Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Bourdais: Reliability will decide who wins first GTP race in Daytona
IMSA News

Newgarden, McLaughlin to make IMSA debuts in Daytona 24 Hours

Team Penske IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin will make their IMSA SportsCar Championship debuts in the Daytona 24 Hours next month with LMP2 squad Tower Motorsports.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Newgarden, McLaughlin to make IMSA debuts in Daytona 24 Hours

Two-time IndyCar champion Newgarden and his race-winning team-mate McLaughlin will share the team's ORECA-Gibson 07 with 2021 Formula Regional Americas champion Kyffin Simpson and the team's 2022 LMP2 champion John Farano.

Along with Farano’s title, the Rick Capone-run squad won the teams' title this year as Farano and Louis Deletraz racked up two wins and three further podium finishes. 

Newgarden described the IMSA season-opener as “an event that was on my bucket list, along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans”, and said he was eager to make a successful start to his 2023 campaign with Tower.

”I am beyond grateful for this opportunity,” said Newgarden.

“We’re a group of very competitive people, and we all want to win.

“I think this is a very exciting challenge and I believe this team can accomplish great things together.

”I have a close relationship with Scott (McLaughlin) as well and I couldn’t be happier to be doing this with him as team-mate.”

Three-times Supercars champion and 2019 Bathurst 1000 winner McLaughlin added: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to race with this amazing group of drivers.

#8 Tower Motorsport Oreca LMP2 07: John Farano, Louis Deletraz

#8 Tower Motorsport Oreca LMP2 07: John Farano, Louis Deletraz

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“This is a stellar lineup and a perfect chance to show what we can do together.

“This is a proven crew that clearly knows how to win races, and that’s exactly what we’re setting out to accomplish at Daytona.”

Simpson ran IMSA’s four endurance rounds, driving Gradient Racing’s Acura NSX in the GT Daytona class, and won at Petit Le Mans.

Farano declared: “We know we have the potential to challenge for a win at Daytona. There’s nothing we want more than to expand on our strengths and pick up some more hardware when we cross that finish line.

“I’m elated to partner with Josef and Scott, who are seasoned pros and will undoubtedly bring that added spark and determination to the team.

“I am equally excited to welcome the very talented Kyffin Simpson to our team and looking forward to sharing our car with him for all the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup races.”

shares
comments
Bourdais: Reliability will decide who wins first GTP race in Daytona
Previous article

Bourdais: Reliability will decide who wins first GTP race in Daytona
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses
IndyCar

Armstrong joins Ganassi for IndyCar road and street courses

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence
IMSA

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Josef Newgarden More
Josef Newgarden
Could Penske's aversion to team orders at Portland prove costly?
IndyCar

Could Penske's aversion to team orders at Portland prove costly?

Penske boss says team orders to help Power at Portland "difficult"
IndyCar

Penske boss says team orders to help Power at Portland "difficult"

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus
IndyCar

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Latest news

Castroneves still working on Daytona 500 NASCAR opportunity
NASCAR NASCAR

Castroneves still working on Daytona 500 NASCAR opportunity

Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves says he hasn’t given up on his dream of racing in NASCAR’s Daytona 500 – but is still waiting to hear if he’ll get a shot next year.

Newgarden, McLaughlin to make IMSA debuts in Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Newgarden, McLaughlin to make IMSA debuts in Daytona 24 Hours

Team Penske IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin will make their IMSA SportsCar Championship debuts in the Daytona 24 Hours next month with LMP2 squad Tower Motorsports.

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022 Plus
WRC WRC

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022

The World Rally Championship welcomed in a new hybrid era in 2022, presenting an unknown challenge to the planet's top rally aces. New records were broken, as Toyota's leading charge became the youngest-ever title-winner, while familiar returning faces mixed it up with the new generation. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the year

Ferrari says theories on tyre deg in F1 2022 were a 'misconception'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari says theories on tyre deg in F1 2022 were a 'misconception'

Ferrari thinks that theories its tyre degradation got worse over the Formula 1 season were a ‘misconception’.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.