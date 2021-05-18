Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice

Rahal lapped at 223.449mph, to marginally shade Chip Ganassi Racing’s six-time IndyCar champion Dixon, with rookie Scott McLaughlin heading up the Chevrolet-powered runners with third fastest in the #3 Penske entry.

Two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya produced the best speed for Arrow McLaren SP, ahead of Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan driver Ed Jones, who finished third in his Indy 500 debut back in 2017.

2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power was sixth just ahead of series returnee Santino Ferrucci in the third RLL entry, this year’s Texas Motor Speedway winner Pato O’Ward, 2016 Indy 500 polesitter James Hinchcliffe, and three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, in the second Meyer Shank Racing.

Three-time Indy 500 polesitter and local hero Ed Carpenter – runner-up in 2018 – was top of the no-tow speeds, ahead of O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson in the #8 Ganassi, defending race winner Takuma Sato and Jones.

The best Turn 1 trap speed was 230.150mph turned by Conor Daly in the #47 Ed Carpenter Racing, while pacesetter Rahal was the fastest down to Turn 3, at 232.306mph.

There were four caution periods for spitting rain that took a hefty 43-minute chunk out of the two-hour session which saw 32 cars in action, of which Power and Ericsson turned the most laps – 30.

Refreshers clear programme but more needed from rookie Enerson

JR Hildebrand and Stefan Wilson have completed their refresher tests for the 2021 Indy 500, but RC Enerson’s car suffered a mechanical failure while running his Rookie Orientation Programme.

Hildebrand, who is driving the #1 AJ Foyt Racing entry, was the first to complete his course, turning a fastest lap of 218.298mph.

Wilson required a little more time in the sixth Andretti Autosport car, as he had airflow issues with the top of his helmet, where he found the chinstrap cutting into his neck as the helmet lifted. However, race control allowed him to run his last seven laps of Phase 3 in the day’s final two-hour session, and he completed the required number of laps without issue.

Rookie Enerson was both lucky and unlucky. Driving for Top Gun Racing, he was in Phase 2 and looking fast and smooth, but pitted after 27 laps and the team discovered a split CV boot that had spat grease over the right-rear corner of the car. The team later indicated his day was over while they effect repairs.

Earlier in the two-hour session that was open to all participants, Foyt driver Sebastien Bourdais suffered a fire in the right-rear corner, bringing out the caution flags. The IndyCar veteran indicated that while the cause of the fire had not yet been verified, he was confident it wasn’t an engine failure, nor would it require an engine replacement.

Results

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 15 Graham Rahal 40.2776 40.2776 0.000 18 19 223.449 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 9 Scott Dixon 40.2829 0.0053 0.0053 9 20 223.420 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 3 3 Scott McLaughlin 40.3885 0.1109 0.1056 12 18 222.836 Chevy Team Penske 4 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 40.3985 0.1209 0.0100 10 19 222.781 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 5 18 Ed Jones 40.4131 0.1355 0.0146 5 19 222.700 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 6 12 Will Power 40.4611 0.1835 0.0480 29 30 222.436 Chevy Team Penske 7 45 Santino Ferrucci 40.5034 0.2258 0.0423 10 18 222.204 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 5 Pato O'Ward 40.5076 0.2300 0.0042 10 22 222.181 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 9 29 James Hinchcliffe 40.5423 0.2647 0.0347 11 11 221.990 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 10 06 Helio Castroneves 40.5660 0.2884 0.0237 6 19 221.861 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 11 47 Conor Daly 40.5988 0.3212 0.0328 10 17 221.681 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 12 24 Sage Karam 40.6637 0.3861 0.0649 21 26 221.328 Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 13 48 Tony Kanaan 40.7421 0.4645 0.0784 8 10 220.902 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 14 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 40.7600 0.4824 0.0179 11 12 220.805 Honda Andretti Autosport 15 26 Colton Herta 40.7863 0.5087 0.0263 10 12 220.662 Honda Andretti Autosport 16 98 Marco Andretti 40.7930 0.5154 0.0067 18 21 220.626 Honda Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian 17 10 Alex Palou 40.8164 0.5388 0.0234 11 18 220.500 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 18 14 Sebastien Bourdais 40.8402 0.5626 0.0238 7 15 220.371 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 19 8 Marcus Ericsson 40.8897 0.6121 0.0495 19 30 220.104 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 20 30 Takuma Sato 40.9077 0.6301 0.0180 4 18 220.007 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 21 Rinus VeeKay 40.9093 0.6317 0.0016 7 13 219.999 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 22 20 Ed Carpenter 40.9798 0.7022 0.0705 8 12 219.620 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 23 59 Max Chilton 41.0908 0.8132 0.1110 8 14 219.027 Chevy Carlin 24 22 Simon Pagenaud 41.0970 0.8194 0.0062 15 17 218.994 Chevy Team Penske 25 7 Felix Rosenqvist 41.1461 0.8685 0.0491 9 18 218.733 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 26 16 Simona De Silvestro 41.1929 0.9153 0.0468 8 10 218.484 Chevy Paretta Autosport 27 27 Alexander Rossi 41.3382 1.0606 0.1453 4 11 217.716 Honda Andretti Autosport 28 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 41.3649 1.0873 0.0267 19 28 217.576 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 29 2 Josef Newgarden 41.6471 1.3695 0.2822 3 11 216.101 Chevy Team Penske 30 4 Dalton Kellett 10:30.376 590.0989 588.7294 1 2 14.277 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises

