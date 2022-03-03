Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Kirkwood fastest at IndyCar Texas test, Grosjean tops the no-tow times
IndyCar News

IndyCar postpones hybrid formula introduction to 2024

IndyCar has delayed the introduction of its next-generation engines by one year to 2024 due to global supply chain difficulties with some hybrid system components.

IndyCar postpones hybrid formula introduction to 2024
David Malsher-Lopez
By:

IndyCar was set to move to larger 2.4-litre twin-turbo V6s with hybrid units at the start of next season and Chevrolet-Ilmor and Honda Performance Development have been working to that deadline. Engines were originally due to begin testing in the first quarter of this season, with hybrid units from Mahle, a company based in Stuttgart.

However, IndyCar, after consulting with Honda and Chevrolet, has decided to push the next engine formula's debut back to 2024.

“We are pleased with the pace of the technical development of the 2.4-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid as we prepare it for competition,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye. “We are very encouraged by the progress our team and our partners have made, but an immediate decision needed to be made to ensure we are prepared for the 2023 season utilising our current 2.2-litre engine package.

“Thanks to our great partners at Honda and Chevrolet for working through this challenging supply chain situation. We are going full speed ahead with the 2.4-litre hybrid engine and cannot wait to have it on track in 2024.”

Despite the supply delays for some of the components of the hybrid unit, the first on-track test of the new engines will be held on the 30-31 March at Sebring, with development work to incorporate the hybrid component “set to continue throughout the year,” according to IndyCar’s statement.

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, StartColton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, StartColton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“We are proud of the hard work and level of commitment by our engine group, along with our teams and partners, in the development of the Chevrolet 2.4-litre engine for our IndyCar program,” said Mark Stielow, director of GM motorsports competition engineering. “We were certainly excited to have it on track next season. Chevrolet remains fully committed to the NTT IndyCar Series, and we look forward to debuting our future engine package in 2024.”

David Salters, HPD’s president and technical director said: “We are very excited to get the electrified era of IndyCar Series racing underway. We have finished development and dyno testing of our new internal combustion engine, and once the hybrid system component supply chain issues are sorted, we’ll begin track testing of the new hybrid power unit.”

Switching up to 2.4-litre engines is set to send IndyCar power output to 800hp, with the hybrid system adding a further 100hp.

In the meantime, IndyCar’s 2.2-litre twin-turbo V6s, introduced for the start of the 2012 season, will soldier on for a 12th year.

“I love working on new problems, so I’m looking forward to the challenge of the 2.4s,” one senior IndyCar engineer told Autosport. “So from that point of view, I’m sad we’ve got to wait another year. But I’m sure we’re going to get involved a lot with the testing of these new engines, so we’ll probably get our hands on them soon.

“I’ve gotta say, in the last five or six years when IndyCar wants to make changes, they’ve been pretty good in getting opinions from people around the paddock, for the good of the sport. There’s a 'rising tide floats all boats' policy – so I think engineers and tech directors from all the teams are going to be kept in the loop for the 2.4 hybrids and we’ll be consulted through the next couple of years of testing.”

Read Also:

A race engineer from a rival team concurred and added: “Look, the worst thing we could do would be to rush this new formula,” he told Autosport. “If there’s been delays and the hybrid component isn’t test-proven, then fine, let’s just push it back a year.

“The important thing is making sure we have everything absolutely right and reliable by the time we’re performing in front of the world at races and on TV. It would be dumb if we caused ourselves public embarrassment by doing a rush-job.

“I think our fans will understand the situation. And this formula we have at the moment with the 2.2s is crazy-close, we have great racing. Another year of this formula is still going to be keeping fans entertained – and trying to find a competitive edge each race weekend is still going to be a massive challenge for us guys.”

shares
comments

Related video

Kirkwood fastest at IndyCar Texas test, Grosjean tops the no-tow times
Previous article

Kirkwood fastest at IndyCar Texas test, Grosjean tops the no-tow times
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Kirkwood fastest at IndyCar Texas test, Grosjean tops the no-tow times Texas
IndyCar

Kirkwood fastest at IndyCar Texas test, Grosjean tops the no-tow times

How Supercars king McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star
IndyCar

How Supercars king McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

IndyCar postpones hybrid formula introduction to 2024
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar postpones hybrid formula introduction to 2024

Kirkwood fastest at IndyCar Texas test, Grosjean tops the no-tow times
IndyCar IndyCar

Kirkwood fastest at IndyCar Texas test, Grosjean tops the no-tow times

How Supercars king McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star
IndyCar IndyCar

How Supercars king McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star

Herta "doesn't have to change a thing" to become IndyCar champion - Unser
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta "doesn't have to change a thing" to become IndyCar champion - Unser

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.