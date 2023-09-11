IndyCar champ Palou sets sights on 2024 Indy 500, could race #1

Palou started this year’s IndyCar blue ribband race from pole, but was pushed out of the lead fight following a collision with Rinus VeeKay in the pitlane. He bounced back to finish fourth, having charged up from last place.

When asked about his hopes for winning the 2024 Indy 500, after ending his title-winning season with a third place at Laguna Seca on Sunday, Palou replied: “Well, that would be a big, big goal.

“If we could get the Indy 500 next year, that would be already a really good year obviously. We just need to continue working like we've been doing.

“I think we have chances if we put ourselves again during the Indy 500 to be up there in the top four, top five for the last restarts, we're going to be in a good place.

“So, yeah, hopefully we can win a little more next year.”

Palou revealed that he is considering using the #1 next year, as reigning champion, having eschewed the opportunity to do so in 2022 after his first title – when he continued using #10.

He also thinks it would fit with his car’s sponsor, The American Legion, and its Be the One campaign to prevent suicide among veterans.

The #1 was last used season-long in IndyCar by champion Josef Newgarden in 2020, although Tony Kanaan and JR Hildebrand have used it for recent one-offs in the Indy 500 in 2022 and ’21 respectively.

“Honestly, I love the #10,” said Palou. “It was my first number when I started racing. That's why I wanted to keep it after 2021.

“But then, during last year, I just kind of thought and was like, ‘Oh man, we should have raced with the #1.’

“I'm going to push for it. I'll have a lot of discussions with Chip. I'll come with, like, ‘the Be the One’. I think that's great.”

Turning to Dean Kessel, chief marketing officer for The American Legion, he added: “You have to push for it, as well, at the same time. We will push at the same time for the #1 for the Be the One.

“I think it's just special when you can win the championship and you can just have the #1 for a full year.”