Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar, Dallara produce wheel hub update after Indy 500 flying wheel incident
IndyCar / Toronto News

Power reveals 2% fuel error cost Toronto IndyCar podium shot

Team Penske’s Will Power has shed further light on the fuel error that caused him to make an emergency pitstop on the last lap of Sunday’s IndyCar race at Toronto.

Charles Bradley
By:
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Power was running fourth, closing in on Alex Palou and Colton Herta, when he was forced into a splash-and-go stop as the white flag flew after his team miscalculated how much fuel he had used on his final stint.

Team-mate Josef Newgarden was similarly affected but had saved enough fuel to make the finish in fifth place – although his car spluttered to a halt on the in-lap. Power slumped to 14th.

“The fuel estimation was 2% wrong,” Power revealed. “That was the problem. We had a 2% error.

“Even if it was just 1% wrong, we're making it, but 2%... We were on par for the numbers that were given to me. Everyone was expecting that we would make it.

“So it was such a surprise when we saw a fuel light come on, which is triggered by the fuel collector, a little canister in the car.

“Once there's 1.8 gallons left, that gives you the first indication of exactly where your fuel’s at. Otherwise, you're only guessing at what the engine manufacturer tells you.

“You get, I think, 18.4 gallons. So, you're guessing the [usage of] 16.6 gallons – you're at the mercy of what they've seen all weekend of how much fuel it has used over those practices, and then you can guess through that until it gets down to the collector.

“That trigger came on much earlier than we expected, which is from the 2% error.”

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Power believes he could otherwise have challenged those ahead of him, who both pitted before him and were in full fuel-save mode.

“That was maybe a potentially top three or maybe even second,” he rued. “But I heard it running out lifting on the back straight.

“That's no one's fault. It's just one of those things. Who would think 2% error? 1% percent error, yeah, fair enough – but 2% unfortunately.”

Power thinks that IndyCar should allow teams to run fuel-flow meters, to accurately gauge their usage and avoid situations where cars run out on track – which is especially dangerous on oval tracks.

“IndyCar should allow fuel flow meters, they should,” he said. “Because the amount of money teams spend on building the collector in there, then you know exactly where it is.

“I think they don't do it for cost reasons because, it's probably around ten grand for a fuel flow meter. Yeah, it would make the strategy much easier, much easier.

“Is that good or bad? You just wouldn't have that [risk of] error in there.”

shares
comments

IndyCar, Dallara produce wheel hub update after Indy 500 flying wheel incident
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”

Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”

IndyCar

Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me” Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”

IndyCar, Dallara produce wheel hub update after Indy 500 flying wheel incident

IndyCar, Dallara produce wheel hub update after Indy 500 flying wheel incident

IndyCar
Iowa I

IndyCar, Dallara produce wheel hub update after Indy 500 flying wheel incident IndyCar, Dallara produce wheel hub update after Indy 500 flying wheel incident

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Will Power More
Will Power
How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama

How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama

IndyCar
Toronto

How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama

Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash

Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash

IndyCar
Road America

Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash

How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity

How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity

Team Penske More
Team Penske
IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up

IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

IndyCar
Road America

Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Plus
Plus
WEC
Sebring II

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”

Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”

INDY IndyCar

Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me” Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”

WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead

WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead

FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls

FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe