Portland pole boosts Ferrucci's chances at a seat in 2025 season

Santino Ferrucci’s stout qualifying run to capture his maiden IndyCar Series pole for Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland was another milestone delivered from the consistent effort in bringing AJ Foyt Racing back from the depths of racing hell.

When Ferrucci joined AJ Foyt Racing at the start of 2023, the organisation was fresh off of its lowest point after two full-time entries finished 24th and 25th in the championship standings and a sponsor drama surrounded the third and eventually led to Tatiana Calderon being unable to finish the season after seven starts.

Ferrucci’s only top 10 last year driving Foyt's famous No. 14 Chevrolet was a career-best third-place finish at the Indianapolis 500.

Fast forward to this year, and continuity for the journeyman driver blended with AJ Foyt Racing’s technical alliance with Team Penske has provided a strong 2024, featuring seven top 10s through the 13 previous rounds, with him sitting 10th in the championship.

The qualifying run of 58.2046s around the 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course that makes up Portland International Raceway also gave AJ Foyt Racing its first pole since the Takuma Sato at Belle Isle (Race 2) in 2014. The unique part about the outing by Ferrucci was he chose to remain in the pit stall through the opening half of the six-minute Fast Six qualifying bout before charging out on a set of softer alternate (red sidewall) tyres.

“There were a couple of strategy things involved,” said Ferrucci.

“I think I'll say a lot has to do with the fuel situation here in Portland. We've just run a lot today. We really only had one run. Just wanted to make it count. That was kind of the plan.”

Team President Larry Foyt, who also serves as Ferrucci’s race strategist, shared his emotions on what the performance meant for the organisation.

"It's huge,” Foyt said. “I think you can just see how happy everybody is because, a couple years ago, it was a struggle. We've just kept building this team, kept adding better people. It's led to all this.

“Having some consistency with Santino, everyone is just really happy. This whole year, even fighting for a top 10 in the championship was a huge step up. We have such a good group working together from the engineering, mechanics, and a hell of a driver. So it feels great."

Ferrucci's unknown future

It was just over a week ago when AJ Foyt Racing confirmed the signing of current Meyer Shank Racing pilot David Malukas for the 2025 season. With no number confirmed for Malukas, it has brought questions as to if AJ Foyt Racing will find a way to retain Ferrucci or his teammate, Sting Ray Robb.

While Ferrucci is facing an unknown when the offseason arrives after four more races, beginning with Sunday’s 110-lap race in the Pacific Northwest, he views this pole as part of a celebration of how the programme has grown over the last two years.

“It's been a very interesting two years,” Ferrucci said. “Me and Larry have worked really well together. That news [signing Malukas] is honestly a huge stepping stone for the team. There's a lot behind that. Obviously, for me, it's a bit of an unknown.

“Things like today help. The Indy results that we've had during the 500 help. Being 10th in the championship helps. We've really brought it together.

“Regardless of the news, I never really found it demoralising if that makes sense just because of how much we've been able to accomplish in the last two years. I don't see it as a negative. I see it as a massive positive for something like that to come along.

“Yeah, no, it's exciting for the future. I can't wait to see what unfolds.”

Foyt echoed his driver’s thoughts.

“Yeah, this whole season is a big tribute to a lot of what Santino brings to the table,” Foyt said. “Fighting for us to get top 10 in the championship, first time in two decades that this late in the season we're fighting for that. That's a big testament to a lot that he's done.

“We have a great relationship. I'm sure things will work out the way they should.”