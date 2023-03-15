Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has announced that 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay will drive its Chevrolet-powered #23 entry in this year’s Indy 500.
The 2012 IndyCar champion has 18 Indy car wins to his name and was a fixture at Indianapolis Motor Speedway from his sixth-place finish for Rahal Letterman Lanigan in 2008 until 2021, his 12th start for Andretti Autosport.
Hunter-Reay has started from the Indy front row twice and has accrued six top-10 finishes. Yet his triumph over Helio Castroneves by a mere 0.06s in 2014, after an epic battle in the closing laps, came after he qualified only 19th.
“I am thrilled to have Ryan Hunter-Reay join our lineup for the 2023 Indianapolis 500,” said Dennis Reinbold, team owner of DRR, who has entered 45 cars in the Memorial Day Weekend classic since 2000.
“Ryan is a proven winner at the Speedway and is a tremendously talented driver who is a great addition to our team for this year’s 500.”
DRR achieved top 10 finishes at Indianapolis with Sage Karam in 2021 and Santino Ferrucci last season. Its best result was fourth in 2012 with Oriol Servia at the wheel.
Hunter-Reay, who has been absent from an IndyCar cockpit since losing his Andretti ride at the end of 2021, said: “I’ve been eager to share this news for quite some time. This partnership with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing presents a unique opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get back on track at IMS.
“I feel laser-focused and energised. The Indy 500 isn’t just a motor race, for me; it’s a way of life.
“I was incredibly attracted to the fact that DRR is a streamlined program that puts all of its energy into the month of May.
Hunter-Reay claimed victory at the Indy 500 in 2014 for Andretti Autosport
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt
“I guess you can say I’m going back to my roots, considering how I started my IndyCar career with smaller teams that took the fight to the bigger efforts and won.
“If you look at DRR's record at Indy and their impressive recent results, the pool of talented engineers and crew; it's a perfect fit.
“Dennis Reinbold embodies everything the Indy 500 is about. He is, without a doubt, one of the Indy 500’s most passionate entrants.
“I look forward to working with him, the entire team, and my team-mate Stefan Wilson.”
Hunter-Reay upbeat about IndyCar future ahead of Andretti swansong
Hunter-Reay upbeat about IndyCar future ahead of Andretti swansong Hunter-Reay upbeat about IndyCar future ahead of Andretti swansong
Hunter-Reay to exit Andretti Autosport IndyCar team after 12 years
Hunter-Reay to exit Andretti Autosport IndyCar team after 12 years Hunter-Reay to exit Andretti Autosport IndyCar team after 12 years
Power vs Hunter-Reay: Down to the wire
Power vs Hunter-Reay: Down to the wire Power vs Hunter-Reay: Down to the wire
Stefan Wilson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for 2023 Indy 500
Stefan Wilson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for 2023 Indy 500 Stefan Wilson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for 2023 Indy 500
Karam, Ferrucci join Dreyer & Reinbold for 2022's Indy 500
Karam, Ferrucci join Dreyer & Reinbold for 2022's Indy 500 Karam, Ferrucci join Dreyer & Reinbold for 2022's Indy 500
Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return
Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return
Latest news
First impressions of the radical Formula E shake-up
First impressions of the radical Formula E shake-up First impressions of the radical Formula E shake-up
How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed
How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed How commercial success has fuelled Aston Martin's on-track F1 speed
Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch
Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch Piastri has no regrets over McLaren F1 switch
IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row
IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row IMSA Sebring: Derani pips Bourdais as Cadillac locks out front row
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.