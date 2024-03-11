All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar St. Petersburg

Newgarden’s “killer mentality” kicked in when he lost St. Pete IndyCar lead

St. Petersburg IndyCar winner Josef Newgarden admits he wasn’t sure if he could regain his lead after losing out in the first round of pitstops on Sunday.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:

Watch: IndyCar: St Petersburg Newgarden Wins Season Opener

Newgarden had dominated the early stages in his Chevrolet-powered Team Penske car from pole position, but an early caution period – caused by Marcus Armstrong’s crash – led to a round of pitstops under yellow during which he dropped to third after a slow rejoin from his pitbox.

He subsequently charged back to the front, passing Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist in successive laps to regain his lead, which he held until the finish.

But when asked if he was confident of retaking his track position at the front of the field, he replied: “No, definitely not.

“I went into the race comfortable with the fact that let's just have a good day. If we don't win, that's not the end all, be all. Let's just get good points.

“[But] as soon as we restarted, I'm like ‘I'm going past these guys’. I don't care if I wreck it. I'm just going to the front.

“I felt that today. So, it was fun to have the killer mentality. I think you've got to have that in a lot of ways in any race that you're in. It's hard to survive without it.

“But, no, I had no idea that we were just going to be able to get back out front and win.”

After a disastrous end to his 2023 campaign, when he slumped from second in the points to fifth in the final five rounds, Newgarden admitted that he’s changed his mindset for this season, removing the expectation to be perfect.

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

He started the season in style by winning the Daytona 24 Hours with Porsche Penske Motorsport and appears to be rejuvenated by his IndyCar form too.

“I think just simply put, it's just nice to feel positive,” he said. “I'm just really encouraged about everything going on in life, and I'm not overloaded.

“I think I overloaded myself in the past, and that comes from my desire to just excel. I want to exceed at everything that I do.

“Sometimes I've just got to pare it back and say, look, you just can't do everything. I'm not saying that I was doing a great job at everything, but I think I was trying to, and I've had to tell myself, it's all right, it's not going to be perfect. You've got to remove that expectation.

“Simply put, I just wanted to be happier again being at the track and enjoying the job and the process, and I do.

“I've let go of some of the perfectionism. It's in there. It's never going to fully go away. I just want to be the best you can be every single year.

“I look at 17 races and I go ‘how do we win 17 races?’ You lose one race and you already are you're mourning the one race you lost. You just can't live on that hill for that long. It gets you a little bit lonely.

“So I'm enjoying it more, simply put.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden wins season opener

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden wins season opener

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden wins season opener IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden wins season opener
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Plus
Plus
IMSA
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
Josef Newgarden
More from
Josef Newgarden
McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win” McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
Power: Rosenqvist “on another planet” in opening IndyCar practice

Power: Rosenqvist “on another planet” in opening IndyCar practice

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Power: Rosenqvist “on another planet” in opening IndyCar practice Power: Rosenqvist “on another planet” in opening IndyCar practice
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Plus
Plus
WEC
Sebring II
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours Acura buoyed by weight reduction for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
Martin “cannot use strongest parts” of his riding on 2024 Ducati MotoGP bike

Martin “cannot use strongest parts” of his riding on 2024 Ducati MotoGP bike

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Martin “cannot use strongest parts” of his riding on 2024 Ducati MotoGP bike Martin “cannot use strongest parts” of his riding on 2024 Ducati MotoGP bike
Norris: No regrets on McLaren's "aggressive" F1 Saudi Arabian GP strategy call

Norris: No regrets on McLaren's "aggressive" F1 Saudi Arabian GP strategy call

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Norris: No regrets on McLaren's "aggressive" F1 Saudi Arabian GP strategy call Norris: No regrets on McLaren's "aggressive" F1 Saudi Arabian GP strategy call
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe