IndyCar Barber: Grosjean beats Palou to take second pole of the year

Andretti Autosport’s Grosjean was fastest initially in the top six pole shootout with a 1m06.0289s, 0.0341s ahead of Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren, but on fresher tyres Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin displaced him at the head of the times.

However, Grosjean, who lost an engine yesterday, delivered a 1m05.8396s with his fourth lap and it was Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing who came closest, just 0.0734s adrift.

It is the second pole of the season for Grosjean, and the fifth of his IndyCar career.

The top four were covered by just 0.112s, as O’Ward was a hair quicker than McLaughlin to take third.

Scott Dixon made it two Ganassi cars in the top five, ahead of the impressive Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan, just 0.32s from the top spot.

In Q2, two Penskes of Will Power and Josef Newgarden dropped out, while winner last time out Kyle Kirkwood spun on cold tyres exiting the pits to see his early exit confirmed.

Newgarden will start seventh in front of Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist, with Rinus VeeKay ninth having almost collided with Power during the middle session of qualifying vying for space on the track to start a lap.

Alexander Rossi will start the Barber race from 10th for Arrow McLaren ahead of Power and Kirkwood.

In Q1, Colton Herta was a surprise elimination in the second group, while in the first group Newgarden’s final effort bumped points leader Marcus Ericsson out early.

Q3

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Romain Grosjean 1:05.8396 1:05.8396 4 4 125.760 Honda A Andretti Autosport 2 Alex Palou 1:05.9130 0.0734 5 5 125.620 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Pato O'Ward 1:05.9382 0.0986 4 4 125.572 Chevy A Arrow McLaren 4 Scott McLaughlin 1:05.9515 0.1119 3 4 125.547 Chevy A Team Penske 5 Scott Dixon 1:06.0723 0.2327 5 5 125.317 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 6 Christian Lundgaard 1:06.1601 0.3205 3 3 125.151 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Q2

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Romain Grosjean 1:05.6829 1:05.6829 7 8 126.060 Honda A Andretti Autosport 2 Pato O'Ward 1:05.7512 0.0683 6 7 125.929 Chevy A Arrow McLaren 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:05.8061 0.1232 8 8 125.824 Chevy A Team Penske 4 Alex Palou 1:05.8386 0.1557 7 8 125.762 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 5 Christian Lundgaard 1:05.8661 0.1832 6 7 125.710 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 Scott Dixon 1:05.8986 0.2157 7 7 125.648 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Josef Newgarden 1:05.9603 0.2774 7 8 125.530 Chevy A Team Penske 8 Felix Rosenqvist 1:06.0930 0.4101 7 8 125.278 Chevy A Arrow McLaren 9 Rinus VeeKay 1:06.1222 0.4393 7 8 125.223 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 10 Alexander Rossi 1:06.2091 0.5262 7 7 125.058 Chevy A Arrow McLaren 11 Will Power 1:06.3790 0.6961 6 7 124.738 Chevy A Team Penske 12 Kyle Kirkwood 1:06.3963 0.7134 7 7 124.706 Honda A Andretti Autosport

Q1 Group 2

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Alex Palou 1:05.5871 1:05.5871 7 8 126.244 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Pato O'Ward 1:05.7400 0.1529 6 7 125.951 Chevy A Arrow McLaren 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:05.7478 0.1607 7 8 125.936 Chevy A Team Penske 4 Christian Lundgaard 1:05.8342 0.2471 7 8 125.770 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 Felix Rosenqvist 1:05.8696 0.2825 7 8 125.703 Chevy A Arrow McLaren 6 Will Power 1:05.9768 0.3897 7 8 125.499 Chevy A Team Penske 7 Colton Herta 1:06.1850 0.5979 7 8 125.104 Honda A Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 8 Simon Pagenaud 1:06.2433 0.6562 6 7 124.994 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 9 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:06.4415 0.8544 6 7 124.621 Honda A Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 10 Conor Daly 1:06.4810 0.8939 7 7 124.547 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 11 Agustin Canapino 1:06.5158 0.9287 6 7 124.482 Chevy A Juncos Holling Racing 12 Jack Harvey 1:06.7181 1.1310 7 8 124.104 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 13 Marcus Armstrong 1:07.2378 1.6507 8 8 123.145 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 14 Santino Ferrucci 3:49.1462 2:43.5591 1 1 36.134 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises

Q1 Group 1

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Josef Newgarden 1:05.5883 1:05.5883 8 8 126.242 Chevy A Team Penske 2 Romain Grosjean 1:05.6839 0.0956 8 8 126.058 Honda A Andretti Autosport 3 Alexander Rossi 1:05.6939 0.1056 7 8 126.039 Chevy A Arrow McLaren 4 Kyle Kirkwood 1:05.7353 0.1470 7 7 125.960 Honda A Andretti Autosport 5 Scott Dixon 1:05.7721 0.1838 7 8 125.889 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 6 Rinus VeeKay 1:05.7808 0.1925 7 7 125.873 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 7 Marcus Ericsson 1:05.9207 0.3324 7 8 125.605 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Callum Ilott 1:06.0642 0.4759 6 7 125.333 Chevy A Juncos Hollinger Racing 9 David Malukas 1:06.1851 0.5968 6 6 125.104 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 10 Graham Rahal 1:06.2504 0.6621 6 7 124.980 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 Helio Castroneves 1:06.2715 0.6832 6 6 124.941 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 12 Sting Ray Robb 1:06.5925 1.0042 7 7 124.338 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 13 Benjamin Pedersen 1:06.9327 1.3444 6 7 123.706 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises