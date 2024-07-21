IndyCar Toronto: Herta ends win drought in red-flagged race

Andretti Global’s Colton Herta ended a more than two-year IndyCar win drought with victory in a dramatic Toronto street race that was red-flagged for a multi-car crash.



After starting on pole, Herta managed to lead 81 of 85 laps on a weekend that saw him lead every session and eventually beat team-mate Kyle Kirkwood by 0.3469s to pick up his first win since May 2022 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course – a run of 41 IndyCar races.

After a miserable qualifying for Chip Ganassi, Scott Dixon stormed from 15th to third, ahead of team-mates Alex Palou in fourth and Marcus Armstrong in fifth.

The Toronto race was red-flagged with 13 laps to go after Pato O’Ward spun at Turn 1, which put Marcus Ericsson into the outside wall.

Unsighted by the stricken cars, Pietro Fittipaldi and Santio Ferrucci ended up running into O’Ward's car, with Ferrucci launching off the nose and sending him into the air and riding the catchfence before rolling upside down and coming to a stop on overturned.

Ferrucci was unhurt in the incident, with his spotter apologising and noting he was blind to that part of the track from the hotel vantage point where several other spotters were located.

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet Photo by: Joe Skibinski

Arrow McLaren rookie Nolan Siegel was directly behind Fittipaldi and Ferrucci, and was part of a triple-hit on the front of O’Ward’s car. Dale Coyne Racing rookie Toby Sowery was also involved, rear ending Siegel.

After a near-20 minutes suspension Herta led the field at the restart with nine laps to go.

But the race was under caution once again moments later after Scott McLaughlin was hip-checked by Penske team-mate Will Power at Turn 5, sending the former into the wall and destroying his right-front. At the same time, the third Penske of Josef Newgarden was hit with a right-rear puncture and was forced to pit.

Power was given a drive-through penalty for colliding with McLaughlin, which enabled Meyer Shank Racing’s David Malukas to take a season’s best of sixth place ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard in seventh.

Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing), Romain Grosjean (Juncos Hollinger Racing), Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) rounded out the top 10.

IndyCar Toronto - Race results