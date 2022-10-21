Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Former Champ Car drivers set for Mexican GP support race
IndyCar News

Latifi: IndyCar contract talk “funny”, denies rumours of switch

Nicholas Latifi has played down speculation that he’s set for an IndyCar switch after his departure from the Williams Formula 1 team, insisting he’s undecided on which series to join.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Co-author:
Mandy Curi
Latifi: IndyCar contract talk “funny”, denies rumours of switch

The 2019 Formula 2 championship runner-up was told by Williams in September that he would not be retained after three seasons of racing with the team.

The 27-year-old Canadian has since been linked to various IndyCar drives, including to the seat left vacant at Chip Ganassi Racing by the retirement of Jimmie Johnson from full-time racing.

But ahead of the US Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, Latifi said that he had yet to decide which series he'll race in next year, let alone for which team.

“Honestly, I’m still not committed to anything,” he said. 

“I haven’t signed anything, I’m still not any further along in having concrete news to share.

“I saw the news over the past days that I’ve already signed a contract to race in IndyCar, which I found a little bit funny.

“But I’ve spoken to a few different teams in different categories and I’ve still not said to myself, ‘OK, it’s this or nothing’-type thing. So there’s still a lot of things that are up in the air.

“In a way it’s a bit… annoying is not the word, but obviously most of my focus is still on finishing off the rest of the year on as high note as possible and end this chapter with Williams on the positive side.

“Obviously a lot of other series have been finished now for quite a while and things move fast in motorsport and it’s a time when everyone wants to get their drivers and situations sorted as soon as possible.

“It still was not really been that long ago that I officially found out [I was being released]… It was just before Singapore.

“So yeah, there’s still some discussions ongoing but nothing ready to announce.”

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing FW44

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing FW44

Photo by: Williams

Latifi said he had no preference regarding which series he'll race in, adding: “I’m looking at not just formula cars but also endurance racing. I’m not, ‘100 percent I want to do this championship or this championship.’

“It’s just kind of hearing and trying to understand what’s the situation for teams and championships, what that might look like for me and my life as well for the future.

“I need to make a decision for myself and then narrow in on that.”

However, he did concede that after racing “difficult” Williams cars for three years, the fact that IndyCar runs spec Dallara chassis is one of US open-wheel racing’s major attractions.

“Yes, it’s definitely one of the appeals of the series,” he agreed.

“Obviously, spec racing, everyone has more of an equal opportunity. It’s something that no doubt I’ve been missing the past few years.

“Every now and then we’re in a position where we’re slightly more competitive for a race and we might have a few on-track battles, but obviously we’re not doing that in every race – more often than not, that’s not the case.

“So that for sure is what I’ve been missing, and yeah, I’d definitely be looking forward to that if I was to join a series where it is more equal.”

Race Start, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Race Start, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Asked if he was being pulled into discussions over his future somewhat earlier than he wanted, and if he’d prefer to wait until after the F1 season finale at Abu Dhabi, Latifi replied: “If it was up to me, then yeah, but obviously realistically that’s not the way it can go.

“Even in Formula 1, most teams don’t wait until the last race.

“That’s the way motorsport is, and you can understand the need for teams and drivers to have their futures sorted sooner rather than later; it’s always better to be in that position.”

shares
comments
Former Champ Car drivers set for Mexican GP support race
Previous article

Former Champ Car drivers set for Mexican GP support race
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023
IndyCar

Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023

Palou, O'Ward to drive for McLaren in US and Abu Dhabi F1 FP1 sessions
Formula 1

Palou, O'Ward to drive for McLaren in US and Abu Dhabi F1 FP1 sessions

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Nicholas Latifi More
Nicholas Latifi
Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou Singapore F1 clash
Formula 1

Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou Singapore F1 clash

Why Latifi’s F1 career deserved better than becoming an internet meme
Formula 1

Why Latifi’s F1 career deserved better than becoming an internet meme

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Plus
Formula 1

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Latest news

FIA to review reduced F1 point rules after Japanese GP confusion
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to review reduced F1 point rules after Japanese GP confusion

The FIA has announced it will review the rules surrounding reduced distance races and points allocation after confusion over the awarding of full points at the Japanese Grand Prix.

FIA ends race director rotation for rest of 2022 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA ends race director rotation for rest of 2022 F1 season

The FIA has confirmed it will no longer rotate its Formula 1 race directors for the rest of the 2022 season following its review of the crane incident at Suzuka.

The full FIA statement on F1 Japanese GP crane incident review
Formula 1 Formula 1

The full FIA statement on F1 Japanese GP crane incident review

The FIA will implement changes following a review into the incidents at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix which saw a recovery vehicle enter the track in wet conditions.

Bottas: F1 cost cap breaches merit "harsh" penalty that "really hurts"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: F1 cost cap breaches merit "harsh" penalty that "really hurts"

Ex-Mercedes Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas says that any team found to have breached the 2021 cost cap should be handed a “strict and harsh” penalty that “really, really hurts”. 

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.