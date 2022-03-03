Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How Supercars king McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star
IndyCar / Texas Testing report

Kirkwood fastest at IndyCar Texas test, Grosjean tops the no-tow times

Kyle Kirkwood topped the speed charts in the six-car oval rookie test held at Texas Motor Speedway, while Romain Grosjean was fastest without the aid of a tow.

Kirkwood fastest at IndyCar Texas test, Grosjean tops the no-tow times
David Malsher-Lopez
By:

Kirkwood, reigning Indy Lights champion, turned a 219.78mph lap in his AJ Foyt Racing on his 116th of 146 laps, but it came with the benefit of a tow.

The same was true of Callum Ilott, former Formula 2 championship runner-up, who finished the day second for the Juncos Hollinger Racing team, with whom he made his fourth IndyCar start last weekend at St. Petersburg.

Although Romain Grosjean was only third overall, he was barely slower without the aid of a tow, and therefore topped the no-tow list for Andretti Autosport. Grosjean raced at Gateway last year, and passed his Rookie Orientation Program at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October, but his pace was nonetheless impressive.

Although there are always caveats in testing regarding tyre life and fuel load, it will have encouraged Honda Performance Development that in the no-tow list, the four Honda-powered cars wound up ahead of the two Chevrolets.

David Malukas, Indy Lights runner-up in 2021, turned an impressive 210 laps in the Dale Coyne Racing to take fourth overall and second without the aid of a tow.

Another Indy Lights graduate, Devlin DeFrancesco, like team-mate Grosjean, was hardly any slower without a tow so was fifth overall but third without a tow.

Finally, Alpine Academy driver and Rahal Letterman Lanigan full-timer Christian Lundgaard propped up the table overall with his top speed overall set without a tow.

Pos Driver Team-engine Total laps Fastest lap
1 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 146 laps 219.78mph
2 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 130 laps 219.11mph
3 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda 152 laps 218.69mph
4 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing-Honda 210 laps 217.99mph
5 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport-Honda 133 laps 217.69mph
6 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda 186 laps 216.91mph

No-tow speeds
Pos Driver Fastest no-tow lap    
1 Grosjean 218.21mph    
2 Malukas 217.99mph    
3 DeFrancesco 217.49mph    
4 Lundgaard 216.91mph    
5 Kirkwood 216.69mph    
6 Ilott 216.53mph    
shares
comments
How Supercars king McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star
Previous article

How Supercars king McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
How Supercars king McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star
IndyCar

How Supercars king McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star

Former Indy car, drag racing star Danny Ongais dies aged 79
IndyCar

Former Indy car, drag racing star Danny Ongais dies aged 79

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Kirkwood fastest at IndyCar Texas test, Grosjean tops the no-tow times
IndyCar IndyCar

Kirkwood fastest at IndyCar Texas test, Grosjean tops the no-tow times

How Supercars king McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star
IndyCar IndyCar

How Supercars king McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star

Herta "doesn't have to change a thing" to become IndyCar champion - Unser
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta "doesn't have to change a thing" to become IndyCar champion - Unser

Former Indy car, drag racing star Danny Ongais dies aged 79
IndyCar IndyCar

Former Indy car, drag racing star Danny Ongais dies aged 79

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.