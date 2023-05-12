Subscribe
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou tops second practice, Rahal Letterman Lanigan shines again

Chip Ganassi Racing’s 2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou led second practice for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis by 0.3 seconds, ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Álex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

With the entire field working on setups for primary tyres, the times were remarkably close in the first 25 minutes.

Felix Rosenqvist, who has taken two poles on the Indy road course, was top for Arrow McLaren with a 1m10.4167s, until with 17 minutes to go he was deposed by Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing, by 0.0343s, who was using all the curbs and some of the grass.

Again, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars looked strong, with both Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey in the top eight.

Also running strong were the other Ganassi cars, with Marcus Armstrong, Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson in the top 10.

Pato O’Ward then jumped to the top with 1m10.2604s in the #5 McLaren, and Armstrong improved to go second, but then Lundgaard grabbed P1 by just 0.0024s on a set of fresh primaries.

With five minutes to go, Palou became the first driver to duck under 70 seconds with a 1m09.9383s, an average speed of 125.545mph.

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: IndyCar Series

That was three-tenths faster than Lundgaard, and no-one could match that, despite late improvements from Harvey and Team Penske trio Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and Will Power.

Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank Racing lost an engine, pulling off after eight laps with a smoking brand-new Honda.

Qualifying will begin at 9pm BST.

IndyCar Indy GP FP2 results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'09.9383     125.545
2 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'10.2580 0.3197 0.3197 124.974
3 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 1'10.2604 0.3221 0.0024 124.969
4 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'10.3022 0.3639 0.0418 124.895
5 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'10.3038 0.3655 0.0016 124.892
6 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'10.3174 0.3791 0.0136 124.868
7 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 1'10.3395 0.4012 0.0221 124.829
8 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'10.3999 0.4616 0.0604 124.722
9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'10.4018 0.4635 0.0019 124.718
10 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'10.4026 0.4643 0.0008 124.717
11 United States Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 1'10.4075 0.4692 0.0049 124.708
12 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 1'10.4167 0.4784 0.0092 124.692
13 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.4753 0.5370 0.0586 124.588
14 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'10.5187 0.5804 0.0434 124.512
15 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.6510 0.7127 0.1323 124.278
16 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'10.6982 0.7599 0.0472 124.196
17 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 1'10.7046 0.7663 0.0064 124.184
18 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'10.7077 0.7694 0.0031 124.179
19 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.7678 0.8295 0.0601 124.073
20 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'10.8026 0.8643 0.0348 124.012
21 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'10.8835 0.9452 0.0809 123.871
22 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.9534 1.0151 0.0699 123.749
23 Ray Robb United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'11.0065 1.0682 0.0531 123.656
24 Argentina Agustin Canapino United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 1'11.0330 1.0947 0.0265 123.610
25 United States Santino Ferrucci United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'11.1361 1.1978 0.1031 123.431
26 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'11.2574 1.3191 0.1213 123.221
27 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'11.7210 1.7827 0.4636 122.424
View full results
