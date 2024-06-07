IndyCar Road America: Palou pips Herta by 0.07s in first practice

Palou, a two-time and defending race winner at the 4.014-mile, 14-turn natural terrain road course, registered a time of 1m43.1709s on a set of softer alternate tyres to take the top spot.

“Great start so far,” said Palou, the reigning IndyCar champion. “Doesn't mean anything, but it just means that the car is really good, easy to drive and it's great to be back here.

“Proper track for IndyCar. Atmosphere, the track is awesome. So yeah, looking forward to tomorrow.”

Colton Herta, who led the majority of the session on the harder primary compound, ended up second on the leaderboard, with his No. 26 Andretti Global Honda off the mark by 0.0797s.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci also made a push up the leaderboard in the final few minutes while on the alternates, finishing up third at 0.1909s behind Palou.

“Obviously, we were pretty good here last year as a team and as a whole,” Ferrucci said, who finished 16th last year after qualifying 11th.

“I felt like we'd have a good car coming here. We made some improvements over our setup from what we had learned.”

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon was sixth in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, ahead of Team Penske’s duo of Will Power and Scott McLaughlin in seventh and eighth, respectively.

Pato O’Ward put the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet in ninth, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong, fresh off his maiden podium last weekend in Detroit, ending up 10th.

Several drivers ventured off course, including Lundgaard, Power and Dixon.

The worst of them, though, was undoubtedly Romain Grosjean, who brought out the only red flag of the session with 58 minutes remaining.

He was coming to start his opening lap when he went into Turn 14 with too much pace and plunged head-on into the tyre barrier, destroying the left front of his No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet in the process.

Grosjean said: “Things didn't go to plan, so we're going to look at data, analyze everything in the car. I think the front left was damaged, but the rest should be all right.”

The 38-year-old Swiss-born Frenchman was quick to appraise team-mate Nolan Siegel, who has been called at the last minute as a substitute while Agustin Canapino takes an abrupt leave of absence following the fallout from his controversial week.

“I was just looking at Nolan and seeing that he was following Palou, so he’s learning from one of the best and that’s good for the team,” Grosjean quipped.

Siegel ended up 26th overall, logging 18 laps in total at 1.9318s behind Palou.