Previous / IndyCar ace Palou: F1 McLaren "capable of more than I thought it was"
IndyCar News

Palou: IndyCar deserves more superlicence points, not as many as F2

Success in IndyCar should earn more points towards an FIA superlicence according to 2021 series champion Alex Palou, although the Spaniard understands why Formula 2 currently has a higher weighting.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Co-author:
Mandy Curi
Palou: IndyCar deserves more superlicence points, not as many as F2

Palou, who made his debut in an official Formula 1 session by contesting FP1 for McLaren at Circuit of The Americas on Friday, already has a superlicence.

But the Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar driver, who will remain with the team next year after a protracted tug-of-war with Arrow McLaren SP, believes that AMSP rival and fellow McLaren F1 tester Patricio O'Ward has also achieved enough success to be worthy of a superlicence.

Both drivers have run three complete IndyCar seasons and have four wins apiece, while Palou (15) has one more podium finish than his Mexican counterpart - who will contest FP1 for McLaren in Abu Dhabi.

However, Palou won the championship last season while 2018 Indy Lights title-winner O'Ward has not yet finished higher than third.

Fellow IndyCar racer Colton Herta was linked with an F1 switch with AlphaTauri for 2023, but the team instead signed Nyck de Vries to replace Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly when it became clear Herta would not qualify for a superlicence

This prompted McLaren boss Zak Brown to call for a review in the way superlicence rules are written.

Asked at COTA if he thought successful IndyCar drivers should be granted more points, Palou said: “Yeah, I don't think that's going to change at all.

“I have my superlicence, I'm happy, I don't care what happens. But obviously, I think it's very unfair that there's some series that they don't get enough license points.

Alex Palou, McLaren MCL36

Alex Palou, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“Pato doesn't have [a superlicence] and he finished third in the [2021] championship, fourth in the [2020] championship, and seventh [this season].

“So I mean, a guy that is like that during 17 weekends racing against people that has 10 or 15 years of experience in IndyCar, that guy is capable of doing a lot in F1.

“But that's the rules, so hopefully they change it in the future.

“I understand that also the FIA want everybody to go through Europe and not through other places. But it's true that you could get more points by racing in, I don't know, a winter series in Thailand and winning that than finishing fifth in IndyCar.

“That's a bit like, I don't know if that's fair or not!”

However, Palou insisted that he didn’t feel that IndyCar should be on par with F2 with regard to superlicense points granted.

“No, I think the programme they have in F2 is good,” he stated.

“If you finish in the top three, you get a superlicense. That should be like that.

“But I think they could maybe give a little bit more. I don't think we're asking to match it.

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“We understand that the FIA wants to have everybody go through Europe's path, and that's totally understandable.

“But I think you should give a little bit more importance in IndyCar basically because of the level of the drivers and also how long our season is.

“The track time we get, it's massive compared to an F2 driver. And I'm not saying that we are better but I mean, we're capable of going out and driving in F1.”

Williams revealed on Saturday that Carlin F2 driver Logan Sargeant will graduate to F1 with the team next year if he secures enough superlicence points.

Latvala hails "shared desire for success" in Toyota WRC title clean sweep
WRC WRC

Latvala hails "shared desire for success" in Toyota WRC title clean sweep

Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala has hailed his team’s collective desire for success after witnessing the marque claim its sixth WRC manufacturers’ title.

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine

Esteban Ocon will start Sunday's Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from the pitlane after taking a fresh engine, while Yuki Tsunoda will serve a gearbox penalty.

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold

Talks between Red Bull and the FIA over a Formula 1 cost cap breach agreement have been put on hold following the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA

The Mercedes Formula 1 admits that it may avoid "falling foul" of the FIA stewards by modifying its controversial front wing before the Mexican GP.

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
