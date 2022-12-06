Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Newgarden, McLaughlin to make IMSA debuts in Daytona 24 Hours
IndyCar News

IndyCar's next-gen engines will now be 2.2-litre motors instead of 2.4

The next-gen IndyCar engine formula, set for introduction in 2024, will now couple hybrid units with 2.2-litre engines rather than increasing capacity to 2.4l.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar's next-gen engines will now be 2.2-litre motors instead of 2.4

Chevrolet and Honda have swivelled their resources from testing their 2.4-litre engines to cooperating with each other and working with a new hybrid component supplier after it became clear that the proposed component from Mahle would be insufficient for the rigours of IndyCar racing and would not be ready in time for the 2024 season.

On the eve of the 2022 season, IndyCar announced that adoption of the new formula was being pushed back a year to 2024 due to global parts supply chain issues.

Mahle, which is building and developing the hybrid component, was struggling like several companies as chips or semi conductors were in short supply.

Still, both Chevrolet and Honda were able to test their 2.4-litre engines on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course in March last year.

The hybrid unit was then tested on an IndyCar in October, and last month series president Jay Frye told Autosport that the parts supply chain situation was improving.

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

However, in a press release today regarding its steps toward sustainability, IndyCar revealed that the adoption of the 2.4-litre engines was being “paused” and that the focus for testing over the next 15 months would be on the hybrid component, as developed by Honda Performance Development, Chevrolet with Ilmor and a new outside supplier.

“IndyCar is continuing its path toward the introduction of a hybrid engine platform for the 2024 race season,” read the release.

“This program is being developed through the collaboration of Ilmor, Chevrolet and Honda Performance Development.

"Testing of the hybrid motor has commenced and will continue through the 2023 season. With the introduction of the hybrid motor, the 2.4-litre engine will be paused to allow the innovative hybrid technology to be paired with the proven 2.2-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engines.”

The 2.2-litre engines made their debut in 2012.

Frye declared: “We are most proud of the many advancements that the NTT IndyCar Series has made in leading the motorsports world toward a more sustainable future.

"The 2.2-litre IndyCar engines supplied by Honda and Chevrolet have provided the most competitive racing in the world. The 2024 hybrid engine package will provide even more excitement with horsepower increases over the current engine.”

Other eco-friendly moves by IndyCar include the strategic partnership with Shell whereby the IndyCar Series will compete with 100 percent renewable fuel from the start of the 2023 season.

In addition, all IndyCar team transporters supporting the series will continue running on 100 percent renewable diesel between race shops and race venues.

Meanwhile the guayule Firestone Firehawk race tyre as debuted in August’s Nashville round will be adopted in 2023 as the alternate race option in an increased number of IndyCar races.

