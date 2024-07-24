How Palou picked off IndyCar title rivals to extend his lead in Toronto
After qualifying 18th due to a penalty for impeding a title rival, IndyCar’s points leader pulled off a staggering recovery drive to fourth – without even having to do much passing
IndyCar Series leader Alex Palou's bid to become a three-time champion was furthered on Sunday when he finished fourth in Toronto, despite starting on the ninth row of the grid.
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who entered the race with a 35-point lead over Team Penske’s Will Power, left Canada with an increased margin of 49 points over the Australian.
Power damaged his own title hopes by crashing into his team-mate Scott McLaughlin, earning him a late drive-through penalty when both were running ahead of the Spaniard.
Although Power remains in reach of Palou after finishing 12th, McLaughlin’s exit into the wall puts him 83 points in arrears.
That also allowed Toronto dominator Colton Herta to jump to fourth in points, 57 behind Palou, with the Andretti Global driver not ruling out a late run for the championship.
Palou’s team-mate Scott Dixon leapt to third in the title chase, having charged from 15th to third, but gained only four on Palou overall.
Dixon admitted that such a net gain was “frustrating” given that Palou started from even further back in 18th after he was penalised for impeding Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward in qualifying.
Although Palou didn’t make the headway that Dixon managed via his aggressive overcut strategy across the two rounds of pitstops, he ended up just seven tenths behind at the finish after a sequence of late cautions for crashes, many of which gifted him track positions.
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
“We were just there and waiting for somebody else to make those mistakes,” said Palou of his stealthy drive to pick off positions. “So, I needed it, and they did [make mistakes] today.
“It was a shame that we had to start from 18th. The car was amazing, super-fast, super easy to drive. So, we finished in the top four, three [Ganassi] cars in the top five for the team.”
When asked if he’d change his mindset for the title run-in – which comprises five races over the final four rounds at the Gateway oval, Portland, a Milwaukee double-header and Nashville's oval after the Olympic break – he replied: “No, absolutely not.
“The goal is still the same, to win as many races as possible. There’s still a lot of points to play for, so we need to keep doing what we're doing.
“It’s going to be good to recharge the batteries a little bit now before we’re ready to push for the last couple of races.”
Although Dixon’s fourth podium of the season improved his overall standing in relation to Palou, he pointed to outside circumstances that have hindered his own challenge.
“Some people cleared out of his way in the last 10 laps for him,” sighed Dixon, referring to the three spots Palou gained thanks to the intra-Penske clash and then O’Ward’s spin that led to a vicious accident and red flag.
“I wouldn't say it's good fortune. They do a hell of a job. That's why he's won two championships in the last three years.
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
“I don't want to take anything away from that. You create a lot of your own good luck. They do a good job of that.
“We'll keep fighting here. I think without our tyre issue at Road America and the [hybrid] problem at Mid-Ohio, we would maybe be leading the championship.
“It's frustrating, but you can't do anything about those situations. It's out of your control.
“We'll keep our head down here. I think this time last year we were 120 points back, we closed it to 60 or 70 [78 by the end of the season].
“They're a tough team. I see all they do, and they do it well. But until we're out of it, we're never going to give up.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Dixon’s IndyCar hybrid failure “could have happened to a lot of cars”
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority
McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou
Why Iowa’s big winner could overhaul Palou in IndyCar title chase
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
Dixon explains overcut key to Toronto IndyCar podium charge
Everything you need to know about the 2025 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1
Alpine to race with Deadpool & Wolverine livery in latest F1 movie tie-up
Autosport Plus
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments