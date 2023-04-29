Subscribe
IndyCar Barber: Grosjean beats Palou to take second pole of the year

Romain Grosjean has taken pole position in an incredibly tight qualifying battle between four IndyCar teams, while Christian Lundgaard starred for Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Andretti Autosport’s Grosjean was fastest initially in the top six pole shootout with a 1m06.0289s, 0.0341s ahead of Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren, but on fresher tyres Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin displaced him at the head of the times.

However, Grosjean, who lost an engine yesterday, delivered a 1m05.8396s with his fourth lap and it was Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing who came closest, just 0.0734s adrift.

It is the second pole of the season for Grosjean, and the fifth of his IndyCar career. 

The top four were covered by just 0.112s, as O’Ward was a hair quicker than McLaughlin to take third.

Scott Dixon made it two Ganassi cars in the top five, ahead of the impressive Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan, just 0.32s from the top spot.

In Q2, two Penskes of Will Power and Josef Newgarden dropped out, while winner last time out Kyle Kirkwood spun on cold tyres exiting the pits to see his early exit confirmed.

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Newgarden will start seventh in front of Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist, with Rinus VeeKay ninth having almost collided with Power during the middle session of qualifying vying for space on the track to start a lap.

Alexander Rossi will start the Barber race from 10th for Arrow McLaren ahead of Power and Kirkwood.

In Q1, Colton Herta was a surprise elimination in the second group, while in the first group Newgarden’s final effort bumped points leader Marcus Ericsson out early.

IndyCar Barber - Qualifying results

Q3

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Romain Grosjean

1:05.8396

1:05.8396

4

4

125.760

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

2

Alex Palou

1:05.9130

0.0734

5

5

125.620

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

Pato O'Ward

1:05.9382

0.0986

4

4

125.572

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren

4

Scott McLaughlin

1:05.9515

0.1119

3

4

125.547

Chevy

A

Team Penske

5

Scott Dixon

1:06.0723

0.2327

5

5

125.317

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

Christian Lundgaard

1:06.1601

0.3205

3

3

125.151

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Q2

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Romain Grosjean

1:05.6829

1:05.6829

7

8

126.060

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

2

Pato O'Ward

1:05.7512

0.0683

6

7

125.929

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:05.8061

0.1232

8

8

125.824

Chevy

A

Team Penske

4

Alex Palou

1:05.8386

0.1557

7

8

125.762

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

Christian Lundgaard

1:05.8661

0.1832

6

7

125.710

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

6

Scott Dixon

1:05.8986

0.2157

7

7

125.648

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

Josef Newgarden

1:05.9603

0.2774

7

8

125.530

Chevy

A

Team Penske

8

Felix Rosenqvist

1:06.0930

0.4101

7

8

125.278

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren

9

Rinus VeeKay

1:06.1222

0.4393

7

8

125.223

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

10

Alexander Rossi

1:06.2091

0.5262

7

7

125.058

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren

11

Will Power

1:06.3790

0.6961

6

7

124.738

Chevy

A

Team Penske

12

Kyle Kirkwood

1:06.3963

0.7134

7

7

124.706

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

Q1 Group 2

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Alex Palou

1:05.5871

1:05.5871

7

8

126.244

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

Pato O'Ward

1:05.7400

0.1529

6

7

125.951

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:05.7478

0.1607

7

8

125.936

Chevy

A

Team Penske

4

Christian Lundgaard

1:05.8342

0.2471

7

8

125.770

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

5

Felix Rosenqvist

1:05.8696

0.2825

7

8

125.703

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren

6

Will Power

1:05.9768

0.3897

7

8

125.499

Chevy

A

Team Penske

7

Colton Herta

1:06.1850

0.5979

7

8

125.104

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

8

Simon Pagenaud

1:06.2433

0.6562

6

7

124.994

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

9

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:06.4415

0.8544

6

7

124.621

Honda

A

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

10

Conor Daly

1:06.4810

0.8939

7

7

124.547

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

11

Agustin Canapino

1:06.5158

0.9287

6

7

124.482

Chevy

A

Juncos Holling Racing

12

Jack Harvey

1:06.7181

1.1310

7

8

124.104

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

13

Marcus Armstrong

1:07.2378

1.6507

8

8

123.145

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

14

Santino Ferrucci

3:49.1462

2:43.5591

1

1

36.134

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

Q1 Group 1

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Josef Newgarden

1:05.5883

1:05.5883

8

8

126.242

Chevy

A

Team Penske

2

Romain Grosjean

1:05.6839

0.0956

8

8

126.058

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

3

Alexander Rossi

1:05.6939

0.1056

7

8

126.039

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren

4

Kyle Kirkwood

1:05.7353

0.1470

7

7

125.960

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

5

Scott Dixon

1:05.7721

0.1838

7

8

125.889

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

Rinus VeeKay

1:05.7808

0.1925

7

7

125.873

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

7

Marcus Ericsson

1:05.9207

0.3324

7

8

125.605

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Callum Ilott

1:06.0642

0.4759

6

7

125.333

Chevy

A

Juncos Hollinger Racing

9

David Malukas

1:06.1851

0.5968

6

6

125.104

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

10

Graham Rahal

1:06.2504

0.6621

6

7

124.980

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

Helio Castroneves

1:06.2715

0.6832

6

6

124.941

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

12

Sting Ray Robb

1:06.5925

1.0042

7

7

124.338

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

13

Benjamin Pedersen

1:06.9327

1.3444

6

7

123.706

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises
