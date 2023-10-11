Subscribe
Previous / Shank eager for “swift but sure progress” out of Blomqvist at Indy test
IndyCar News

IndyCar champion Palou "far enough that it's painful” from being complete driver

Recently crowned two-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou believes he is "not super far" from being a complete driver, although he is far enough away "that it's painful".

Joey Barnes
By:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Palou dominated the 2023 IndyCar season, scoring five wins, 10 podiums and two poles en route to his second title, which he secured with a round to spare.

Despite this, Palou remains critical of his own performances and dismissed the notion that he is a complete driver.

“It's not super far, but it's far enough that it's painful,” Palou said.

“Once I finished my Gateway race [in seventh], I was like, 'Man, I wish I could just go again and do it again.'

“I learned so much. Every race I finish, I learn a lot. But I'm not that close. I'm not as close as I would like to be.”

Palou took pole for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 this term but his hopes of victory disappeared when he was caught up in a mid-race incident involving Rinus Veekay.

Identifying ovals as an area for improvement, the Spaniard added: “I need to win an oval race.

“It's easy, man. It's simple to know what we can improve.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“My oval skills, I would say they improved a lot. I got two podiums this year. P4 here at IMS [Indianapolis Motor Speedway]. We got to pole here. But still, we haven't won. When we are at the race, we are not fighting for the win.

“We get to the podium and it's like a win for us. So, I need to get there.”

Although Palou yearns for an oval victory, it isn’t such a desperation he would trade either of his championships for glory in the Indianapolis 500.

“No, absolutely not,” he clarified. “Yes, that's what I will put most of my effort to get, but I would never trade a championship for the Indy 500.

“I love the Indy 500. I know how special it is for everybody. It's super special for me as well, but I think it's only a one-off race.

“I've been around like the top three or four cars or drivers or teams, in general, to win the race and we didn't because of this or that. Some others have just been lucky on the last stint of the race.

"I know the importance of it. I want to win it, but I would not trade a full year of being the best for just the one day of being the best.”

shares
comments

Shank eager for “swift but sure progress” out of Blomqvist at Indy test
Joey Barnes More
Joey Barnes
“No playing games” in IMSA GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

“No playing games” in IMSA GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

“No playing games” in IMSA GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani “No playing games” in IMSA GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

WEC

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier” Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

Shank eager for “swift but sure progress” out of Blomqvist at Indy test

Shank eager for “swift but sure progress” out of Blomqvist at Indy test

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Shank eager for “swift but sure progress” out of Blomqvist at Indy test Shank eager for “swift but sure progress” out of Blomqvist at Indy test

Alex Palou More
Alex Palou
How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory

How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory

IndyCar champ Palou sets sights on 2024 Indy 500, could race #1

IndyCar champ Palou sets sights on 2024 Indy 500, could race #1

IndyCar

IndyCar champ Palou sets sights on 2024 Indy 500, could race #1 IndyCar champ Palou sets sights on 2024 Indy 500, could race #1

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Long Beach

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Simpson's path to Ganassi IndyCar seat aided by sportscar experience

Simpson's path to Ganassi IndyCar seat aided by sportscar experience

IndyCar

Simpson's path to Ganassi IndyCar seat aided by sportscar experience Simpson's path to Ganassi IndyCar seat aided by sportscar experience

Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?

Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future? Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Vasseur urges FIA to find F1 track limits solutions after Qatar GP "festival"

Vasseur urges FIA to find F1 track limits solutions after Qatar GP "festival"

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Vasseur urges FIA to find F1 track limits solutions after Qatar GP "festival" Vasseur urges FIA to find F1 track limits solutions after Qatar GP "festival"

Your next favourite rally game – hands-on with EA SPORTS WRC

Your next favourite rally game – hands-on with EA SPORTS WRC

ESPT Esports

Your next favourite rally game – hands-on with EA SPORTS WRC Your next favourite rally game – hands-on with EA SPORTS WRC

The brothers giving a different perspective to sportscar racing

The brothers giving a different perspective to sportscar racing

WEC WEC

The brothers giving a different perspective to sportscar racing The brothers giving a different perspective to sportscar racing

Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress

Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe