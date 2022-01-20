Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Johnson will be "much more competitive" racing IndyCars on ovals
IndyCar News

Newgarden: No single factor explains Penske's 2021 Indy 500 issues

By:

Two-time IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden says there’s no one issue to explain why Team Penske struggled so badly for pace during qualifying at last year’s Indianapolis 500.

Newgarden: No single factor explains Penske's 2021 Indy 500 issues

Penske has racked up 18 wins in the IndyCar blue ribband race at the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with its most recent wins coming in 2018 and 2019 courtesy of Will Power and Simon Pagenaud.

But all four Penske entries struggled for qualifying speed at last year's event, with rookie Scott McLaughlin the best-placed in 17th and Power only scraping onto the 33-car grid in 32nd position.

While Pagenaud came through the field from 26th to finish third, the team’s qualifying struggles left the drivers with too much to do in the 200-lap race.

Reflecting on its difficulties in 2021, Newgarden explained that no single issue can explain the lack of qualifying form.

“For me it's going to be a dollop of this, a dollop of that,” said the 2021 championship runner-up, who qualified 21st and finished 12th at Indianapolis.

“It's a million areas, right? I don't think we can pin our hat on one thing.

“There was no smoking gun. There usually isn't.

”With Indianapolis, we had to look at everything and hopefully it turns out to be 10 to 20 little things we found. We put all those together and it makes the difference for us.

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

“We certainly aren't looking at one thing from last year that we felt like was deficient and we think that's 80 or 90 percent of the problem. That wasn't the case.

”We looked at every area, we certainly saw some deficiencies in certain parts of the car. There were things found, but I don't think it's one thing or another. It's going to be multiple things.”

Newgarden explained that the team had “done everything in our power to try to put our best foot forward” and avoid a repeat of its struggles in 2022.

“I think we have found good things to put forward, we'll just have to wait and see if it's enough,” he said.

“We're going to keep working till we get to race day.”

Newgarden will have a new race engineer this year to replace new Arrow McLaren SP signing Gavin Ward, with sources linking Pratt & Miller’s former IndyCar programme manager Eric Leichtle to the role.

This is one of several engineering changes as the team downsizes from four IndyCar entries down to three following Pagenaud's departure.

McLaughlin will have Pagenaud’s former race engineer Ben Bretzman, while his erstwhile engineer Jonathan Diuguid will focus on Penske’s sportscar operations, including its recently-announced World Endurance Championship LMP2 campaign.

Newgarden will have a new engineer following Gavin Ward's departure

Newgarden will have a new engineer following Gavin Ward's departure

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Newgarden said the engineering shuffle at Penske would have noticeable benefits, citing the “heightened energy and alertness” of the new group.

“At times, when you've been with a group a little while, you can start to get lazy,” he said.

“I'm talking about myself. Everyone kind of knows the routine, we don't have to really check in as much, we don't have to be as critical.

“When you have new people onboard, you've got to make sure you're really educating everyone, constantly affirming how you feel about things. I feel like you might not miss as much.

“In that way it could be invigorating for us to have a little change-up.”

shares
comments

Related video

Johnson will be "much more competitive" racing IndyCars on ovals
Previous article

Johnson will be "much more competitive" racing IndyCars on ovals
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Johnson will be "much more competitive" racing IndyCars on ovals
IndyCar

Johnson will be "much more competitive" racing IndyCars on ovals

Kirkwood: Pressure reduced at Foyt for rookie IndyCar season
IndyCar

Kirkwood: Pressure reduced at Foyt for rookie IndyCar season

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Josef Newgarden More
Josef Newgarden
Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight
IndyCar

Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight

Newgarden: 2023 downtown Detroit layout is “fantastic for racing”
IndyCar

Newgarden: 2023 downtown Detroit layout is “fantastic for racing”

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus
IndyCar

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Team Penske More
Team Penske
Cameron to test Penske IndyCar at Sebring
IndyCar

Cameron to test Penske IndyCar at Sebring

Why Penske has faith in its 2022 NASCAR Cup rookie
NASCAR

Why Penske has faith in its 2022 NASCAR Cup rookie

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Latest news

Newgarden: No single factor explains Penske's 2021 Indy 500 issues
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: No single factor explains Penske's 2021 Indy 500 issues

Johnson will be "much more competitive" racing IndyCars on ovals
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson will be "much more competitive" racing IndyCars on ovals

Kirkwood: Pressure reduced at Foyt for rookie IndyCar season
IndyCar IndyCar

Kirkwood: Pressure reduced at Foyt for rookie IndyCar season

Rossi: Competition with Herta helps elevate Andretti IndyCar team
IndyCar IndyCar

Rossi: Competition with Herta helps elevate Andretti IndyCar team

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.