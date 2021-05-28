Tickets Subscribe
VeeKay is "championship-calibre" IndyCar driver - Carpenter
IndyCar / Indy 500 Practice report

Indy 500: Ganassi, Penske lead final practice on Carb Day

By:

Pole-winner Scott Dixon topped the near-two hours of action that IndyCar was able to squeeze in before the rain returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the final day of practice before Sunday’s Indy 500.

Indy 500: Ganassi, Penske lead final practice on Carb Day

Dixon got a multi-car tow to send the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda to the top of the speeds on only his sixth of 47 laps, lapping the 2.5-mile track at 228.323mph.

With every car now running its race engine, it was important for all teams to do a full systems check, and Dixon was content to then pack up 45mins before the end of the scheduled two-hour session. As things transpired, 10mins were knocked off for inclement weather.

That was over 1.2mph ahead of Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Simon Pagenaud who was a further 0.3mph ahead of teammate Josef Newgarden.

Conor Daly found his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet was handling badly at the start of the session but jumped forward toward the end of the session.

Marco Andretti had an electrical issue at the start of the session and so he hit the track late, but his 64th of 65 laps delivered fifth best speed, ahead of the other two Penskes.

Tony Kanaan in a second Ganassi entry was eighth ahead of defending winner Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, while like fellow back-row starter Power, Sage Karam had an impressive session in the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing entry.

Colton Herta appeared to have one of the most impressive cars, able to slingshot past both Chevrolet- and Honda-powered cars out of Turn 4 to reach the yard of bricks start/finish ahead, but spent a lot of time running at the front of the pack without a tow, hence being only 28th on the speed charts.

Indianapolis 500 Carb Day practice standings

 

P

No

Name

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

9

Scott Dixon

6

47

228.323

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

22

Simon Pagenaud

57

89

227.157

Chevy

Team Penske

3

2

Josef Newgarden

88

93

226.856

Chevy

Team Penske

4

47

Conor Daly

53

70

226.399

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

5

98

Marco Andretti

64

65

226.396

Honda

Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian

6

12

Will Power

8

82

226.223

Chevy

Team Penske

7

3

Scott McLaughlin

21

66

226.192

Chevy

Team Penske

8

48

Tony Kanaan

7

48

225.929

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

30

Takuma Sato

65

94

225.701

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

10

24

Sage Karam

36

61

225.542

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

11

5

Pato O'Ward

57

93

225.511

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

12

59

Max Chilton

84

89

225.348

Chevy

Carlin

13

27

Alexander Rossi

47

51

225.324

Honda

Andretti Autosport

14

14

Sebastien Bourdais

27

33

225.163

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

15

06

Helio Castroneves

17

62

225.161

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

16

86

Juan Pablo Montoya

33

54

225.149

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

17

1

JR Hildebrand

30

70

224.945

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

18

18

Ed Jones

12

71

224.910

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

19

15

Graham Rahal

8

100

224.872

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

20

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

33

71

224.719

Honda

Andretti Autosport

21

29

James Hinchcliffe

19

92

224.546

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

22

10

Alex Palou

58

71

224.500

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

23

8

Marcus Ericsson

61

84

224.468

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

24

7

Felix Rosenqvist

20

61

224.428

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

25

4

Dalton Kellett

19

54

224.051

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

26

25

Stefan Wilson

71

74

224.047

Honda

Andretti Autosport

27

45

Santino Ferrucci

11

77

223.884

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

28

26

Colton Herta

26

78

223.670

Honda

Andretti Autosport

29

60

Jack Harvey

8

76

223.664

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

30

20

Ed Carpenter

24

61

223.654

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

31

21

Rinus VeeKay

10

56

223.068

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

32

16

Simona De Silvestro

25

72

223.023

Chevy

Paretta Autosport

33

51

Pietro Fittipaldi

64

88

222.173

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

 

VeeKay is "championship-calibre" IndyCar driver - Carpenter

Previous article

VeeKay is "championship-calibre" IndyCar driver - Carpenter
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher

David Malsher
David Malsher
VeeKay is "championship-calibre" IndyCar driver - Carpenter
IndyCar

VeeKay is "championship-calibre" IndyCar driver - Carpenter

Brown: Montoya is "contributing to everybody" at Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar

Brown: Montoya is "contributing to everybody" at Arrow McLaren SP

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?
IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean's appetite for his second life

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean's appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon's biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021
The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

From rookies arriving with big reputations to veterans who still have the fire and an F1-linked squad pushing to join the big leagues, IndyCar has it all this year. Here are six of the key storylines to keep track of

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

Often unfairly characterised as a car-breaker, judged for his lack of an Indianapolis 500 win and a disappointing part-season of Formula 1 in 1993, Michael Andretti was highly respected by his rivals and only thwarted greater success by ill-fortune. When it all came together in 1991, he was a truly formidable force

IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

