Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
IndyCar / Long Beach News

Palou's title not a certainty as "11th in IndyCar not easy nowadays"

By:
, U.S. editor

Alex Palou insists his maiden IndyCar title is not a certainty despite only needing an 11th-place at Long Beach as "to finish 11th in IndyCar is not that easy nowadays".

Palou's title not a certainty as "11th in IndyCar not easy nowadays"

With three wins and five other podium finishes – including runner-up last weekend at Laguna Seca – Chip Ganassi Racing's series Palou arrives at the finale with a 35-point margin over his nearest opposition, Arrow McLaren SP's Pato O’Ward.

Even if O’Ward wins the race, and gains the bonus point for pole, the bonus point for leading a lap and the two bonus points for leading the most laps, the pair will end the season on the same points tally.

Then, with three wins apiece, the tie-break would be decided on number of runner-up finishes – two for Palou, one for O’Ward.

Asked if he kept the faith that he could win the title despite three late-season races afflicted by bad luck – engine-change grid penalty at Nashville, engine failure in the second race on the Indy road course, and being crashed out at Gateway by Rinus VeeKay – Palou replied: “I think we did the work that I wanted to do before being here at Long Beach.

“I knew that we had an opportunity at Portland [victory] and Laguna [second place] because we tested there because they were road courses, and I'm more of a road course driver. But yeah, we did the work. We need to finish it out.

“It's not going to be easy. It's 27 drivers. You said I only need to finish 11th, but to finish 11th in IndyCar is not that easy nowadays.

"We'll do our best. We're not going to focus on that 11th place because I saw so many races, including last weekend, where somebody that is outside of top 10 on the last stint can finish in the top three.

“We just need to do the best we can. Hopefully we can fight for the win. I strongly believe that we are really good on the races with strategies, pitstops, fuel and tire management. Hopefully we can get a win there.

“Did I think that we would be P1 with 35 points lead after those three weekends? Probably not!”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Palou joined Ganassi after a rookie season at Dale Coyne Racing, in which he landed his first podium finish in only his third race.

Reflecting on his second year in the series, he said he had “enjoyed it a lot since the first time I met all the guys at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Read Also:

Palou believes that part of the reason he shone at Portland – where he scored his first IndyCar pole position followed by a third race win – was because the team had tested at the 1.964-mile course beforehand, but hasn't had that luxury for Long Beach.

“Coming here there's no way to test,” he said.

“I did lots of simulator [work] at home before going to the HPD simulator, and then I saw many onboard cameras and talked to Dario [Franchitti] and all the guys at the team to just get as much ‘experience’ as we can.

"Because yeah, we're going to have two practices – which seems like a lot this year – but it's not much compared to what they used to have in IndyCar…

“I think it's going to be about getting up to speed and having enough confidence during practice one and practice two.

"But yeah, I was happy with the performance we did at Detroit. I think Detroit it's a bit more difficult than what you get here, more corners and a lot more bumpy, and we did a good job there, so should be good here.

shares
comments

Related video

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Previous article

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

41 min
2
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

4 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

6 h
4
Formula 1

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties

5 h
5
Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

1 d
Latest news
Palou's title not a certainty as "11th in IndyCar not easy nowadays"
INDY

Palou's title not a certainty as "11th in IndyCar not easy nowadays"

32m
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus
INDY

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

1 h
Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season
INDY

Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season

1 h
Ilott signs 2022 full-time IndyCar deal with Juncos
INDY

Ilott signs 2022 full-time IndyCar deal with Juncos

3 h
Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"
INDY

Newgarden: Global opposition in IndyCar makes success "more meaningful"

4 h
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

More
David Malsher Lopez
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Gateway Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he remains on MSR’s shortlist
IndyCar

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he remains on MSR’s shortlist

Grosjean to make debut on oval at IndyCar Gateway event Gateway
IndyCar

Grosjean to make debut on oval at IndyCar Gateway event

Trending Today

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2, Giovinazzi crashes

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's title contenders have diverged on taking engine penalties

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
1 h
Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021

Latest news

Palou's title not a certainty as "11th in IndyCar not easy nowadays"
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou's title not a certainty as "11th in IndyCar not easy nowadays"

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season

Ilott signs 2022 full-time IndyCar deal with Juncos
IndyCar IndyCar

Ilott signs 2022 full-time IndyCar deal with Juncos

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.