Previous / Ilott signs 2022 full-time IndyCar deal with Juncos
IndyCar News

Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season

By:

Andretti Autosport has signed Romain Grosjean for its #28 entry for the 2022 IndyCar Series season, after an impressive rookie season with Dale Coyne/Rick Ware Racing.

Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season

Grosjean, 35, scored three podium finishes in his first season in America’s premier open-wheel series, and came into the series off the back of his 10-year Formula 1 career, which ended prematurely with his horrendously fiery crash in the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“We are thrilled to welcome Romain to the Andretti Autosport family,” said Michael Andretti, CEO and chairman of Andretti Autosport.

“He already had an impressive resume before coming to INDYCAR and watching what he’s been able to do in his rookie season here has been exciting to say the least.

“His vast motorsport experience will be beneficial to the team alongside our already strong 2022 driver lineup. We also couldn’t be more excited to continue our strong partnership with DHL." 

Grosjean, who raced for Renault, Lotus and Haas, during his F1 career, described joining one of IndyCar's most renowned operations as a "big honour".

The Frenchman also paid tribute to Dale Coyne for the opportunity to reignite his career in IndyCar this year.   

“I’m delighted to be joining Andretti Autosport and driving the No. 28 DHL Honda for next season," said Grosjean.

"It’s a big honour to be joining such a great team as Andretti, anyone in the motorsport world knows the name Andretti.

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

“I’m super happy and proud to be racing with the team. I’m also very proud to be representing with DHL. I’ve known the DHL colour on racing cars for a very long time.

"I couldn’t be more proud to represent such a great company in IndyCar. I’m hoping that we are going to be very successful together, which is our aim on every side.

“I would like also to thank Dale Coyne Racing for giving me the opportunity to join IndyCar. I’ve enjoyed the racing so much and it’s given me the change today to be racing with one of the most competitive and best teams in the world.”

Confirmation of Grosjean's move to Andretti comes hot on the heels of news that Britain's Callum Ilott will also contest the full IndyCar season next year with Juncos Hollinger Racing.     

