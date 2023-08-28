Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated
Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and his engine supplier Honda have called on series chiefs to put the new electrical hybrid boost system for 2024 in the hands of drivers.
Dixon has been testing the supercapacitor system on Honda’s side with Chip Ganassi Racing, which is being developed in conjunction with Chevrolet and Team Penske. It is a common hybrid across both powertrains.
The hybrid is worth up to 150bhp, similar to the power level of the current push-to-pass engine boost system that operates on road and street courses in the series.
Dixon and Penske’s Will Power tested the system extensively at Sebring this month and ran in both manually operated and automated formats.
How it will be implemented next year is now up to IndyCar bosses.
“It’s still being discussed,” Honda Performance Development president David Salters told Autosport. “The first thing is to make work; these systems are complex.
“The discussion we’re having with IndyCar is ‘how do we use this?’ because we want to show what the technology can do.
“IndyCar’s USP is extremely good, close racing where lots of people have a chance to win. Can we give our great drivers more tools via the hybrid system to help that, so they really have to think about overtakes and earn positions?
“It’s about showcasing the skill of the driver.”
After taking his second consecutive victory in the series at St Louis on Sunday, Dixon also implored IndyCar to put the system in the hands of the drivers.
Indycar Hybrid Sebring test
Photo by: IndyCar
“The technology is pretty cool,” said Dixon, who has raced IMSA’s automated battery hybrid in IMSA SportsCar competition. “It's not our usual systems that I think we've seen in IMSA or other formulas.
“I hope they stick to not going automated, that it's really on a driver input factor, which I think will spice up our racing, as well. Hopefully they spotlight the technology.
“I think it's heading in the right direction. We'll have to see once we get closer to the time. There's a lot of effort that's brought to this and it's cool to see the tech they're bringing it.”
Dixon revealed that the timeline for the system’s implementation, which was already delayed from 2023 due to supply chain issues, has been impacted by problems encountered in testing earlier this year.
“It's definitely still a work in progress,” he added. “I think the last few iterations have been a big jump forward.
“I think it was kind of iffy for a period of time there for next year. The last test went really well at Sebring. Logged a lot of miles.
“I think there's a big relevance for technology that is key for our manufacturers and what they do on a global kind of scale, especially what cars they produce for Honda. The hybrid situation is very big for them.
“I know they've put a lot of effort into it. The same with IndyCar. It's something that they've committed to.”
Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit
Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR
Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit
Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit
Honda hails “superhuman” and “mind-boggling” IndyCar ace Dixon
Honda hails “superhuman” and “mind-boggling” IndyCar ace Dixon Honda hails “superhuman” and “mind-boggling” IndyCar ace Dixon
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority
How American racing’s greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC
How American racing’s greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC How American racing’s greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC
Newgarden rues Indy woes were “one thing after another”
Newgarden rues Indy woes were “one thing after another” Newgarden rues Indy woes were “one thing after another”
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change
Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change
Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix
Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix
Verstappen finally gets replacement Hungary F1 trophy after Norris breakage
Verstappen finally gets replacement Hungary F1 trophy after Norris breakage Verstappen finally gets replacement Hungary F1 trophy after Norris breakage
Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock?
Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock? Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock?
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.