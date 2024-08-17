McLaughlin currently sits sixth in the title race at 83 points behind Palou (411-328). It is a remarkable comeback after he sat 29th in the championship standings after two rounds following Team Penske’s push-to-pass scandal.

The penalty negated his podium finish in the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, but the New Zealander has since gone on to claim two wins, five podiums and seven top 10s.

After earning pole following a thrilling qualifying run on Friday, McLaughlin leads the field to the green flag for tonight’s 200-lap race at the 1.25-mile oval in the shadow of The Gateway Arch. Combine that with several rivals ahead of him in points standings having issues in qualifying, including Palou, who will start 16th after a nine-spot grid penalty for an unapproved engine change, there is reason for McLaughlin to believe there is plenty left to play for.

“There's no doubt I've come from basically the back at the start of this year, and we've found ourselves in position in less races," said McLaughlin, who has finishes of fourth, third and fifth in his last three starts at the track formerly known as Gateway.

"There's anything that can happen in this sport. It takes one bad race from Palou, and everyone is jumping down his neck.

“I think we're well in reach to get there if we can perform well on the ovals, which I know I feel comfortable on the ovals now. There's no doubt in my mind we can get there. Yeah, 100% confidence.”

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates winning the NTT P1 Award for taking the pole Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

McLaughlin took his first oval victory last month in the opening race of the doubleheader weekend at Iowa Speedway. While he hasn’t raced at the likes of The Milwaukee Mile or Nashville Superspeedway, the last two tracks on the schedule, his rising oval prowess brings confidence.

“Milwaukee we finished quickest at the test,” he said. “I felt pretty good there. I feel like from an oval perspective, it's a very comfortable position. It doesn't take thankfully too long to learn some ovals, so Nashville -- I think a lot of people are going to be learning it, and I feel like I can get on top of it as best as anyone, but you've got to have that confidence in yourself, that ability, and hopefully we can put ourselves in position over these next coming races.

“This one, we take it bit by bit. I don't really care. I just drive the car and hopefully we're quick, and I think we'll be okay.”