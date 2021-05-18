Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Indy 500 Practice report

Indy 500: Power tops opening day of practice

By:

Will Power led Ryan Hunter-Reay and Takuma Sato on the opening day of practice for the 2021 Indianapolis 500, as seven of the nine participating former winners filled the top 12.

Indy 500: Power tops opening day of practice

Team Penske’s Power, the 2018 Indy 500 winner, set a 226.470mph lap on his 35th of 57 laps around the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway to edge 2014 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay in his Andretti Autosport.

Behind them was defending and two-time winner Takuma Sato for Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

The Dreyer & Reinbold Racing entry of Sage Karam landed fourth place in the day’s final session, with Conor Daly in the Ed Carpenter Racing and 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud completing the top six.

Pato O’Ward, IndyCar’s Texas winner for Arrow McLaren SP, made it seven drivers under the 40 seconds barrier with a lap of 225.146mph ahead of 2008 Indy winner and reigning IndyCar champion Scott Dixon for the Chip Ganassi Racing squad.

Other former winners that looked strong were Dixon’s team-mate Tony Kanaan in 11th and Juan Pablo Montoya in the third Arrow McLaren SP in 12th.

In terms of no-tow speeds, Ed Carpenter and one of his team-mates Daly were first and third, split by Dixon, while Daly also owned the best trap speeds at Turns 1 and 3, and the start finish line (239mph).

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Earlier on the opening day, Graham Rahal topped the first session with a 223.449mph lap, to edge out six-time IndyCar champion Dixon, with rookie Scott McLaughlin heading up the Chevrolet-powered runners in third in the #3 Penske entry.

In the refreshers and rookie session, JR Hildebrand and Stefan Wilson completed their refresher tests without any major issues, but RC Enerson’s Top Gun Racing car suffered a mechanical failure while running his Rookie Orientation Programme.

Practice ahead of the 105th running of the Indy 500 resumes on Wednesday at 12pm local time, weather allowing, although the track will be open at 11am to allow Enerson to finish his Rookie Orientation Programme.

Results

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

12

Will Power

39.7403

39.7403

0.000

35

57

226.470

Chevy

P

Team Penske

2

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

39.7578

0.0175

0.0175

22

43

226.371

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

3

30

Takuma Sato

39.7998

0.0595

0.0420

13

58

226.132

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

4

24

Sage Karam

39.8332

0.0929

0.0334

31

43

225.942

Chevy

P

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

5

47

Conor Daly

39.8865

0.1462

0.0533

35

65

225.640

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

6

22

Simon Pagenaud

39.9592

0.2189

0.0727

40

64

225.230

Chevy

P

Team Penske

7

5

Pato O'Ward

39.9740

0.2337

0.0148

35

56

225.146

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

8

9

Scott Dixon

40.0021

0.2618

0.0281

8

48

224.988

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

18

Ed Jones

40.0621

0.3218

0.0600

55

58

224.651

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

10

8

Marcus Ericsson

40.0686

0.3283

0.0065

49

55

224.615

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

48

Tony Kanaan

40.0725

0.3322

0.0039

56

58

224.593

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

86

Juan Pablo Montoya

40.1099

0.3696

0.0374

4

44

224.384

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

13

16

Simona De Silvestro

40.1373

0.3970

0.0274

52

71

224.230

Chevy

P

Paretta Autosport

14

2

Josef Newgarden

40.1714

0.4311

0.0341

9

37

224.040

Chevy

P

Team Penske

15

21

Rinus VeeKay

40.2158

0.4755

0.0444

42

69

223.793

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

16

29

James Hinchcliffe

40.2180

0.4777

0.0022

30

67

223.780

Honda

P

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

17

7

Felix Rosenqvist

40.2246

0.4843

0.0066

28

45

223.744

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

18

20

Ed Carpenter

40.2377

0.4974

0.0131

30

57

223.671

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

19

98

Marco Andretti

40.2980

0.5577

0.0603

23

52

223.336

Honda

P

Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian

20

26

Colton Herta

40.2993

0.5590

0.0013

6

72

223.329

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

21

06

Helio Castroneves

40.3480

0.6077

0.0487

26

44

223.059

Honda

P

Meyer Shank Racing

22

27

Alexander Rossi

40.3581

0.6178

0.0101

31

63

223.004

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

23

10

Alex Palou

40.3792

0.6389

0.0211

12

53

222.887

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

24

11

Charlie Kimball

40.3938

0.6535

0.0146

25

36

222.806

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

25

3

Scott McLaughlin

40.4133

0.6730

0.0195

13

50

222.699

Chevy

P

Team Penske

26

15

Graham Rahal

40.4344

0.6941

0.0211

44

63

222.583

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

27

4

Dalton Kellett

40.4729

0.7326

0.0385

52

59

222.371

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

28

1

JR Hildebrand

40.4928

0.7525

0.0199

4

22

222.262

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

29

60

Jack Harvey

40.5199

0.7796

0.0271

34

56

222.113

Honda

P

Meyer Shank Racing

30

59

Max Chilton

40.5606

0.8203

0.0407

55

56

221.890

Chevy

P

Carlin

31

51

Pietro Fittipaldi

40.7657

1.0254

0.2051

46

52

220.774

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

32

45

Santino Ferrucci

40.7761

1.0358

0.0104

4

24

220.718

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

33

14

Sebastien Bourdais

40.8837

1.1434

0.1076

7

23

220.137

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

34

25

Stefan Wilson

41.1762

1.4359

0.2925

20

25

218.573

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

 

 

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Will Power
Author David Malsher

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
1h
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021
The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021 Plus

The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

From rookies arriving with big reputations to veterans who still have the fire and an F1-linked squad pushing to join the big leagues, IndyCar has it all this year. Here are six of the key storylines to keep track of

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed Plus

The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

Often unfairly characterised as a car-breaker, judged for his lack of an Indianapolis 500 win and a disappointing part-season of Formula 1 in 1993, Michael Andretti was highly respected by his rivals and only thwarted greater success by ill-fortune. When it all came together in 1991, he was a truly formidable force

IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

