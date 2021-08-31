Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / IndyCar writer and broadcaster Robin Miller passes away aged 71
IndyCar / Texas August testing News

Jimmie Johnson passes IndyCar oval rookie test at Texas

By:

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson has completed his IndyCar Series oval orientation programme at Texas Motor Speedway.

While the initial plan had been for the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion to first sample an IndyCar at the Homestead oval, he and the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda team elected to run the test on a track at which IndyCar still competes.

It’s anticipated that Johnson, who has a road/street course-only schedule in his maiden season of IndyCar racing, will contest all tracks on the 2022 schedule.

Johnson, who won at Texas Motor Speedway seven times in his NASCAR Cup career, started his seven-hour test at 6am local time in 75F conditions. The test ran until just after 1pm “with a heat index of nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit” according to the track’s press release.

The 45-year-old said: “To know that I could come here and test and experience it as a driver was important to me. Let’s go to the tough one. It’s one thing by myself.

“I feel like I can control my environment, and I’m very thankful that I’m able to go out here and do it. The way IndyCar has advanced their safety and certainly what the tracks have done to increase the safety, my concerns are much less and that’s why we’re here today.

“Now that my concerns are at a certain point, now it’s time to get in the car and see what my point of view is from there.

“The car drives way different. It’s much more responsive so I’ve found the majority of the day just trying to acclimate to this new environment, one that’s much faster and certainly a bit more sensitive to the inputs that the driver gives to the car.

“But it’s been really nice to be on a familiar track. I know where I am, I know what to do, I know the line around this place, and even down to simple things like knowing where the hotel was last night or knowing how to drive into the tunnel and get into the infield. There’s been some small wins that are nice to have.”

Chip's chargers - Dario Franchitti, Jimmie Johnson, Scott Dixon, and Tony Kanaan.

Chip's chargers - Dario Franchitti, Jimmie Johnson, Scott Dixon, and Tony Kanaan.

Photo by: Texas Motor Speedway

Johnson’s progress was overseen by three champion team-mates, with six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon – who has also scored five wins at TMS – completing the car’s initial shakedown laps. Also present were the team’s driver coach, four-time champion Dario Franchitti, and the driver with whom Johnson shares the #48 Carvana entry, Tony Kanaan.

Mid-session, Franchitti commented: “It’s a challenging thing that Jimmie’s doing but so far he’s done very well. Track conditions were a little nicer this morning at 6am when Scott went out and those early runs Jimmie did, but it’s heated up now, and he’s learning a little bit about how the Indycar slides around a bit when it gets hot.

“It’s all about the subtleties. It would be like a person that plays cricket and plays for the English team or whatever … it’s got a bat, it’s got a ball. Then I’m going to play baseball. It’s got a bat, it’s got a ball. Everything else is different, and I think that’s the difference between a stock car and an Indy car.

“Everything you learn on the way up, and everything you learn when you’re the top in either of those fields doesn’t prepare you in any way to do the other. In fact, it hurts you.”

There will be four ovals on the IndyCar schedule in 2022 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway and Gateway’s World Wide Technology Raceway – although Johnson and the Ganassi team have yet to confirm his participation in them.

shares
comments

Related video

IndyCar writer and broadcaster Robin Miller passes away aged 71

Previous article

IndyCar writer and broadcaster Robin Miller passes away aged 71
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

1 h
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

1 h
3
Formula 1

When F1 last aborted a race at Spa

49 min
4
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

2 h
5
Formula 1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

2 h
Latest news
Jimmie Johnson passes IndyCar oval rookie test at Texas
Video Inside
INDY

Jimmie Johnson passes IndyCar oval rookie test at Texas

38m
IndyCar writer and broadcaster Robin Miller passes away aged 71
INDY

IndyCar writer and broadcaster Robin Miller passes away aged 71

Aug 25, 2021
Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’
F1

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’

Aug 25, 2021
Newgarden: IndyCar driver aggression over the edge at times
INDY

Newgarden: IndyCar driver aggression over the edge at times

Aug 24, 2021
Grosjean ready to tackle other IndyCar ovals after strong debut
INDY

Grosjean ready to tackle other IndyCar ovals after strong debut

Aug 23, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar writer and broadcaster Robin Miller passes away aged 71
IndyCar

IndyCar writer and broadcaster Robin Miller passes away aged 71

Action Express Racing “would welcome” chance to race new Cadillac at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Action Express Racing “would welcome” chance to race new Cadillac at Le Mans

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus
IndyCar

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

Jimmie Johnson More
Jimmie Johnson
Johnson needs to find "comfort" before tackling IndyCar ovals
IndyCar

Johnson needs to find "comfort" before tackling IndyCar ovals

Johnson "still in a big hole" in IndyCar, nobody will have Nashville "leg up"
IndyCar

Johnson "still in a big hole" in IndyCar, nobody will have Nashville "leg up"

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut Birmingham
Video Inside
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut

Trending Today

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

When F1 last aborted a race at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

When F1 last aborted a race at Spa

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Belgian Grand Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Latest news

Jimmie Johnson passes IndyCar oval rookie test at Texas
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson passes IndyCar oval rookie test at Texas

IndyCar writer and broadcaster Robin Miller passes away aged 71
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar writer and broadcaster Robin Miller passes away aged 71

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’

Newgarden: IndyCar driver aggression over the edge at times
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: IndyCar driver aggression over the edge at times

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.