All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Toronto

Brown “angry” over Pourchaire story that was “factually very inaccurate”

Online story on French publication’s website was taken down after allegations of funding issues were denied by Pourchaire and Arrow McLaren

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says he’s satisfied with his IndyCar driver Theo Pourchaire’s explanation of how a story published on a French website was “grossly inaccurate” and has since been taken down.

An article on the online version of the AUTOhebdo magazine was published on Tuesday, which focused on Pourchaire’s removal from the #6 Arrow McLaren seat in favour of Nolan Siegel ahead of the Laguna Seca round last month and claimed that funding issues and a sponsor withdrawal played a central role.

The article – which was written in a Q&A format – has since been removed, and Pourchaire made a statement on social media.

“I’ve read the article published on AUTOhebdo this week and I’m disappointed in how grossly inaccurate my words and comments portrayed my interview,” Pourchaire wrote. “There’s no question on Arrow McLaren’s stability in its partnerships and their funding, so for AUTOhebdo to include that in my interview, it’s absolutely false.”

Speaking ahead of the Toronto IndyCar race today, for which Pourchaire has been recalled to the team in place of the injured Alexander Rossi in its #7 car, Brown explained how he has cleared the air with Pourchaire over what was written.

“Things can sometimes get lost in translation,” Brown told Autosport. “We didn't hear the interview.

“I talked to Theo about it. His commentary was that it was not the interview that he gave, he gave his quotes and then the journalist wrote the story around that [was] kind of misleading – this is according to Theo because I didn't do the interview.

Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

“[They] built the story around it, brought his quotes in, and it was factually very inaccurate. So, if you look at his quotes themselves, he thought he was going to Laguna, got the phone call, understood it, was disappointed – I get it, I would be too – but the reality is we did everything the contract said we could do.

“It was a tough decision, but you have to make tough decisions. But the [assertion] we've lost a major sponsor [was] totally inaccurate. We have financial challenges, totally inaccurate.

“I was very angry about that because the journalists never contacted us to give us a right of reply. To make statements like that, the way it kind of read was almost like it came out of Theo’s mouth. But when you then reread it, and speak with Theo, those weren't his quotes.

“I think it was very inaccurate information with his quotes blended in to make it look like this was a Theo’s story – at least that’s what is Theo’s told me. So I thought that was very poor journalism.”

Brown said the fact the story was removed indicated it was “potentially very damaging and inaccurate”.

“I think that kind of tells you if they felt very comfortable that it was a very credible story, they wouldn't have taken it down,” he said. “Credit to the editor-in-chief or whoever that they recognised that was a potentially a very damaging and inaccurate story.

“I appreciate that AUTOhebdo took it down and recognised, because I think the journalist protocol would be to call us and at least ask, ‘I'm hearing this, this is true?’ and we can say ‘It's definitely not true’.

Read Also:

When Autosport asked Pourchaire – who dashed from France to Canada on Saturday morning – for his view of the article, he replied: “It's a bit unfortunate. I'm thankful to Arrow McLaren for the opportunity they gave me in Long Beach, back in April, giving me the chance to drive in IndyCar. We decided to finish the season. Unfortunately, they replaced me. I was disappointed, of course. That's the reality.

“But the rest... I don't know anything about the rest. For me, what I said is just I'm happy for the opportunity. I was just a little bit disappointed, of course. But I'm still here with the team. They called me. I said, ‘Yes, of course I want to race.’”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Planes, trains and automobiles: Pourchaire’s mad McLaren IndyCar dash

Top Comments

Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou

McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou

IndyCar
Toronto
McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou
O’Ward “surprised” IndyCar didn’t call a yellow before huge Toronto pile-up

O’Ward “surprised” IndyCar didn’t call a yellow before huge Toronto pile-up

IndyCar
Toronto
O’Ward “surprised” IndyCar didn’t call a yellow before huge Toronto pile-up
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Plus
Plus
IMSA
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
Theo Pourchaire
More from
Theo Pourchaire
Planes, trains and automobiles: Pourchaire’s mad McLaren IndyCar dash

Planes, trains and automobiles: Pourchaire’s mad McLaren IndyCar dash

IndyCar
Toronto
Planes, trains and automobiles: Pourchaire’s mad McLaren IndyCar dash
Pourchaire returns to Arrow McLaren to substitute for injured Rossi

Pourchaire returns to Arrow McLaren to substitute for injured Rossi

IndyCar
Toronto
Pourchaire returns to Arrow McLaren to substitute for injured Rossi
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
Arrow McLaren SP
More from
Arrow McLaren SP
Arrow McLaren fumes over Toronto caution timing after scary crash

Arrow McLaren fumes over Toronto caution timing after scary crash

IndyCar
Toronto
Arrow McLaren fumes over Toronto caution timing after scary crash
Kirkwood retracts criticism of Rossi, Robb over Iowa IndyCar crash

Kirkwood retracts criticism of Rossi, Robb over Iowa IndyCar crash

IndyCar
Iowa 1
Kirkwood retracts criticism of Rossi, Robb over Iowa IndyCar crash
Robb airlifted to hospital after last-lap Iowa flip, IndyCar drivers speak out

Robb airlifted to hospital after last-lap Iowa flip, IndyCar drivers speak out

IndyCar
Iowa 1
Robb airlifted to hospital after last-lap Iowa flip, IndyCar drivers speak out

Latest news

Quartararo: I've always liked Rossi but Marquez is the best rider ever in MotoGP

Quartararo: I've always liked Rossi but Marquez is the best rider ever in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Quartararo: I've always liked Rossi but Marquez is the best rider ever in MotoGP
How synthetic fuel is pushing boundaries

How synthetic fuel is pushing boundaries

MISC General
How synthetic fuel is pushing boundaries
Osaka establishes motorsport promotion council within F1 race bid

Osaka establishes motorsport promotion council within F1 race bid

F1 Formula 1
Osaka establishes motorsport promotion council within F1 race bid
Why Perez’s F1 seat isn’t safe yet despite return to points in Hungary

Why Perez’s F1 seat isn’t safe yet despite return to points in Hungary

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Why Perez’s F1 seat isn’t safe yet despite return to points in Hungary

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe