Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race

Rosenqvist will be held overnight at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital for further assessment following his heavy impact with the wall during the opening Detroit race.

He slammed into the barriers on the outside Turn 6 on lap 24 of the race due to a stuck throttle, and needed to be extricated from the car.

Track clean-up and repairs to the barriers and concrete wall forced a red flag that lasted an hour and 20 minutes before the race could resume.

A statement from the team on Saturday evening read: "Rosenqvist is being observed overnight prior to discharge, after being sent to the hospital for advanced imaging and evaluation by the trauma and neurological teams at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.

"Evaluation revealed no life or limb threatening injuries and he is awake and alert."

The driver himself has tweeted that he is feeling sore, but otherwise okay.

This opens the door for Askew to get back behind the wheel of an IndyCar for the first time this year, having driven for the McLaren SP team last season.

The 24-year-old raced full-time with the team alongside current driver Pato O'Ward - but missed two races due to concussion-like symptoms after a crash during the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Askew is racing for the Riley Motorsports LMP3 team in IMSA this season, although the LMP3 class is not participating in the round at Detroit this weekend.

Updates on Rosenqvist's status for the next race weekend at Road America on 20 June will come at a later date.