Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”, wants to stay in IndyCar Next / IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden dominates Race 1 to beat O’Ward, Power
IndyCar / Iowa Race 1 Qualifying report

IndyCar Iowa: Power and Newgarden on front row for both races

Will Power took his IndyCar pole tally to 66 after topping qualifying for both rounds at Iowa Speedway, with Team Penske team-mate Josef Newgarden joining him on both front rows.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar Iowa: Power and Newgarden on front row for both races

Each car completed a two-lap run in qualifying for the double-header with the first flyer determining grid order for Saturday’s first race, and the second lap setting order for Sunday’s round.

Power was the only driver to break the 178mph barrier and he did it twice, to draw within one pole position of Mario Andretti’s all-time Indycar pole record.

Although the track temperature was rising, suggesting the lap times might slow toward the end of the one-by-one qualifying session, Newgarden – who has led more than 1100 laps on the 0.894-mile oval – was able to eclipse the benchmark set by Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly, despite running four cars from the end.

However, two cars later, it was Power’s turn and taking his new wide line to the corners, he was able to produce lap speeds comfortably clear of the opposition.

Colton Herta had the wildest switch in fortunes between runs, claiming only 17th fastest for the opener, but third for race two.

Daly held on to take third for the first race and then fourth for Sunday's contest.

Also impressing were the Dale Coyne Racing duo of Takuma Sato and David Malukas - the former finishing in the top 10 each time - while Jack Harvey’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing machine also found a new turn of speed and will start seventh for both races.

Race 1 grid:

P Driver Car Speed
1. Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet 178.199mph
2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet 177.782mph
3 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 177.409mph
4 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 177.353mph
5 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet 177.253mph
6 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR-Honda 176.932mph
7 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 176.673mph
8 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 176.626mph
9 Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR-Honda 176.564mph
10 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda 176.469mph
11 Felix Roseqnvist Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 176.259mph
12 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.844mph
13 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.670mph
14 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.230mph
15 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.205mph
16 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 174.755mph
17 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport-Honda 174.739mph
18 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 174.672mph
19 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport-Honda 174.450mph
20 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 173.689mph
21 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 173.423mph
22 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Honda 173.416mph
23 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 173.406mph
24 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 172.628mph
25 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 172.432mph
26 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 172.062mph

Race 2 grid:

P Driver Car Speed
1 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet 178.013mph
2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet 177.904mph
3 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport-Honda 177.525mph
4 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 177.287mph
5 Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR-Honda 177.278mph
6 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet 177.273mph
7 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 176.894mph
8 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 176.627mph
9 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 176.625mph
10 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 176.385mph
11 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda 176.302mph
12 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 176.122mph
13 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.812mph
14 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR-Honda 175.392mph
15 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 175.101mph
16 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 174.468mph
17 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 174.444mph
18 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 174.426mph
19 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 174.214mph
20 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 173.863mph
21 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport-Honda 173.757mph
22 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 173.696mph
23 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 173.613mph
24 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 173.143mph
25 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 173.000mph
26 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 172.616mph
shares
comments
Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”, wants to stay in IndyCar
Previous article

Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”, wants to stay in IndyCar
Next article

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden dominates Race 1 to beat O’Ward, Power

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden dominates Race 1 to beat O’Ward, Power
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden dominates Race 1 to beat O’Ward, Power Iowa Race 1
IndyCar

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden dominates Race 1 to beat O’Ward, Power

Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”, wants to stay in IndyCar Toronto
IndyCar

Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”, wants to stay in IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Will Power More
Will Power
Power proud of IndyCar recovery drive to Mid-Ohio podium Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Power proud of IndyCar recovery drive to Mid-Ohio podium

The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era
IndyCar

The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era

How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity Plus
IndyCar

How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity

Team Penske More
Team Penske
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads Palou and Rosenqvist in first practice Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads Palou and Rosenqvist in first practice

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car
WEC

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Sebring II Plus
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden dominates Race 1 to beat O’Ward, Power
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden dominates Race 1 to beat O’Ward, Power

Josef Newgarden moved to second in the IndyCar standings after scoring his fourth win of the season with a dominant display at Iowa Speedway.

IndyCar Iowa: Power and Newgarden on front row for both races
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Iowa: Power and Newgarden on front row for both races

Will Power took his IndyCar pole tally to 66 after topping qualifying for both rounds at Iowa Speedway, with Team Penske team-mate Josef Newgarden joining him on both front rows.

Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”, wants to stay in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”, wants to stay in IndyCar

Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist hopes his performance in finishing third in Toronto will cause doubts among team management over his destiny, amid Alex Palou's uncertain future.

Dixon: "Amazing" to match Mario Andretti's win tally, snap dry spell
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon: "Amazing" to match Mario Andretti's win tally, snap dry spell

Scott Dixon says it feels "amazing" to match Mario Andretti on the all-time IndyCar race-winners’ list after scoring his first victory since May 2021 in Toronto on Sunday.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.