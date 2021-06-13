Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Power furious at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar after Detroit despair
IndyCar / Detroit News

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race

By:

Oliver Askew will replace the injured Felix Rosenqvist at Arrow McLaren SP for IndyCar's second Detroit race, following the Swedish driver's huge crash at Belle Isle.

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race

Rosenqvist will be held overnight at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital for further assessment following his heavy impact with the wall during the opening Detroit race.

He slammed into the barriers on the outside Turn 6 on lap 24 of the race due to a stuck throttle, and needed to be extricated from the car.

Track clean-up and repairs to the barriers and concrete wall forced a red flag that lasted an hour and 20 minutes before the race could resume.

A statement from the team on Saturday evening read: "Rosenqvist is being observed overnight prior to discharge, after being sent to the hospital for advanced imaging and evaluation by the trauma and neurological teams at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.

"Evaluation revealed no life or limb threatening injuries and he is awake and alert."

The driver himself has tweeted that he is feeling sore, but otherwise okay. 

This opens the door for Askew to get back behind the wheel of an IndyCar for the first time this year, having driven for the McLaren SP team last season.

The 24-year-old raced full-time with the team alongside current driver Pato O'Ward - but missed two races due to concussion-like symptoms after a crash during the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Askew is racing for the Riley Motorsports LMP3 team in IMSA this season, although the LMP3 class is not participating in the round at Detroit this weekend.

Updates on Rosenqvist's status for the next race weekend at Road America on 20 June will come at a later date.

shares
comments
Power furious at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar after Detroit despair

Previous article

Power furious at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar after Detroit despair
Load comments

Trending

1
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden excluded from qualifying as Dynamics blames ‘finger trouble’

14h
2
IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson claims first win after Power restart heartbreak

10h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

1d
4
IndyCar

Power furious at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar after Detroit despair

10h
5
IndyCar

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race

39min
Latest news
Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race
INDY

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race

39m
Power furious at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar after Detroit despair
INDY

Power furious at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar after Detroit despair

10h
Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson claims first win after Power restart heartbreak
INDY

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson claims first win after Power restart heartbreak

10h
Detroit IndyCar: Rosenqvist crash stops opening race 
INDY

Detroit IndyCar: Rosenqvist crash stops opening race 

13h
Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi and Grosjean for opening race pole
INDY

Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi and Grosjean for opening race pole

16h
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos
NASCAR

NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos

Netflix to produce Bubba Wallace NASCAR documentary series
NASCAR

Netflix to produce Bubba Wallace NASCAR documentary series

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Felix Rosenqvist More
Felix Rosenqvist
O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery
IndyCar

O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500

Rosenqvist: I haven't done anything as difficult as IndyCar
IndyCar

Rosenqvist: I haven't done anything as difficult as IndyCar

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden excluded from qualifying as Dynamics blames ‘finger trouble’
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden excluded from qualifying as Dynamics blames ‘finger trouble’

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson claims first win after Power restart heartbreak
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson claims first win after Power restart heartbreak

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Power furious at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar after Detroit despair
IndyCar IndyCar

Power furious at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar after Detroit despair

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race
IndyCar IndyCar

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race

Detroit IndyCar: Rosenqvist crash stops opening race 
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Rosenqvist crash stops opening race 

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022
Road racing Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

IMSA Detroit: Magnussen, van der Zande take commanding maiden Ganassi win
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Detroit: Magnussen, van der Zande take commanding maiden Ganassi win

Latest news

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race
IndyCar IndyCar

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race

Power furious at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar after Detroit despair
IndyCar IndyCar

Power furious at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar after Detroit despair

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson claims first win after Power restart heartbreak
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson claims first win after Power restart heartbreak

Detroit IndyCar: Rosenqvist crash stops opening race 
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Rosenqvist crash stops opening race 

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.