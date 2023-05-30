Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500
Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood has revealed that his car sustained an 80G impact when it hit the wall and flipped over in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.
Speaking at Monday night’s Indy 500 Victory Celebration banquet, Kirkwood paid tribute to the AMR safety crew and all the medical team at IndyCar, having been trapped upside down after sliding along the track following the Turn 2 crash when he clipped a spinning Felix Rosenqvist.
The second year driver, who scored his maiden IndyCar win at this year's Long Beach round, was eventually classified 28th.
“When I first had the impact, it was about 80G, obviously you’re flying around a little bit inside the car,” said Kirkwood.
“I think my right knee hit the steering column and banged it up a little bit.
“But 20 minutes later I’m walking around just fine. Thankfully I was OK.
“I have to thank IndyCar Medical. What you guys have done in the past 20 years is absolutely phenomenal, to have these wrecks to walk away from, hats off to you guys, you’re awesome.”
When asked to explain the accident, in which his right-rear wheel was torn from his car upon impact with Rosenqvist and flew over the debris fence, he replied: “It felt like an eternity to be honest.
“I saw Felix go high and into the wall, and the most common thing is for a car to stay up in the wall and ride into Turn 2.
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
“But his car came down, so in my mind he committed low, and my spotter is saying ‘ho high, go high’ so I committed to that and Santino [Ferrucci] is slowing down too, so it was a small gap whether I could miss around Felix as he was spinning and not hit Santino, because if I woulda went any higher I’d be in the wall myself.
“So it was a super-unfortunate situation.”
Insight: Can Kirkwood become America’s next truly great IndyCar driver?
Kirkwood felt that he was in the reckoning for the win on Sunday until the crash, having worked his way through the field and bounced back from a slow pitstop.
“We started 15th and drove all the way up to second a the last stop, and we felt we had a race-winning Andretti Autosport car there,” he said.
“I was very hopeful [of the win], we went from 12th to second in one stint but had a little bit of a slow stop, but I think sixth was plenty high enough to contend in those last 17 laps.”
Team-mate Colton Herta, who was Andretti’s best-placed finisher in ninth, also felt he was in the mix for victory until he collided in the pits with team-mate Romain Grosjean, and was given an unsafe release penalty.
“It was crazy,” he said. “I started 21st and got up to fifth, sorry to Romain for running into you in the pits, back to 28th, a lap down, and then up to ninth by the end.
“Had a great car, a car that I think was able to win, so it stings to be talking about ninth place.”
Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood
Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
Andretti had near miss just before Legge and Wilson wrecked
Andretti had near miss just before Legge and Wilson wrecked Andretti had near miss just before Legge and Wilson wrecked
Grosjean: Fifth IndyCar runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much in Barber race
Grosjean: Fifth IndyCar runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much in Barber race Grosjean: Fifth IndyCar runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much in Barber race
Can Kirkwood become America’s next truly great IndyCar driver?
Can Kirkwood become America’s next truly great IndyCar driver? Can Kirkwood become America’s next truly great IndyCar driver?
Latest news
F1 and Sky to create bespoke F1 Hungarian GP coverage for children
F1 and Sky to create bespoke F1 Hungarian GP coverage for children F1 and Sky to create bespoke F1 Hungarian GP coverage for children
Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit
Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit
F1 rivals will struggle to copy RB19 floor, says Red Bull
F1 rivals will struggle to copy RB19 floor, says Red Bull F1 rivals will struggle to copy RB19 floor, says Red Bull
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.