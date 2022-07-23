IndyCar Iowa: Power and Newgarden on front row for both races

Each car completed a two-lap run in qualifying for the double-header with the first flyer determining grid order for Saturday’s first race, and the second lap setting order for Sunday’s round.

Power was the only driver to break the 178mph barrier and he did it twice, to draw within one pole position of Mario Andretti’s all-time Indycar pole record.

Although the track temperature was rising, suggesting the lap times might slow toward the end of the one-by-one qualifying session, Newgarden – who has led more than 1100 laps on the 0.894-mile oval – was able to eclipse the benchmark set by Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly, despite running four cars from the end.

However, two cars later, it was Power’s turn and taking his new wide line to the corners, he was able to produce lap speeds comfortably clear of the opposition.

Colton Herta had the wildest switch in fortunes between runs, claiming only 17th fastest for the opener, but third for race two.

Daly held on to take third for the first race and then fourth for Sunday's contest.

Also impressing were the Dale Coyne Racing duo of Takuma Sato and David Malukas - the former finishing in the top 10 each time - while Jack Harvey’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing machine also found a new turn of speed and will start seventh for both races.

Race 1 grid:

P Driver Car Speed 1. Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet 178.199mph 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet 177.782mph 3 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 177.409mph 4 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 177.353mph 5 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet 177.253mph 6 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR-Honda 176.932mph 7 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 176.673mph 8 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 176.626mph 9 Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR-Honda 176.564mph 10 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda 176.469mph 11 Felix Roseqnvist Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 176.259mph 12 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.844mph 13 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.670mph 14 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.230mph 15 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.205mph 16 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 174.755mph 17 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport-Honda 174.739mph 18 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 174.672mph 19 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport-Honda 174.450mph 20 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 173.689mph 21 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 173.423mph 22 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Honda 173.416mph 23 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 173.406mph 24 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 172.628mph 25 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 172.432mph 26 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 172.062mph

Race 2 grid:

P Driver Car Speed 1 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet 178.013mph 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet 177.904mph 3 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport-Honda 177.525mph 4 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 177.287mph 5 Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR-Honda 177.278mph 6 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet 177.273mph 7 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 176.894mph 8 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 176.627mph 9 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 176.625mph 10 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 176.385mph 11 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda 176.302mph 12 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 176.122mph 13 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.812mph 14 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR-Honda 175.392mph 15 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.101mph 16 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 174.468mph 17 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 174.444mph 18 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 174.426mph 19 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 174.214mph 20 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 173.863mph 21 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport-Honda 173.757mph 22 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 173.696mph 23 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 173.613mph 24 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 173.143mph 25 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 173.000mph 26 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 172.616mph