Subscribe
Previous / A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers
IndyCar / Iowa I News

IndyCar, Dallara produce wheel hub update after Indy 500 flying wheel incident

IndyCar and its technical partner Dallara have provided an update to improve the overall strength and retention of wheel hubs following Kyle Kirkwood’s flying wheel incident at the Indianapolis 500.

Charles Bradley
By:
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda

The updated rear-wheel bearing retaining nut is being distributed to all IndyCar entrants from this weekend’s double-header oval event at Iowa Speedway, where its use will be mandatory. The strength of the part has increased by 60 percent over the previous design.

Revisions to the component came after a “meticulous review” of the Indy 500 incident, where the left-rear wheel assembly of Kirkwood’s Andretti Autosport detached from his car – after he clipped Felix Rosenqvist’s spinning Arrow McLaren car at high speed – and flew over the debris fencing.

Read Also:

Fortunately, it didn’t hit anyone, but the wheel did inflict serious damage to a road car that it landed upon in a lot positioned between the grandstands on the outside of Turn 2. Indianapolis Motor Speedway subsequently gifted the owner of the damaged car, Robin Matthews, a brand-new Chevrolet Equinox following the incident.

“Dallara continues to be a tremendous partner of the IndyCar Series,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye.

“Their thorough review process of the incident between the #6 and the #27 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway began immediately and included an extensive recreation at their headquarters in Italy.

“IndyCar takes safety very seriously. This update is an important step in making sure an incident like this does not happen again.”

Rear-wheel bearing retaining nut

Rear-wheel bearing retaining nut

Photo by: IndyCar

It was determined that the wheel tether system, using high-performance Zylon material, did not fail in the 28 May incident, which occurred with 14 laps remaining. IndyCar was the first sanctioning body in the United States to require its use.

“It is Dallara's mission, along with IndyCar and all of the racing series we work with, to maintain and continuously improve safety based upon the highest standards,” said Dallara CEO Stefano dePonti.

“After completing a detailed analysis of the accident during this year's Indy 500, together with IndyCar we have reached the conclusion that the outcome was the consequence of an unusual and never experienced set of circumstances.

“Nevertheless, we have developed and produced new components that will increase the strength of the corner in case the unlikely sequence of events repeats itself.”

shares
comments

A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Power reveals 2% fuel error cost Toronto IndyCar podium shot

Power reveals 2% fuel error cost Toronto IndyCar podium shot

IndyCar
Toronto

Power reveals 2% fuel error cost Toronto IndyCar podium shot Power reveals 2% fuel error cost Toronto IndyCar podium shot

A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers

A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers

IndyCar

A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

F1 movie filming continues despite Hollywood actors’ strike

F1 movie filming continues despite Hollywood actors’ strike

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 movie filming continues despite Hollywood actors’ strike F1 movie filming continues despite Hollywood actors’ strike

What's behind Alpine's wavy front wing upgrade for F1's Hungarian GP

What's behind Alpine's wavy front wing upgrade for F1's Hungarian GP

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

What's behind Alpine's wavy front wing upgrade for F1's Hungarian GP What's behind Alpine's wavy front wing upgrade for F1's Hungarian GP

Peugeot has "all the right ingredients" for WEC success - di Resta

Peugeot has "all the right ingredients" for WEC success - di Resta

WEC WEC

Peugeot has "all the right ingredients" for WEC success - di Resta Peugeot has "all the right ingredients" for WEC success - di Resta

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe