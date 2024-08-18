IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden wins after spin and controversial restart

Josef Newgarden recovered from a spin to take victory in a chaotic IndyCar Series race on Saturday night at the 1.25-mile St Louis oval.

The Team Penske driver's race narrowly avoided disaster on lap 196 when he was pressing team-mate Scott McLaughlin for the lead and spun at Turn 2, but avoided any lasting damage to rejoin in fourth place.

As Newgarden cycled back to the front, the action sparked into life on a late restart with nine laps to go, in which a slow launch by Newgarden led to cars stacking up and crashing, including team-mate Will Power and Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi, which led to a red flag.

Power, while climbing over the wall, gave a middle finger to Newgarden as he escorted the field down pitlane.

“The worst part about that is obviously the #12 [team-mate Power] not making it home,” Newgarden said after the race. “I hate that that happened at the very end. I watched it on the TV, it looked like the green went out before I went just momentarily and it caused a big accordion.

“So, I hate that happened. This is the last thing you want with 10 to go is to create a mess. I wasn’t trying to do that.”

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

After an extensive cleanup, the stoppage gave way to cars peeling off pitlane once more and then went green flag on lap 254.

Newgarden got a clean start this time, with a sizeable 0.6s gap over Scott McLaughlin. Colton Herta was under attack from Linus Lundqvist for third and took the spot with five laps to go.

Newgarden coasted the rest of the way to the chequered flag, while McLaughlin made it a Penske 1-2 second, ahead of Lundqvist in third.

Alex Palou also got by Herta for fourth late on, to fractionally extend his IndyCar championship points lead, with Scott Dixon down in 11th, after his race was derailed by having to make an extra pitstop for a car issue.

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who had been running fifth, endured a race to forget as a suspected engine issue on lap 41 forced him to pit shortly after, and he shut the engine off as the crew looked over the #5 Chevrolet before pushing it behind the wall.

