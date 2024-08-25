All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
IndyCar Portland

IndyCar Portland: Power in control to close points gap to Palou

The Team Penske driver controlled the field with a stout performance in Portland

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power has dominated the IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Portland to secure victory and close the championship points gap to Alex Palou.

The Team Penske driver snatched the lead from polesitter Santino Ferrucci into the first corner and was relatively untroubled on his way to victory, with the 43-year-old's closest competition Palou who started third and quickly made his way to second, but was unable to mount a challenge to the Australian.

Power led 101 of 110 laps and beat Palou by 9.8267s to take his third victory of the season and 44th of his IndyCar career. Power has also moved back into second in the title race, now trailing Palou by 54 points with three races to go.

“Very rewarding,” Power said of the win. “I came here determined, so did the whole team. [We] got qualifying right and then executing the race as, no last-ditch effort, but really if Palou finished ahead of us today then it was going to be very difficult [in the title fight].

He added: “A couple of bad races before this but I really, really love this series. I feel lucky to be a part of it and race all these great drivers, and see if we can get a championship.”

Power’s Team Penske team-mate Josef Newgarden took a distant third, with Andretti Global’s Colton Herta fourth, ahead of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong in fifth.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

But it was a nightmare race for Chip Ganassi’s Scott Dixon who dropped out on the opening lap.

The seven-time IndyCar champion was forced off the track by an aggressive lunge by Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood, with the Kiwi losing momentum, and two corners later clashed with Pietro Fittipaldi which sent him into the Turn 8 barrier. Fittipaldi was handed a drive-through penalty for the crash.

The restart on lap five saw Power hold firm at the front, with moves further back in the field as Herta passed Christian Lundgaard to take fifth.

In a relatively uneventful race, Romain Grosjean spun coming out of Turn 1 at mid-race distance, and as he managed to get going he cut back across the racing line and made contact with Ed Carpenter Racing’s Christian Rasmussen.

Grosjean sustained right-front damage, drifting off track once more briefly before pitting. The former Formula 1 driver was later handed a drive-through penalty for the incident.

IndyCar Portland - Race results

Pos   Driver   Laps   Time   Gap
1 Will Power 110 1:55'34.1948  
2 Alex Palou 110 1:55'44.0215 9.8267
3 Josef Newgarden 110 1:55'57.3994 23.2046
4 Colton Herta 110 1:56'11.2987 37.1039
5 Marcus Armstrong 110 1:56'12.2282 38.0334
6 Marcus Ericsson 110 1:56'14.9635 40.7687
7 Scott McLaughlin 110 1:56'16.5446 42.3498
8 Santino Ferrucci 110 1:56'19.0504 44.8556
9 Graham Rahal 110 1:56'23.7759 49.5811
10 Kyle Kirkwood 110 1:56'25.1935 50.9987
11 R.van Kalmthout 110 1:56'26.3708 52.1760
12 Alexander Rossi 110 1:56'26.6927 52.4979
13 C.Lundgaard 110 1:56'29.6915 55.4967
14 Felix Rosenqvist 110 1:56'30.9554 56.7606
15 Patricio O'Ward 110 1:56'32.5878 58.3930
16 Kyffin Simpson 110 1:56'33.6799 59.4851
17 Toby Sowery 109 1:55'41.8278 1 lap /7.6330
18 Sting Ray Robb 109 1:55'50.3948 1 lap /16.2000
19 Jüri Vips 109 1:55'51.5976 1 lap /17.4028
20 David Malukas 109 1:55'56.2806 1 lap /22.0858
21 Nolan Siegel 109 1:56'05.2629 1 lap /31.0681
22 Conor Daly 109 1:56'05.9333 1 lap /31.7385
23 Linus Lundqvist 109 1:56'06.0097 1 lap /31.8149
24 Jack Harvey 109 1:56'08.9787 1 lap /34.7839
25 P.Fittipaldi 109 1:56'10.6786 1 lap /36.4838
26 C.Rasmussen 108 1:55'47.7240 2 laps /13.5292
27 Romain Grosjean 107 1:55'45.8508 3 laps /11.6560
28 Scott Dixon 0 0.9315 Contact

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Portland pole boosts Ferrucci's chances at a seat in 2025 season

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Power keeping eyes on IndyCar title after 'mentally draining' Portland win

Power keeping eyes on IndyCar title after 'mentally draining' Portland win

IndyCar
Portland
Power keeping eyes on IndyCar title after 'mentally draining' Portland win
Palou tightens grip on IndyCar title race with Portland runner-up

Palou tightens grip on IndyCar title race with Portland runner-up

IndyCar
Portland
Palou tightens grip on IndyCar title race with Portland runner-up
Portland pole boosts Ferrucci's chances at a seat in 2025 season

Portland pole boosts Ferrucci's chances at a seat in 2025 season

IndyCar
Portland
Portland pole boosts Ferrucci's chances at a seat in 2025 season
Will Power
More from
Will Power
IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden wins after spin and controversial restart

IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden wins after spin and controversial restart

IndyCar
Madison
IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden wins after spin and controversial restart
How Penske’s IndyCar partnership with Foyt benefits both teams

How Penske’s IndyCar partnership with Foyt benefits both teams

IndyCar
How Penske’s IndyCar partnership with Foyt benefits both teams
How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity

How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
IndyCar St. Louis: McLaughlin snags pole as Herta crashes

IndyCar St. Louis: McLaughlin snags pole as Herta crashes

IndyCar
Madison
IndyCar St. Louis: McLaughlin snags pole as Herta crashes
NASCAR revokes Dillon's playoff spot after Richmond Cup win

NASCAR revokes Dillon's playoff spot after Richmond Cup win

NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
NASCAR revokes Dillon's playoff spot after Richmond Cup win
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Plus
Plus
WEC
Sebring II
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

NASCAR set to announce Cup race in Mexico City for 2025

NASCAR set to announce Cup race in Mexico City for 2025

NAS NASCAR Cup
NASCAR set to announce Cup race in Mexico City for 2025
Power keeping eyes on IndyCar title after 'mentally draining' Portland win

Power keeping eyes on IndyCar title after 'mentally draining' Portland win

INDY IndyCar
Portland
Power keeping eyes on IndyCar title after 'mentally draining' Portland win
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely

The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely
Horner: No need for Red Bull to panic despite "issue"

Horner: No need for Red Bull to panic despite "issue"

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Horner: No need for Red Bull to panic despite "issue"

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution

The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By James Newbold
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe