Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Palou's title not a certainty as "11th in IndyCar not easy nowadays" Next / IndyCar Series bosses retain "clear focus" on North American races
IndyCar / Long Beach Practice report

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops first practice, Palou shines

By:

Colton Herta put Andretti Autosport on top in opening practice for the IndyCar season finale at Long Beach, while champion-elect Alex Palou shone with third on his track debut.

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops first practice, Palou shines

The famous California street race was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, meaning second-year driver Palou had never previously driven around the 1.968-mile track.

But the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who heads nearest rival Patricio O'Ward in the standings by 35 points and needs only an 11th place finish to be guaranteed the title, enjoyed a clear run during a session that was red flagged three times due to incidents for Josef Newgarden, Oliver Askew and Dalton Kellett.

Moments after newly-announced Andretti Autosport signing Romain Grosjean's Dale Coyne Racing with RWR machine went too deep at Turn 9 and reversed out, title outsider Newgarden did the same having locked up when his front wheels got airborne over a bump.

The Penske driver's spin resulted in him merely kissing the tyre wall, but when he tried to get going again, the car stalled.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver Askew, who is auditioning to drive the team's third car full-time next season, caused the second red flag when he clipped a wall with his right rear tyre, resulting in a bent wishbone and a flat tyre.

The 2019 Indy Lights champion, also new to Long Beach, had already grazed his left-side front and rear tyres.

Kellett's AJ Foyt Racing entry then caused the the third red flag with a repeat of Newgarden's early off at Turn 9.

Amid the interruptions, Herta was the early pace-setter with the first sub-70s lap, before he was usurped by two-time Long Beach-winning team-mate Alexander Rossi.

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Fresh from his second win of the season at Laguna Seca last weekend, Herta then cut more than half a second from his best to return to the top spot on 1m09.268s, with Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay and James Hinchcliffe briefly locking out the top four for the Andretti squad.

Palou then upset the Andretti symmetry with a 1m09.455s to go second, although 2016 champion Simon Pagenaud – earlier to be found down an escape road – jumped ahead of him to end up as Herta's closest challenger 0.165s adrift.

At the session’s close as the track picked up pace, Felix Rosenqvist delivered the fourth-best time for Arrow McLaren SP, while Hunter-Reay retained fifth ahead of Meyer Shank Racing's four-time Long Beach pole winner Helio Castroneves.

Rookie Scott McLaughlin was second fastest of the Team Penske contingent with seventh as Hinchcliffe, Rossi and Newgarden completed the top 10.

McLaughlin's rival for rookie of the year honours Grosjean clocked the 11th fastest time, while title challenger O'Ward endured a disappointing session to end up a very disconsolate 16th.

After a couple of confidence-sapping spins, Jimmie Johnson brought up the rear of the 27-car field two seconds off the pace.

 

Long Beach IndyCar Practice 1 Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 17 1'09.268  
2 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 17 1'09.433 0.165
3 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 22 1'09.455 0.187
4 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 17 1'09.487 0.219
5 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 15 1'09.515 0.247
6 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 21 1'09.570 0.302
7 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 21 1'09.621 0.353
8 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Andretti Autosport 14 1'09.627 0.359
9 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 15 1'09.794 0.526
10 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 14 1'09.855 0.587
11 France Romain Grosjean United States Dale Coyne Racing 18 1'09.880 0.612
12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 16 1'09.991 0.723
13 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 18 1'10.053 0.785
14 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Dale Coyne Racing 15 1'10.114 0.846
15 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 15 1'10.175 0.907
16 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 17 1'10.245 0.977
17 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 17 1'10.315 1.047
18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 18 1'10.378 1.110
19 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 1'10.511 1.243
20 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 21 1'10.737 1.469
21 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 1'10.767 1.499
22 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 17 1'10.784 1.516
23 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 17 1'10.903 1.635
24 United States Charlie Kimball United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 16 1'11.061 1.793
25 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 22 1'11.118 1.850
26 United States Oliver Askew United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 1'11.225 1.957
27 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 20 1'11.437 2.169
28 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 18 1'11.796 2.528
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Palou's title not a certainty as "11th in IndyCar not easy nowadays"

Previous article

Palou's title not a certainty as "11th in IndyCar not easy nowadays"

Next article

IndyCar Series bosses retain "clear focus" on North American races

IndyCar Series bosses retain "clear focus" on North American races
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

17 h
2
Formula 1

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

41 min
3
FIA F2

F2 Sochi: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race

56 min
4
Formula 1

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

13 h
5
Formula 1

Capito: Albon arrival not the start of a Red Bull-Williams connection

1 h
Latest news
Hunter-Reay upbeat about IndyCar future ahead of Andretti swansong
INDY

Hunter-Reay upbeat about IndyCar future ahead of Andretti swansong

16m
IndyCar Series bosses retain "clear focus" on North American races
INDY

IndyCar Series bosses retain "clear focus" on North American races

46m
Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops first practice, Palou shines
INDY

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops first practice, Palou shines

6 h
Palou's title not a certainty as "11th in IndyCar not easy nowadays"
INDY

Palou's title not a certainty as "11th in IndyCar not easy nowadays"

13 h
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus
INDY

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

14 h
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Hunter-Reay upbeat about IndyCar future ahead of Andretti swansong Long Beach
IndyCar

Hunter-Reay upbeat about IndyCar future ahead of Andretti swansong

IndyCar Series bosses retain "clear focus" on North American races
IndyCar

IndyCar Series bosses retain "clear focus" on North American races

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

Trending Today

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

F2 Sochi: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Sochi: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

Capito: Albon arrival not the start of a Red Bull-Williams connection
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: Albon arrival not the start of a Red Bull-Williams connection

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Hunter-Reay upbeat about IndyCar future ahead of Andretti swansong
IndyCar IndyCar

Hunter-Reay upbeat about IndyCar future ahead of Andretti swansong

Haas considers hiring experienced reserve driver for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas considers hiring experienced reserve driver for 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
14 h
Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021

Latest news

Hunter-Reay upbeat about IndyCar future ahead of Andretti swansong
IndyCar IndyCar

Hunter-Reay upbeat about IndyCar future ahead of Andretti swansong

IndyCar Series bosses retain "clear focus" on North American races
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Series bosses retain "clear focus" on North American races

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops first practice, Palou shines
IndyCar IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops first practice, Palou shines

Palou's title not a certainty as "11th in IndyCar not easy nowadays"
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou's title not a certainty as "11th in IndyCar not easy nowadays"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.