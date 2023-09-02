Subscribe
Previous / Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice Next / Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti
IndyCar / Portland Qualifying report

IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes

Graham Rahal scored pole position for the penultimate round of the 2023 IndyCar season at Portland in his Honda-powered Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing entry.

By:
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Rahal put down a flying lap of 58.3195s to best the 27-car field at the 1.964-mile, 12-turn circuit. It is the second time this season Rahal has captured the top spot, which he last accomplished in 2009.

Rahal set his pole-winning time on a set of primary, black sidewall tyres and despite the other five drivers swapping to alternate, red sidewall tyres, no one was able to dethrone Rahal.

The best of the rest was Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, who was 0.033s off the pace.

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta qualified third, followed by the Chip Ganassi Racing duo of Scott Dixon and Alex Palou. Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward closed out the group’s running in sixth.

The top 12 session was interrupted by a red flag less than three minutes in after Josef Newgarden buried his #2 Team Penske Chevrolet into the tyre barriers at Turn 12.

The Tennessee native, who admitted it was self-inflicted, dropped his left side wheels into the dirt on the exit of Turn 11, which resulted in a broken steering gear-shifter. It put an end to his qualifying effort and he will start 12th.

Upon the resumption, McLaughlin went quickest at 58.0777s, followed by Herta, O’Ward, Dixon, Palou and Rahal.

Beyond Newgarden, others that failed to make it through included his team-mate, Will Power, who missed the cut by 0.0531s. Power will start seventh.

Callum Ilott (Juncos Hollinger Racing), Alexander Rossi (Arrow McLaren), Marcus Ericsson (Chip Ganassi Racing) and Felix Rosenqvist (Arrow McLaren) also didn’t make it through.

Rosenqvist reported an issue and wasn’t able to make a final attempt to advance.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

In the Group 1 stage of qualifying, Rahal set the fastest time on the primary tyres at a lap of 58.3956s. However, the swap to alternate tyres immediately sparked a rotation at the top, which ended with Rosenqvist at the top by session’s end with a fast lap of 57.8967s – which stood as the fastest lap of the day overall.

Herta and Newgarden came across second and third, respectively. Others to advance were Rahal, Power and Ilott.

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay was the first that failed to advance, running a 58.3240s lap that left him 13th on Sunday. Romain Grosjean was left upset about traffic once he finished up his run, with the Andretti Autosport driver set to start 15th.

Despite being fastest in Friday’s opening practice, and quick on Saturday’s second practice, RLL’s Christian Lundgaard ended up on the wrong end of the cut line, ending up ninth in the group and with a 17th-place start.

Ryan Hunter-Reay (Ed Carpenter Racing), Devlin DeFrancesco (Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport), Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing) and Sting Ray Robb (Dale Coyne Racing) were the rest that failed to advance.

In Group 2, championship leader Palou made his presence felt on both the primary and alternate compounds by going quickest on both versions of rubber. The Spaniard’s best run came on alternates, jetting to a flying lap of 57.9651s.

McLaughlin, the defending race winner who led Saturday morning’s practice bout, was second. O’Ward was third, followed by Dixon. Rossi got into the top six in fifth, followed by another Ganassi challenger in the form of Ericsson.

Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Marcus Armstrong was the first driver out of the second group to not advance, missing by 0.07s. He will start 14th.

Juri Vips, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Juri Vips, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Autosport) also failed to move on, ending up eighth in the running and will start 16th.

Juri Vips, who is making his IndyCar debut with RLL, had an eventful run, missing the apex in Turn 1 and sliding over the curbing in the run-off area at Turn 2 before rejoining the circuit in Turn 3. The Estonian’s maiden qualifying bout was a respectable enough on pace that will see him start 18th.

Rookie Augustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing), Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing), David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing with HMD), along with rookies Benjamin Pedersen (AJ Foyt Racing) and Tom Blomqvist (Meyer Shank Racing) failed to progress into the top 12.

IndyCar Portland - Qualifying results

Q3

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United States G. Rahal Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 5 58.3195   121.236
2 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 3 5 +0.0330 0.0330 121.167
3 United States C. Herta Colton Herta Andretti Autosport 26 3 +0.1381 0.1051 120.949
4 New Zealand S. Dixon Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 5 +0.2608 0.1227 120.696
5 Spain A. Palou Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 5 +0.3297 0.0689 120.554
6 Mexico P. O'Ward Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 6 +0.3542 0.0245 120.504
View full results  

Q2

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 3 9 58.0777   121.740
2 United States C. Herta Colton Herta Andretti Autosport 26 9 +0.1561 0.1561 121.414
3 Mexico P. O'Ward Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 8 +0.1802 0.0241 121.364
4 New Zealand S. Dixon Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 8 +0.1876 0.0074 121.348
5 Spain A. Palou Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 7 +0.2455 0.0579 121.228
6 United States G. Rahal Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 9 +0.2471 0.0016 121.225
7 Australia W. Power Will Power Team Penske 12 9 +0.3002 0.0531 121.114
8 United Kingdom C. Ilott Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 5 +0.4196 0.1194 120.867
9 United States A. Rossi Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 6 +0.4246 0.0050 120.857
10 Sweden M. Ericsson Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 8 +0.4702 0.0456 120.763
11 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 6 6 +1.2276 0.7574 119.220
12 United States J. Newgarden Josef Newgarden Team Penske 2 2 +1.6689 0.4413 118.340
View full results  

Q1 G2

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 Spain A. Palou Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 8 57.9651   121.977
2 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 3 8 +0.0874 0.0874 121.793
3 Mexico P. O'Ward Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 8 +0.1374 0.0500 121.688
4 New Zealand S. Dixon Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 8 +0.4050 0.2676 121.131
5 United States A. Rossi Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 8 +0.4986 0.0936 120.937
6 Sweden M. Ericsson Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 8 +0.6301 0.1315 120.665
7 New Zealand M. Armstrong Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 8 +0.7001 0.0700 120.521
8 United States K. Kirkwood Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport 27 7 +0.7184 0.0183 120.484
9 Estonia J. Vips Jüri Vips Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 9 +0.7803 0.0619 120.357
10 Argentina A. Canapino Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 8 +0.8102 0.0299 120.295
11 Brazil H. Castroneves Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing 06 8 +0.8355 0.0253 120.244
12 United States D. Malukas David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing 18 8 +0.9365 0.1010 120.037
13 Denmark B. Pedersen Benjamin Pedersen A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 9 +1.2524 0.3159 119.397
14 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Tom Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 8 +1.4713 0.2189 118.957
View full results  

Q1 G1

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 6 8 57.8967   122.121
2 United States C. Herta Colton Herta Andretti Autosport 26 7 +0.1876 0.1876 121.727
3 United States J. Newgarden Josef Newgarden Team Penske 2 9 +0.1923 0.0047 121.717
4 United States G. Rahal Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 7 +0.2645 0.0722 121.566
5 Australia W. Power Will Power Team Penske 12 9 +0.2946 0.0301 121.503
6 United Kingdom C. Ilott Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 8 +0.4108 0.1162 121.261
7 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Rinus van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 8 +0.4273 0.0165 121.226
8 France R. Grosjean Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport 28 8 +0.4555 0.0282 121.168
9 Denmark C. Lundgaard Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 7 +0.4711 0.0156 121.135
10 United States R. Hunter-Reay Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing 20 7 +0.7562 0.2851 120.546
11 Canada D. DeFrancesco Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport 29 8 +0.7781 0.0219 120.501
12 United States S. Ferrucci Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 8 +1.1666 0.3885 119.709
13
R. Robb Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing
 51 8 +1.3675 0.2009 119.303
View full results  
shares
comments

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti
More
Joey Barnes
IndyCar Portland: Newgarden overcomes qualifying crash to lead final practice

IndyCar Portland: Newgarden overcomes qualifying crash to lead final practice

IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: Newgarden overcomes qualifying crash to lead final practice IndyCar Portland: Newgarden overcomes qualifying crash to lead final practice

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

IndyCar
Portland

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

IndyCar
Portland

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Graham Rahal More
Graham Rahal
Rahal still favours IndyCar push-to-pass over F1 “DRS c***”

Rahal still favours IndyCar push-to-pass over F1 “DRS c***”

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

Rahal still favours IndyCar push-to-pass over F1 “DRS c***” Rahal still favours IndyCar push-to-pass over F1 “DRS c***”

Rahal reveals "really tricky" brake issue during IndyCar pole lap

Rahal reveals "really tricky" brake issue during IndyCar pole lap

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

Rahal reveals "really tricky" brake issue during IndyCar pole lap Rahal reveals "really tricky" brake issue during IndyCar pole lap

Bobby Rahal's Indy 500 masterclass

Bobby Rahal's Indy 500 masterclass

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

Bobby Rahal's Indy 500 masterclass Bobby Rahal's Indy 500 masterclass

Team Penske More
Team Penske
Malukas stands firm over McLaughlin IndyCar podium hostility

Malukas stands firm over McLaughlin IndyCar podium hostility

IndyCar
Portland

Malukas stands firm over McLaughlin IndyCar podium hostility Malukas stands firm over McLaughlin IndyCar podium hostility

McLaughlin confirms “beef” with Malukas over St Louis IndyCar clash

McLaughlin confirms “beef” with Malukas over St Louis IndyCar clash

IndyCar
Gateway

McLaughlin confirms “beef” with Malukas over St Louis IndyCar clash McLaughlin confirms “beef” with Malukas over St Louis IndyCar clash

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Plus
Plus
WEC
Sebring II

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro leads historic Aprilia 1-2, Bagnaia hospitalised after crash

Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash

Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP

Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash Bagnaia taken to hospital after MotoGP Catalan GP crash

Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix

Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix Live updates: F1 Italian Grand Prix

Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta

Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta Norris: “Dangerous” F1 close call with Ocon triggered by lap time delta

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe