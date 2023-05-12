IndyCar Indy GP: Palou tops second practice, Rahal Letterman Lanigan shines again
Chip Ganassi Racing’s 2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou led second practice for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis by 0.3 seconds, ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard.
With the entire field working on setups for primary tyres, the times were remarkably close in the first 25 minutes.
Felix Rosenqvist, who has taken two poles on the Indy road course, was top for Arrow McLaren with a 1m10.4167s, until with 17 minutes to go he was deposed by Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing, by 0.0343s, who was using all the curbs and some of the grass.
Again, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars looked strong, with both Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey in the top eight.
Also running strong were the other Ganassi cars, with Marcus Armstrong, Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson in the top 10.
Pato O’Ward then jumped to the top with 1m10.2604s in the #5 McLaren, and Armstrong improved to go second, but then Lundgaard grabbed P1 by just 0.0024s on a set of fresh primaries.
With five minutes to go, Palou became the first driver to duck under 70 seconds with a 1m09.9383s, an average speed of 125.545mph.
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: IndyCar Series
That was three-tenths faster than Lundgaard, and no-one could match that, despite late improvements from Harvey and Team Penske trio Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and Will Power.
Helio Castroneves’ Meyer Shank Racing lost an engine, pulling off after eight laps with a smoking brand-new Honda.
Qualifying will begin at 9pm BST.
IndyCar Indy GP FP2 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|1'09.9383
|125.545
|2
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|1'10.2580
|0.3197
|0.3197
|124.974
|3
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|1'10.2604
|0.3221
|0.0024
|124.969
|4
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|1'10.3022
|0.3639
|0.0418
|124.895
|5
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|1'10.3038
|0.3655
|0.0016
|124.892
|6
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|1'10.3174
|0.3791
|0.0136
|124.868
|7
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|1'10.3395
|0.4012
|0.0221
|124.829
|8
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|1'10.3999
|0.4616
|0.0604
|124.722
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|1'10.4018
|0.4635
|0.0019
|124.718
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|1'10.4026
|0.4643
|0.0008
|124.717
|11
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|1'10.4075
|0.4692
|0.0049
|124.708
|12
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|1'10.4167
|0.4784
|0.0092
|124.692
|13
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|1'10.4753
|0.5370
|0.0586
|124.588
|14
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|1'10.5187
|0.5804
|0.0434
|124.512
|15
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|1'10.6510
|0.7127
|0.1323
|124.278
|16
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|1'10.6982
|0.7599
|0.0472
|124.196
|17
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|1'10.7046
|0.7663
|0.0064
|124.184
|18
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|1'10.7077
|0.7694
|0.0031
|124.179
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|1'10.7678
|0.8295
|0.0601
|124.073
|20
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|1'10.8026
|0.8643
|0.0348
|124.012
|21
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|1'10.8835
|0.9452
|0.0809
|123.871
|22
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|1'10.9534
|1.0151
|0.0699
|123.749
|23
|Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|1'11.0065
|1.0682
|0.0531
|123.656
|24
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|1'11.0330
|1.0947
|0.0265
|123.610
|25
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|1'11.1361
|1.1978
|0.1031
|123.431
|26
|Benjamin Pedersen
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|1'11.2574
|1.3191
|0.1213
|123.221
|27
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|1'11.7210
|1.7827
|0.4636
|122.424
|View full results
IndyCar Indy GP: O’Ward leads first practice as Rahal Letterman Lanigan star
IndyCar Indy GP: Lundgaard beats Rosenqvist, Palou for first pole
Latest news
MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out
MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out
Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1
Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1 Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1
Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams
Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams
Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole
Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.