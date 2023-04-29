IndyCar Barber: Grosjean beats Palou to take second pole of the year
Romain Grosjean has taken pole position in an incredibly tight qualifying battle between four IndyCar teams, while Christian Lundgaard starred for Rahal Letterman Lanigan.
Andretti Autosport’s Grosjean was fastest initially in the top six pole shootout with a 1m06.0289s, 0.0341s ahead of Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren, but on fresher tyres Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin displaced him at the head of the times.
However, Grosjean, who lost an engine yesterday, delivered a 1m05.8396s with his fourth lap and it was Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing who came closest, just 0.0734s adrift.
It is the second pole of the season for Grosjean, and the fifth of his IndyCar career.
The top four were covered by just 0.112s, as O’Ward was a hair quicker than McLaughlin to take third.
Scott Dixon made it two Ganassi cars in the top five, ahead of the impressive Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan, just 0.32s from the top spot.
In Q2, two Penskes of Will Power and Josef Newgarden dropped out, while winner last time out Kyle Kirkwood spun on cold tyres exiting the pits to see his early exit confirmed.
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Newgarden will start seventh in front of Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist, with Rinus VeeKay ninth having almost collided with Power during the middle session of qualifying vying for space on the track to start a lap.
Alexander Rossi will start the Barber race from 10th for Arrow McLaren ahead of Power and Kirkwood.
In Q1, Colton Herta was a surprise elimination in the second group, while in the first group Newgarden’s final effort bumped points leader Marcus Ericsson out early.
IndyCar Barber - Qualifying results
Q3
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Tire
|
Team
|
1
|
1:05.8396
|
1:05.8396
|
4
|
4
|
125.760
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport
|
2
|
Alex Palou
|
1:05.9130
|
0.0734
|
5
|
5
|
125.620
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
3
|
1:05.9382
|
0.0986
|
4
|
4
|
125.572
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
4
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
1:05.9515
|
0.1119
|
3
|
4
|
125.547
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
5
|
Scott Dixon
|
1:06.0723
|
0.2327
|
5
|
5
|
125.317
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
6
|
1:06.1601
|
0.3205
|
3
|
3
|
125.151
|
Honda
|
A
Q2
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Tire
|
Team
|
1
|
Romain Grosjean
|
1:05.6829
|
1:05.6829
|
7
|
8
|
126.060
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport
|
2
|
1:05.7512
|
0.0683
|
6
|
7
|
125.929
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
3
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
1:05.8061
|
0.1232
|
8
|
8
|
125.824
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
4
|
Alex Palou
|
1:05.8386
|
0.1557
|
7
|
8
|
125.762
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
5
|
Christian Lundgaard
|
1:05.8661
|
0.1832
|
6
|
7
|
125.710
|
Honda
|
A
|
6
|
Scott Dixon
|
1:05.8986
|
0.2157
|
7
|
7
|
125.648
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
7
|
Josef Newgarden
|
1:05.9603
|
0.2774
|
7
|
8
|
125.530
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
8
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
1:06.0930
|
0.4101
|
7
|
8
|
125.278
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
9
|
Rinus VeeKay
|
1:06.1222
|
0.4393
|
7
|
8
|
125.223
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
10
|
Alexander Rossi
|
1:06.2091
|
0.5262
|
7
|
7
|
125.058
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
11
|
Will Power
|
1:06.3790
|
0.6961
|
6
|
7
|
124.738
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
12
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|
1:06.3963
|
0.7134
|
7
|
7
|
124.706
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport
Q1 Group 2
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Tire
|
Team
|
1
|
Alex Palou
|
1:05.5871
|
1:05.5871
|
7
|
8
|
126.244
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
2
|
Pato O'Ward
|
1:05.7400
|
0.1529
|
6
|
7
|
125.951
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
3
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
1:05.7478
|
0.1607
|
7
|
8
|
125.936
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
4
|
Christian Lundgaard
|
1:05.8342
|
0.2471
|
7
|
8
|
125.770
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
5
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
1:05.8696
|
0.2825
|
7
|
8
|
125.703
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
6
|
Will Power
|
1:05.9768
|
0.3897
|
7
|
8
|
125.499
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
7
|
Colton Herta
|
1:06.1850
|
0.5979
|
7
|
8
|
125.104
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
|
8
|
1:06.2433
|
0.6562
|
6
|
7
|
124.994
|
Honda
|
A
|
9
|
1:06.4415
|
0.8544
|
6
|
7
|
124.621
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
10
|
1:06.4810
|
0.8939
|
7
|
7
|
124.547
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
11
|
1:06.5158
|
0.9287
|
6
|
7
|
124.482
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Juncos Holling Racing
|
12
|
1:06.7181
|
1.1310
|
7
|
8
|
124.104
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
13
|
Marcus Armstrong
|
1:07.2378
|
1.6507
|
8
|
8
|
123.145
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
14
|
3:49.1462
|
2:43.5591
|
1
|
1
|
36.134
|
Chevy
|
P
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
Q1 Group 1
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Tire
|
Team
|
1
|
Josef Newgarden
|
1:05.5883
|
1:05.5883
|
8
|
8
|
126.242
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Team Penske
|
2
|
Romain Grosjean
|
1:05.6839
|
0.0956
|
8
|
8
|
126.058
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport
|
3
|
Alexander Rossi
|
1:05.6939
|
0.1056
|
7
|
8
|
126.039
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Arrow McLaren
|
4
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|
1:05.7353
|
0.1470
|
7
|
7
|
125.960
|
Honda
|
A
|
Andretti Autosport
|
5
|
Scott Dixon
|
1:05.7721
|
0.1838
|
7
|
8
|
125.889
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
6
|
Rinus VeeKay
|
1:05.7808
|
0.1925
|
7
|
7
|
125.873
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
7
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
1:05.9207
|
0.3324
|
7
|
8
|
125.605
|
Honda
|
A
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
8
|
1:06.0642
|
0.4759
|
6
|
7
|
125.333
|
Chevy
|
A
|
9
|
1:06.1851
|
0.5968
|
6
|
6
|
125.104
|
Honda
|
A
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
10
|
1:06.2504
|
0.6621
|
6
|
7
|
124.980
|
Honda
|
A
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
11
|
1:06.2715
|
0.6832
|
6
|
6
|
124.941
|
Honda
|
A
|
12
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
1:06.5925
|
1.0042
|
7
|
7
|
124.338
|
Honda
|
A
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
|
13
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
1:06.9327
|
1.3444
|
6
|
7
|
123.706
|
Chevy
|
A
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
