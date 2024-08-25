IndyCar Portland: Power in control to close points gap to Palou
The Team Penske driver controlled the field with a stout performance in Portland
Will Power has dominated the IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Portland to secure victory and close the championship points gap to Alex Palou.
The Team Penske driver snatched the lead from polesitter Santino Ferrucci into the first corner and was relatively untroubled on his way to victory, with the 43-year-old's closest competition Palou who started third and quickly made his way to second, but was unable to mount a challenge to the Australian.
Power led 101 of 110 laps and beat Palou by 9.8267s to take his third victory of the season and 44th of his IndyCar career. Power has also moved back into second in the title race, now trailing Palou by 54 points with three races to go.
“Very rewarding,” Power said of the win. “I came here determined, so did the whole team. [We] got qualifying right and then executing the race as, no last-ditch effort, but really if Palou finished ahead of us today then it was going to be very difficult [in the title fight].
He added: “A couple of bad races before this but I really, really love this series. I feel lucky to be a part of it and race all these great drivers, and see if we can get a championship.”
Power’s Team Penske team-mate Josef Newgarden took a distant third, with Andretti Global’s Colton Herta fourth, ahead of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong in fifth.
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
But it was a nightmare race for Chip Ganassi’s Scott Dixon who dropped out on the opening lap.
The seven-time IndyCar champion was forced off the track by an aggressive lunge by Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood, with the Kiwi losing momentum, and two corners later clashed with Pietro Fittipaldi which sent him into the Turn 8 barrier. Fittipaldi was handed a drive-through penalty for the crash.
The restart on lap five saw Power hold firm at the front, with moves further back in the field as Herta passed Christian Lundgaard to take fifth.
In a relatively uneventful race, Romain Grosjean spun coming out of Turn 1 at mid-race distance, and as he managed to get going he cut back across the racing line and made contact with Ed Carpenter Racing’s Christian Rasmussen.
Grosjean sustained right-front damage, drifting off track once more briefly before pitting. The former Formula 1 driver was later handed a drive-through penalty for the incident.
IndyCar Portland - Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Will Power
|110
|1:55'34.1948
|2
|Alex Palou
|110
|1:55'44.0215
|9.8267
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|110
|1:55'57.3994
|23.2046
|4
|Colton Herta
|110
|1:56'11.2987
|37.1039
|5
|Marcus Armstrong
|110
|1:56'12.2282
|38.0334
|6
|Marcus Ericsson
|110
|1:56'14.9635
|40.7687
|7
|Scott McLaughlin
|110
|1:56'16.5446
|42.3498
|8
|Santino Ferrucci
|110
|1:56'19.0504
|44.8556
|9
|Graham Rahal
|110
|1:56'23.7759
|49.5811
|10
|Kyle Kirkwood
|110
|1:56'25.1935
|50.9987
|11
|R.van Kalmthout
|110
|1:56'26.3708
|52.1760
|12
|Alexander Rossi
|110
|1:56'26.6927
|52.4979
|13
|C.Lundgaard
|110
|1:56'29.6915
|55.4967
|14
|Felix Rosenqvist
|110
|1:56'30.9554
|56.7606
|15
|Patricio O'Ward
|110
|1:56'32.5878
|58.3930
|16
|Kyffin Simpson
|110
|1:56'33.6799
|59.4851
|17
|Toby Sowery
|109
|1:55'41.8278
|1 lap /7.6330
|18
|Sting Ray Robb
|109
|1:55'50.3948
|1 lap /16.2000
|19
|Jüri Vips
|109
|1:55'51.5976
|1 lap /17.4028
|20
|David Malukas
|109
|1:55'56.2806
|1 lap /22.0858
|21
|Nolan Siegel
|109
|1:56'05.2629
|1 lap /31.0681
|22
|Conor Daly
|109
|1:56'05.9333
|1 lap /31.7385
|23
|Linus Lundqvist
|109
|1:56'06.0097
|1 lap /31.8149
|24
|Jack Harvey
|109
|1:56'08.9787
|1 lap /34.7839
|25
|P.Fittipaldi
|109
|1:56'10.6786
|1 lap /36.4838
|26
|C.Rasmussen
|108
|1:55'47.7240
|2 laps /13.5292
|27
|Romain Grosjean
|107
|1:55'45.8508
|3 laps /11.6560
|28
|Scott Dixon
|0
|0.9315
|Contact
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden wins after spin and controversial restart
How Penske’s IndyCar partnership with Foyt benefits both teams
How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity
IndyCar St. Louis: McLaughlin snags pole as Herta crashes
NASCAR revokes Dillon's playoff spot after Richmond Cup win
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
NASCAR set to announce Cup race in Mexico City for 2025
Power keeping eyes on IndyCar title after 'mentally draining' Portland win
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely
Horner: No need for Red Bull to panic despite "issue"
Autosport Plus
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments