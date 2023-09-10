Subscribe
IndyCar / Laguna Seca Race report

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Dixon wins chaotic season finale

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon won a wild final round of the IndyCar Series at Laguna Seca on Sunday, despite a penalty for a collision on the opening lap.

Charles Bradley
By:

The six-time champion kept his head when many around him lost theirs, beating Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske) and his champion team-mate Alex Palou after a race punctuated by a high number caution periods caused by a series of wildly over-optimistic lunges and collisions that had a definite end-of-term feel.

Poleman Felix Rosenqvist (Arrow McLaren) led the 27-car field to green on his final start with the team, before Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) clipped McLaughlin in the battle for second at the Andretti Hairpin, triggering a multi-car collision further back between Marcus Armstrong (Chip Ganassi Racing) and RLL duo Juri Vips and Graham Rahal that took out Penske’s Josef Newgarden – who was pinballed multiple times into the gravel.

“Wrong place, wrong time there,” said Rahal. “We hit Juri, we hit Josef – I told the medical team I’ve seen more of them than I’ve seen my wife this year.”

Dixon made a late engine change, which dropped him to 11th, but he smacked Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) on the exit of Turn 2. Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti) also suffered damage.

At the restart on lap seven, Rosenqvist led Palou, Will Power (Penske), Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren) and Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport, who appeared to jump the initial start but wasn’t called for it).

Palou grabbed the lead at the end of that lap, barging Rosenqvist down to third behind Power – who was the only car on alternate tyres in the top 10.

The race soon went yellow again, however, when Newgarden spun on his own into the wall on the exit of Turn 4.

At the restart on lap 12, Rosenqvist shoved his way past Power at Turn 2 and took O’Ward with him. Power clung to fourth, as Dixon and Lundgaard were pinged for contact on the opening lap and served drive-through penalties.

Herta held fifth from Romain Grosjean (Andretti), with Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing) up to seventh from 19th on the grid. McLaughlin recovered in 12th after his trip to the gravel and got rid of his alternate rubber.

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, crash

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, crash

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Palou led Rosenqvist by 9s by one quarter distance, with O’Ward in third well clear of a battling Power and Herta.

Palou then endured a big scare when Helio Castroneves – in his final full-time IndyCar race for Meyer Shank Racing – spun at Turn 2, then continued and half spun at Turn 3, where he rejoined across the bows of the race leader.

Rosenqvist pitted from second for alternates on lap 28, with O’Ward in a lap later and sticking with primary tyres.

Rosenqvist was then punted into a spin at Turn 2 by Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi), cutting his tyre, which caused a second spin into the gravel at Turn 3, and brought out another caution.

Palou dived into the pits, rejoining on another set of primaries, ahead of Power. Herta had to take emergency service and tumbled down to 18th.

An attempt at a restart on lap 27 failed when Benjamin Pedersen (AJ Foyt Racing) was punted by Power and clipped Callum Ilott (JHR) into a spin too. Moments later, Santino Ferrucci’s Foyt car got sent into a wild moment at Turn 1 by a punt from McLaughlin, who needed a new front wing.

The race restarted on lap 42 with Palou leading O’Ward, Grosjean and Canapino, after Lundgaard (11th) and Dixon (13th) pitted. Grosjean ran wide on the exit of Turn 2, coughing up third to Canapino and fourth to David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing), before Grosjean regained fourth by divebombing Malukas at the The Corkscrew.

O’Ward pitted on lap 58, seconds before Malukas clashed with Andretti’s Devlin DeFrancesco at Turn 3, causing another caution. That proved disastrous for Palou, who pitted under yellow and fell from the lead back to 15th.

Another calamitous restart attempt led to Ferrucci flying through the air over the back of Palou and into the gravel at the final corner and a sixth caution. Tom Blomqvist (MSR) was also forced to a halt when he connected with DeFrancesco.

That led to more pitstops and a race off pitlane between Dixon and team-mate Armstrong that Dixon won.

The next abysmal restart attempt was the same story with different players: Ericsson connected with team-mate Armstrong, after the Kiwi had been clipped into a spin by Pedersen.

O’Ward led at the restart with 23 laps to go, ahead of Grosjean, DeFrancesco, Canapino, Ilott (who’d spun in the pit entry not too many tours ago), Palou and Dixon.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Grosjean passed O’Ward into Turn 2 to hit the front, while Palou had a terrible exit from the final turn, allowing Dixon to rocket up to third, followed through by McLaughlin.

A couple of laps later, the yellow flew again as Castroneves took out a gearbox-troubled Herta at Turn 3. Grosjean and O’Ward pitted under yellow, dropping to the mid-teens, promoting Dixon to the lead from McLaughlin, Ilott and Palou.

It restarted with 17 laps to go, with Dixon going early and spreading the field out, ultimately claiming the win.

Power and Rossi passed Canapino, who was carrying front wing damage, to run fifth and sixth respectively.

Palou passed Ilott for third with 12 laps remaining, and Power demoted him further with four laps to go after he went off at Turn 9 - Ilott eventually finishing fifth.

Lundgaard, Armstrong, O’Ward and Ryan Hunter-Reay also overtook the hamstrung Canapino, who tumbled down the order, to fill the top 10 places. Lundgaard then grabbed sixth from Rossi at the penultimate corner.

Race result:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points Retirement
1 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 95 2:17'41.6400   115.848 4    
2 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 95 +7.3180 7.3180 113.438 5    
3 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 95 +10.6111 3.2931 113.685 2    
4 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 95 +14.6669 4.0558 113.156 5    
5 United Kingdom C. Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 95 +21.1289 6.4620 111.969 6    
6 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 95 +21.3750 0.2461 112.795 6    
7 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 95 +22.2153 0.8403 110.950 4    
8 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 95 +27.1310 4.9157 112.627 4    
9 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 95 +28.3907 1.2597 114.213 3    
10 United States R. Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing 20 95 +32.3407 3.9500 113.752 3    
11 France R. Grosjean Andretti Autosport 28 95 +39.0207 6.6800 114.223 3    
12
R. Robb Dale Coyne Racing
 51 95 +43.9875 4.9668 112.952 3    
13 Brazil H. Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing 06 95 +58.3175 14.3300 111.534 5    
14 Argentina A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 95 +1'01.1843 2.8668 107.015 2    
15 Sweden M. Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 94 +1 Lap 1 Lap 111.972 5    
16 Denmark B. Pedersen A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 94 +1 Lap 16.1042 114.117 6    
17 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 94 +1 Lap 7.1672 113.962 6    
18 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 93 +2 Laps 1 Lap 111.259 5    
19 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 6 93 +2 Laps 3.8346 113.996 5    
20 United States D. Malukas Dale Coyne Racing 18 93 +2 Laps 7.4387 113.424 5    
21 Canada D. DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport 29 91 +4 Laps 2 Laps 47.494 7    
22 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 91 +4 Laps 12.3068 113.147 10    
23 United States C. Herta Andretti Autosport 26 80 +15 Laps 11 Laps 42.615 7   Accident
24 Estonia J. Vips Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 71 +24 Laps 9 Laps 111.306 3    
25 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Autosport 27 65 +30 Laps 6 Laps 117.185 3    
26 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 61 +34 Laps 4 Laps 71.025 2   Accident
27 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 0 +95 Laps 61 Laps 70.671     Accident
View full results  
shares
comments

