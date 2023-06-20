Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap IndyCar near miss
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou has revealed that he had no radio communication during his final lap near miss with team-mate Marcus Armstrong before his Road America IndyCar victory.
Palou had a healthy 5s lead over Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden going on to the final lap but came across Armstrong on the approach to The Kink – one of the fastest and most fearsome corners in American motorsports.
Armstrong – who previously tumbled down the order due to a strategy error – had gone off at the Carousel and rejoined directly in front of the race leader.
Fortunately, he was told over the radio that Palou was approaching, whereas the Spaniard had no radio communications at that part of the track, before sweeping around the outside of Armstrong.
“Honestly they couldn't tell me because from Turn 8 until Canada Corner, there's no radio,” revealed Palou.
“Well, it's very hard [to hear], so we decide not to talk on those corners to avoid misunderstandings. They couldn't really tell me.
“Suddenly I saw a car. I didn't know it was Marcus. I don't know what happened to him.
“Yeah, [it was] quite on the edge there. Honestly, having a good five-second gap allowed me to just take it easy and overtake him.”
Armstrong, on the other hand, had been warned of the potentially disastrous situation.
“It looked fairly sketchy there, but I knew he was coming,” said Armstrong, who finished 24th.
“Someone told me on the radio that Alex was obviously leading the race and to let him through, so that’s what I did.
“It wasn’t an ideal way to finish the race but it’s something I’ll look back on learn from for next time.”
Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
The Kiwi rookie, who has a best finish of eighth from his six outings to date in the Ganassi car he shares with Takuma Sato, drove a storming first half of the race to run with the frontrunners. This included moving eighth on the grid to third on the opening lap.
“If my memory serves me right, I had a good launch and took my chances around the outside,” he said.
“Someone braked too late in front of me [at Turn 1] and I picked up the pieces, so I was actually trying to be conservative.
“I crossed over with Newgarden [who went on to finish runner-up] at the exit of Turn 5, I wasn’t trying to do anything special, but picked up five spots.”
But his race fell apart with a strategy blunder that left him out on track during a caution around half distance, during which the majority of cars pitted.
Although he led for five laps, he was forced to pit under green and tumbled to the rear of the field.
“It didn’t work out in our favour unfortunately,” he admitted.
“It’s one of those things, being a strategist in IndyCar might be one of the most difficult jobs in motorsport. We’re going to learn from this, move forward and get the result next time.”
UPDATE: Chip Ganassi Racing confirmed today that Takuma Sato will return for the remaining oval events on the IndyCar Series schedule in the #11 car. He will test on Wednesday at Iowa, ahead of July's double-header event.
Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race
Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race
Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying “compromised” by engine swap
Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying “compromised” by engine swap Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying “compromised” by engine swap
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star
Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation
Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation Power, Dixon explain "unfortunate incident" and post-crash confrontation
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
Latest news
Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024
Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024 Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024
Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”
Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon” Tanak: Sections of tougher WRC Safari Rally ”like driving on the moon”
FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident
FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident FIA hints at F1 grid access clampdown after Neymar Spanish GP incident
New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar
New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.