Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Friday favourite: The American Spa that became a happy hunting ground
IndyCar News

Dixon has "more fight" after losing IndyCar title in 2021

By:

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon says his determination to reclaim the IndyCar title has been spurred on by his difficult 2021 campaign.

Dixon has "more fight" after losing IndyCar title in 2021

The 41-year-old New Zealander scored just one win last year and finished fourth in the championship, only the third time he has slipped outside the top three since 2006, in a remarkable run for the Chip Ganassi Racing legend.

He was unfortunate that his strategy in the second Texas race stumbled due to an unfortunately-timed caution, he suffered an early mechanical issue that curtailed what appeared to be a very strong bid for Indy 500 victory, and a slow pitstop harmed his chances at Portland.

However, in a year which saw new teammate Alex Palou score three wins, five other podiums and clinch the championship, Dixon appeared to be struggling to match him at certain tracks.

Asked if it was hard to dig deep and find the motivation to beat an ace teammate after 21 years in IndyCar, Dixon responded: “I think when you're in the team and you're in the environment, you can clearly see some of the situations that you can do a better job at or try and find some fixes for it.

“And sometimes it's just not your year – whatever dice you roll, it doesn't work out, and we had that definitely several times [in 2021] on strategy, where it looked pretty straightforward what we were doing, and ultimately whether a caution fell or whatever, it was the wrong thing to do.

“Not to take anything away from what other contenders did throughout the season, I think there's always an easy way to look back on how you could have changed things slightly and had a much better season. But everybody has those stories.

“It's always a process. It's more about the process. It's always about the rebound and the fight to get back there.

"I think losing sometimes gives you that little bit more fight to try and turn that around, and that definitely hasn't gone anywhere, that's for sure.”

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Going deeper into detail, Dixon said he had particular issues on low-grip tracks, but that having Palou and ex-Formula 1 racer and Marcus Ericsson at teammates, while highlighting his difficulties, also helped to show him the target he needed to reach.

“I think the team does a very good job of analysis,” said Dixon of Chip Ganassi’s squad, for whom he has scored 50 of his 51 Indy car victories.

“We kind of knew even before the season was over there was one specific tyre and kind of track that was tougher for me.

"In low-grip situations it was very easy to saturate the front tyre and then kind of dial the car out of the window.

“Luckily enough, two of my teammates were probably a little more adjusted to that.

"Having good teammates to be able to see how it's done I think is definitely a good step in the right direction, but trying to apply that is something difficult, too.

“There's always something that you can pick at. The tyre changes again this year for those specific circuits, and then some of those circuits – Road America and Laguna Seca – will be different kinds of circuits after this season, with being repaved, so they'll go back to a pretty high-grip situation.

“It's nice. What keeps you – at least me – engaged is that it's constantly changing. That's the fun part about this sport – always trying to adapt.”

shares
comments

Related video

Friday favourite: The American Spa that became a happy hunting ground
Previous article

Friday favourite: The American Spa that became a happy hunting ground
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Kirkwood impressed after first IndyCar test with Foyt
IndyCar

Kirkwood impressed after first IndyCar test with Foyt

Newgarden: No single factor explains Penske's 2021 Indy 500 issues
IndyCar

Newgarden: No single factor explains Penske's 2021 Indy 500 issues

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Scott Dixon More
Scott Dixon
Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight
IndyCar

Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid Long Beach
IndyCar

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Mid-Ohio Plus
IndyCar

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Johnson will be "much more competitive" racing IndyCars on ovals
IndyCar

Johnson will be "much more competitive" racing IndyCars on ovals

IndyCar champion Palou targets first oval win in 2022
IndyCar

IndyCar champion Palou targets first oval win in 2022

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Dixon has "more fight" after losing IndyCar title in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon has "more fight" after losing IndyCar title in 2021

Friday favourite: The American Spa that became a happy hunting ground
IndyCar IndyCar

Friday favourite: The American Spa that became a happy hunting ground

Kirkwood impressed after first IndyCar test with Foyt
IndyCar IndyCar

Kirkwood impressed after first IndyCar test with Foyt

Newgarden: No single factor explains Penske's 2021 Indy 500 issues
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: No single factor explains Penske's 2021 Indy 500 issues

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.