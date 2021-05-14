Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Herta extends Andretti Autosport contract to stay in IndyCar until 2023 Next / IndyCar GP Indy: Romain Grosjean takes first pole since 2011
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 Practice report

IndyCar GP Indy: Newgarden edges VeeKay, Power in FP2

By:

Josef Newgarden topped the timesheets in second practice for IndyCar's Grand Prix of Indianapolis, eclipsing an impressive Rinus VeeKay and his Team Penske team-mate Will Power.

IndyCar GP Indy: Newgarden edges VeeKay, Power in FP2

Double IndyCar champion Newgarden lapped the 2.439-mile road course circuit in 1m09.332s on Firestone’s softer compound tyres to duck underneath the 1m09.878s set by first practice pace-setter Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport).

With higher track temperatures than in the morning session, times on the primary Firestone tires initially didn’t dip beneath 1m10.4s with Newgarden making the early running 20 minutes into the session.

IndyCar rookie Jimmie Johnson (Chip Ganassi Racing) was, as usual, the first driver to try the red-walled softer compound, their potential underlined when AJ Foyt Racing’s Dalton Kellett sprung to the top with 15 minutes left to run.

The leading runners then put on the soft tyres and Power ducked down to 1m09.499s to go fastest, ahead of Rossi's closest challenger in the morning session Jack Harvey (Meyer Shank Racing) and Colton Herta (Andretti), fresh from staving off rumours he could move to Formula 1 by signing an extension to his contract through to 2023.

The 21-year-old then improved still further, matching Power’s time.

Ed Carpenter Racing driver VeeKay, who took his first pole here at the Harvest GP last autumn, edged them both by 0.097s to go fastest before Newgarden dug deep and trimmed a further 0.069s off the Dutchman's best.

Power tried again, but the 2014 series champion came up 0.14sec short to remain third, despite lightly grazing the wall at the entry of Turn 1.

Will Power

Will Power

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Herta ended the session fourth and the best of the Andretti runners, half a tenth clear of Penske rookie Scott McLaughlin - who nudged Harvey down to sixth by 0.06s.

Fellow rookie Romain Grosjean’s best effort for Dale Coyne Racing was good enough to edge compatriot Simon Pagenaud in the fourth Penske for seventh spot, while Arrow McLaren SP pair Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist completed the top 10.

Their temporary team-mate Juan Pablo Montoya’s return to IndyCar road course action for the first time since Sonoma in 2016 continued to be troubled as the Colombian spun twice - once on both tyre compounds - to finish up last.

Reigning champion Scott Dixon also suffered a poor showing, the Ganassi driver ending the session in 23rd after completing just 11 laps. He suffered an apparent clutch issue when trying to pull away from his pitbox.

Dixon's team-mate Alex Palou got up to speed relatively swiftly on primaries after missing the morning session due to a water leak, but dropped down to 13th after everyone had switched to the softer compound.

IndyCar Grand Prix of Indianapolis - Practice 2

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 20 1'09.332  
2 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 17 1'09.402 0.069
3 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 21 1'09.474 0.142
4 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 19 1'09.499 0.167
5 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 18 1'09.551 0.219
6 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 17 1'09.619 0.286
7 France Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing with RWR 21 1'09.621 0.289
8 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 19 1'09.737 0.405
9 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 20 1'09.739 0.407
10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP 17 1'09.774 0.442
11 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 18 1'09.778 0.446
12 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 18 1'09.784 0.452
13 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 22 1'09.845 0.513
14 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 12 1'09.906 0.574
15 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 19 1'09.921 0.589
16 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 1'09.972 0.640
17 Canada James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 18 1'09.978 0.646
18 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 20 1'09.987 0.655
19 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 22 1'10.118 0.786
20 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 1'10.135 0.803
21 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 20 1'10.349 1.017
22 United States Charlie Kimball United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 17 1'10.683 1.351
23 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 11 1'10.777 1.444
24 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 16 1'10.975 1.642
25 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya Arrow McLaren SP 14 1'11.808 2.475
View full results
shares
comments
Herta extends Andretti Autosport contract to stay in IndyCar until 2023

Previous article

Herta extends Andretti Autosport contract to stay in IndyCar until 2023

Next article

IndyCar GP Indy: Romain Grosjean takes first pole since 2011

IndyCar GP Indy: Romain Grosjean takes first pole since 2011
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Author David Malsher

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
5
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
Latest news
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
INDY

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

1h
Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
INDY

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more
INDY

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

20h
2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
INDY

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

22h
Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more
INDY

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more

May 26, 2021
Latest videos
Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

David Malsher More
David Malsher
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved Indy 500
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more
IndyCar

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
1h
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021
The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021 Plus

The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

From rookies arriving with big reputations to veterans who still have the fire and an F1-linked squad pushing to join the big leagues, IndyCar has it all this year. Here are six of the key storylines to keep track of

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed Plus

The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

Often unfairly characterised as a car-breaker, judged for his lack of an Indianapolis 500 win and a disappointing part-season of Formula 1 in 1993, Michael Andretti was highly respected by his rivals and only thwarted greater success by ill-fortune. When it all came together in 1991, he was a truly formidable force

IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Latest news

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more
IndyCar IndyCar

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.