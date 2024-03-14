Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal

The event located just outside of Palm Springs in California will feature a two-day open test, group qualifying sessions, two heat races and a 12-car “all-star” battle for a purse of $1.756 million – the largest purse for an IndyCar Series race outside of the Indianapolis 500.

A non-points paying event, this will mark the first time since Surfers Paradise 2008 that an IndyCar a race does not count toward the championship.

“This will be an incredible new event for the IndyCar Series,” said Mark Miles, Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO.

“The unique format and record-setting purse will bring extra energy and drama to a competition set against a scenic and compelling backdrop.

“We can’t wait for viewers across the country to tune-in on NBC and look forward to an amazing weekend with Tim Rogers and his team at The Thermal Club.”

A draw party is set to take place on Thursday 21 March, where Thermal Club members will be paired with the 27 full-time teams scheduled to test before participating in the unique event.

According to IndyCar, “members will be embedded with their respective teams with immersive integration, including – but not limited to – team meetings, driver question-and-answer sessions, racecraft instruction and tips, and use of premium, authentic race team gear.”



The aforementioned draw party will also have a random draw to divide the field into two groups for qualifying, which will take place on Saturday 23 March. Each group will have a 12-minute session to navigate the 17-turn, 3.067-mile circuit and set the starting order of the heat races for Sunday. Each driver will only have 40s of push-to-pass available for qualifying.

Heat races, which haven’t been seen in IndyCar since 2013 at Iowa, will be held on Sunday 24 March and determine the 12-car field for the event’s ultimate prize.

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet Photo by: IndyCar Series

The top six will advance from each heat, which will consist of 10 laps or be timed at 20 minutes. Laps under full course yellow will not count, but the race clock will continue.

A new set of Firestone tyres will be allotted for the heat races, with pitstops only permitted for emergency service. Tyres used during qualifying will be the only approved replacements and must be approved by IndyCar.

A car making an adjustment not deemed emergency in nature will be disqualified. Similar to qualifying, cars will have 40s of push-to-pass for each race.

Pole position and odd number starting positions for the main event will be determined by the heat race winner, with the fastest time from qualifications occupying the pole and the remainder of that heat race lined up in positions 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11.

A total of 20 laps will be divided into two 10-lap sprint segments, with a 10-minute break at the halfway mark during which fuel can be added, while adjustments can be made to the tyre pressure, as well as front and rear wings.

A time limit will not apply, while the 40s of push-to-pass will be reset after the “halftime” break.

The winner will receive a $500,000 prize, with second earning $350,000 and third $250,000. The fourth place operation gets $100,000, fifth $50,000 and the remainder of the field $23,000 apiece.

“The Thermal Club will be a phenomenal setting for the paddock, and a record purse only adds to how special this weekend will be,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said.

“It is a unique and challenging knockout format that will test the drivers and teams in new ways and bring out the best of both. The facility was a perfect backdrop for the open test last year, and we look forward to adding this layer of excitement and competition.”