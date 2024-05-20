Indy 500: Newgarden tops intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph
Josef Newgarden led an intense post-qualifying practice session for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on a warm and windy Monday afternoon.
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Defending Indy 500 champion Newgarden served up a flying lap of 226.238mph in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet to edge out Andretti Global’s Colton Herta by 0.0028s.
“The team's done a great job,” said Newgarden. “I love this place. We're going to see how things shake up because you got to be ready for everything.”
Herta, who was routinely in the mix and moved through the field on multiple occasions, was on top of the leaderboard during the early part of the session. He logged 96 laps, the fourth-most on the day.
“I think we’re there,” Herta said. “I feel really, really happy with the car at the moment.”
The No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet of 2018 winner Will Power ended up third, 0.0177s behind team-mate Newgarden.
Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino wrapped up the session in fourth, ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward in fifth.
Rookie Christian Rasmussen was sixth, logging 100 laps in the No.33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet with a best of 225.718mph (0.0916s behind Newgarden).
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner, was seventh. The No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of Romain Grosjean was eighth, ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi in ninth.
Marco Andretti rounded out the final spot of the top 10, putting the No. 98 Andretti Herta Honda 0.1825s off the pace set by Newgarden.
Although it was a good day on the timesheets, Newgarden had a close call after hitting the kerb in Turn 2 with 30 minutes left.
The No. 28 Andretti Global Honda of Marcus Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 champion, and Conor Daly’s Dreyer & Reinbold Chevrolet had a near-miss on pit lane in the final 25 minutes.
Daly was released and almost collided with Ericsson, who was sliding into his pitbox. As a result, Daly was handed a drive-through penalty for an unsafe pitlane release.
Rookie Tom Blomqvist logged a session-most 106 laps but spun exiting his pitbox in the final 11 minutes. He ended up 16th on the timesheets at 0.2906s behind the top mark.
There was a caution flag thrown at the halfway point for a track inspection, which put a temporary halt to the on-track action that featured some wild moments of three-wide running and plenty of overtaking moves in preparation for Sunday’s big race.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average
Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full
NASCAR All-Star Race: Logano takes $1m win, Stenhouse and Busch fight
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full
Brown keen for McLaren to continue Hendrick tie-up with Larson at Indy 500
Andretti hires Pat Symonds from F1 as push to join grid continues
When Mosley pushed Carlin to seek an F1 entry
Autosport Plus
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments