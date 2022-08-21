Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IndyCar Gateway: Newgarden wins as Malukas stars after rain delay Next / Malukas “trying hard not to get nervous” in pursuit of Penskes at Gateway
IndyCar / Gateway News

Newgarden: IndyCar title fight with Power won’t change how we race

Josef Newgarden has vowed to race team-mate Will Power “like we always do” as the 2022 IndyCar campaign heads into the final two rounds with the pair split by three points.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Newgarden: IndyCar title fight with Power won’t change how we race

Newgarden scored his fifth win of the season at Gateway after a bold strategic move under caution and an incisive pass on team-mate Scott McLaughlin on a restart following a 2 hour and 15 minute rain delay both paid off.

The result vaulted the two-time IndyCar champion from fourth to second on the points table, just three behind Team Penske team-mate Power, who could only salvage sixth after dominating the first half of the race.

But Newgarden says their proximity in the championship won’t cause a shift in how they race each other in the races at Portland and Laguna Seca.

“I think we're just going to race like we always do,” said Newgarden after scoring his 25th career win in IndyCar. “It's kind of as simple as that. We race all year, we race hard.

“It's not going to be the first time Will and I have raced together. We've had many, many races that have been in lockstep, 1-2, pit strategy, the whole thing. We'll just fight it out as normal.”

With 108 points left available, Chip Ganassi Racing trio Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou remain firmly in the championship fight despite a mediocre night at Gateway yielding eighth, seventh and ninth respectively.

Dixon is just 14 points adrift of Power, with Ericsson 17 points back, and Palou 43 points off, while the third Penske driver, Scott McLaughlin, is 54 points off the top.

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Newgarden said he recognises that keeping the championship in the Penske ‘family’ has to take priority.

“Clearly we don't want to do something that jeopardises the whole group because it is bigger than us,” said the 31-year-old. “At the end of the day we've got three cars in the fight still. There's nothing that matters more than putting a Team Penske car in victory lane.

“As much as I want that to be [me] – believe me I do – I will work to be that person. We also have to just make sure we remember that it's about all of us and it's about all the effort we put in. We have to make sure one car secures the championship.

“It's just a balance. We're just going to race like we always do. Hopefully it doesn't turn ugly at some point.”

Power, the 2014 IndyCar champion, said of his Gateway result: “Obviously, we wanted more. We made a mistake and didn’t take [a pitstop during] that yellow. That’s IndyCar. It’s never straightforward. You expect that in the championship.

“It might come back to us in the next two in a different way. That’s how it is. We’ve got some good tracks coming up.

“Like I predicted, it will be a tough battle all the way to the end. I’ve been around a long time and know how these things go. The best thing about today is that we finished in the top six, so that’s still pretty good.”

shares
comments
IndyCar Gateway: Newgarden wins as Malukas stars after rain delay
Previous article

IndyCar Gateway: Newgarden wins as Malukas stars after rain delay
Next article

Malukas “trying hard not to get nervous” in pursuit of Penskes at Gateway

Malukas “trying hard not to get nervous” in pursuit of Penskes at Gateway
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Malukas “trying hard not to get nervous” in pursuit of Penskes at Gateway Gateway
IndyCar

Malukas “trying hard not to get nervous” in pursuit of Penskes at Gateway

IndyCar Gateway: Newgarden wins as Malukas stars after rain delay Gateway
IndyCar

IndyCar Gateway: Newgarden wins as Malukas stars after rain delay

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Will Power More
Will Power
Why Power's calm exterior isn't just for show in the IndyCar title fight
IndyCar

Why Power's calm exterior isn't just for show in the IndyCar title fight

Why the 2022 IndyCar title fight is Penske vs Ganassi yet again
IndyCar

Why the 2022 IndyCar title fight is Penske vs Ganassi yet again

How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity Plus
IndyCar

How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity

Team Penske More
Team Penske
Friday Favourite: The Porsche “twins” who usurped Audi’s best
Le Mans

Friday Favourite: The Porsche “twins” who usurped Audi’s best

Porsche completes two-car LMDh test at Monza as US-bound chassis debuts Porsche 963 Monza testing
WEC

Porsche completes two-car LMDh test at Monza as US-bound chassis debuts

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Sebring II Plus
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Malukas “trying hard not to get nervous” in pursuit of Penskes at Gateway
IndyCar IndyCar

Malukas “trying hard not to get nervous” in pursuit of Penskes at Gateway

IndyCar rookie David Malukas said he was anxious not to do anything stupid as he hunted down Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin on his way to a maiden podium.

Newgarden: IndyCar title fight with Power won’t change how we race
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: IndyCar title fight with Power won’t change how we race

Josef Newgarden has vowed to race team-mate Will Power “like we always do” as the 2022 IndyCar campaign heads into the final two rounds with the pair split by three points.

IndyCar Gateway: Newgarden wins as Malukas stars after rain delay
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Gateway: Newgarden wins as Malukas stars after rain delay

Josef Newgarden has won the final oval race of the IndyCar season in stunning fashion at Gateway following a lengthy rain delay, as rookie David Malukas grabbed second from Scott McLaughlin for his maiden podium.

IndyCar Gateway: Power takes 67th pole, matches Andretti’s record
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Gateway: Power takes 67th pole, matches Andretti’s record

Will Power has achieved his long-held dream of matching Mario Andretti’s all-time IndyCar pole position record after topping qualifying at the Gateway oval.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.