Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”, wants to stay in IndyCar

Although Rosenqvist has been retained by McLaren Racing for 2023 and beyond, there are question marks over whether he’ll remain in IndyCar alongside Pato O’Ward and 2023 arrival Alexander Rossi, regardless of reigning champion Palou’s destiny.

Like Rosenqvist, IndyCar champion Palou has been signed to the McLaren Racing ‘family’ but it is not clear yet for which series.

The only thing that has been confirmed is that Palou, like IndyCar rivals O’Ward and Colton Herta, will be part of McLaren’s Formula 1 test programme, but the matter has been clouded by the dispute between Chip Ganassi and McLaren CEO Zak Brown. Ganassi insists he had taken up his option on Palou before the 25-year-old Spaniard signed with McLaren.

Rosenqvist has been linked with a return to Formula E next year with McLaren’s new team, which will take over the existing Mercedes outfit.

The 30-year-old Swede told the Peacock livestreaming service after his Toronto podium: "I hope this weekend makes Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] doubt some things.

“There's still a long way to go in the year, and every race keeps getting better and better. This is the trajectory we want to be on and I'm so excited for the rest of the season."

Rosenqvist also cast doubt that Palou would be able to race next year if his contractual wrangling is not sorted.

Asked if he felt there was still some chance of retaining his current ride in light of Palou’s planned arrival, Rosenqvist responded: “By the sound of it, it doesn't sound like Alex has… I mean, I don't know what's going on there.

“At the moment it doesn't sound like he's going to race at all. It's up to lawyers and stuff.

“Honestly it's not my business at all. I think honestly it hasn't really changed anything. This whole deal went down months ago. I didn't know all the details of it that I know now, but nothing has actually changed.

“I think if Zak was sure I was going to Formula E, he would have already said it. I'm going to take that chance.

“If there's a chance for me to be here next year, I'm going to try to prove I can do that.”

Pressed further on whether he could find a ride elsewhere in order to stay in IndyCar, after Graham Rahal said that Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing would be happy to employ Rosenqvist “if we had room at the inn,” he responded: “That's entirely a question for Zak. I've made my point that I'm very happy with the team.

“I think it shows – a super group. We worked hard the last two years to kind of build up a very strong team.

“We have good strategy, good pitstops, I'm able to extract most out of the car most weekends now.

“If you asked me at the end of last year, obviously it would have been a different answer, but right now I'm just very happy where I'm at. I would be crazy if I said I wanted to go somewhere else.

“I want to be where I'm at right now, Arrow McLaren SP has pretty much become a home for me.

“It's up to Zak, he's the man who is making the moves. Probably it's going to take a couple weeks before we know more.

“Hopefully today changed something. My ambition is to keep proving it that way.”