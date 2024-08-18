All Series
Race report
IndyCar Madison

IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden wins after spin and controversial restart

Newgarden recovers from a spin and a late race restart that took out team-mate Power for his second win of the year

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden recovered from a spin to take victory in a chaotic IndyCar Series race on Saturday night at the 1.25-mile St Louis oval.

The Team Penske driver's race narrowly avoided disaster on lap 196 when he was pressing team-mate Scott McLaughlin for the lead and spun at Turn 2, but avoided any lasting damage to rejoin in fourth place.

As Newgarden cycled back to the front, the action sparked into life on a late restart with nine laps to go, in which a slow launch by Newgarden led to cars stacking up and crashing, including team-mate Will Power and Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi, which led to a red flag.

Power, while climbing over the wall, gave a middle finger to Newgarden as he escorted the field down pitlane.

“The worst part about that is obviously the #12 [team-mate Power] not making it home,” Newgarden said after the race. “I hate that that happened at the very end. I watched it on the TV, it looked like the green went out before I went just momentarily and it caused a big accordion.

“So, I hate that happened. This is the last thing you want with 10 to go is to create a mess. I wasn’t trying to do that.”

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

After an extensive cleanup, the stoppage gave way to cars peeling off pitlane once more and then went green flag on lap 254.

Newgarden got a clean start this time, with a sizeable 0.6s gap over Scott McLaughlin. Colton Herta was under attack from Linus Lundqvist for third and took the spot with five laps to go.

Newgarden coasted the rest of the way to the chequered flag, while McLaughlin made it a Penske 1-2 second, ahead of Lundqvist in third.

Alex Palou also got by Herta for fourth late on, to fractionally extend his IndyCar championship points lead, with Scott Dixon down in 11th, after his race was derailed by having to make an extra pitstop for a car issue.

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who had been running fifth, endured a race to forget as a suspected engine issue on lap 41 forced him to pit shortly after, and he shut the engine off as the crew looked over the #5 Chevrolet before pushing it behind the wall.

IndyCar St Louis - Race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points Retirement
1 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 260

2:22'28.2772

   136.870 4 51  
2 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 260

+1.7260

2:22'30.0032

 1.7260 136.842 5 42  
3 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 260

+3.7875

2:22'32.0647

 2.0615 136.809 5 36  
4 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 260

+6.0516

2:22'34.3288

 2.2641 136.773 4 32  
5 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 260

+6.2646

2:22'34.5418

 0.2130 136.769 4 30  
6 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 259

+1 Lap

2:22'34.6343

 1 Lap 136.242 4 28  
7
N. Siegel Arrow McLaren
 6 259

+1 Lap

2:22'36.4998

 1.8655 136.212 5 27  
8 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 259

+1 Lap

2:22'38.4123

 1.9125 136.182 4 24  
9
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
 41 259

+1 Lap

2:22'38.8118

 0.3995 136.175 4 23  
10 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 259

+1 Lap

2:22'39.8352

 1.0234 136.159 4 20  
11 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 258

+2 Laps

2:22'35.1547

 1 Lap 135.708 5 20  
12 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 258

+2 Laps

2:22'35.5855

 0.4308 135.701 5 18  
13 United States C. Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 258

+2 Laps

2:22'40.1843

 4.5988 135.628 4 17  
14 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 258

+2 Laps

2:22'43.0743

 2.8900 135.582 5 16  
15 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 257

+3 Laps

2:22'37.6655

 1 Lap 135.142 5 15  
16 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 257

+3 Laps

2:22'41.2126

 3.5471 135.086 5 14  
17 United States E. Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing 20 252

+8 Laps

2:22'44.9806

 5 Laps 132.400 9 13  
18 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 250

+10 Laps

2:13'35.4985

 2 Laps 140.353 4 15 Accident
19 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 250

+10 Laps

2:13'36.2301

 0.7316 140.340 4 12 Accident
20 United Kingdom J. Harvey Dale Coyne Racing 18 249

+11 Laps

2:13'44.4603

 1 Lap 139.636 4 10 Accident
21 United States D. Malukas Meyer Shank Racing 66 238

+22 Laps

2:03'57.2412

 11 Laps 144.005 4 10 Accident
22 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 207

+53 Laps

2:06'22.2296

 31 Laps 122.853 4 8  
23 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 161

+99 Laps

1:25'07.1785

 46 Laps 141.859 2 8 Mechanical
24 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 151

+109 Laps

1:25'00.0321

 10 Laps 133.234 2 7 Mechanical
25 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 84

+176 Laps

44'48.6274

 67 Laps 140.592 1 5 Accident
26 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 42

+218 Laps

25'20.3456

 42 Laps 124.314   5 Mechanical
27 United Kingdom K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing 51 7

+253 Laps

3'20.9005

 35 Laps 156.794   5 Accident
View full results  
 

