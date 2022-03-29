Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / First IndyCar 2.4-litre test to be held on Indy road course
IndyCar News

2024-spec 2.4-litre IndyCar engines given track debut at Indianapolis

The next generation of IndyCar engines, due for the 2024 season were in action on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course today, albeit without their hybrid component attached.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
2024-spec 2.4-litre IndyCar engines given track debut at Indianapolis

The Honda-powered car was driven by Chip Ganassi Racing’s six-time IndyCar champion, Scott Dixon, while Team Penske’s two-time champion Josef Newgarden drove the Chevrolet machine.

Chevrolet driving duties are expected to be taken over by Will Power as testing continues on Tuesday.

Monday's test was conducted on a 13-turn 2.6-mile version of the road course that incorporates the Speedway’s Turn 1 onto the front straight, in order to reduce any advantage that could have been garnered by either team involved.

Neither engine was fitted with the Mahle-built hybrid unit, which will be part of the specifications when the new 2.4-litre engines are introduced in 2024.

They instead ran alternators from the current-spec 2.2-litre V6 twin-turbo engines, which have been used in IndyCar since 2012.

Difficult cold track conditions minimised running early on in the day, but matters improved in the afternoon.

 

GM’s IndyCar program manager Rob Buckner confined his comments to, “We were very happy with our first day on track with the new engine.

David Salters, president and technical director of HPD, was more expansive. An official statement read: “This is an important step for HPD, Honda and IndyCar as the series moves into the electrified era, and it was a successful day. But there are many more steps to take before the full, hybrid power unit debuts in 2024.

“The 2.4-litre engine is an all-new design, that has been fully developed, dyno-tested and manufactured by the great men and women at HPD.

"There is still a very, very long list of things to be accomplished before the power unit is tested in competition, but this is certainly a milestone for everyone at Honda and HPD.”

Despite the low temperatures, HPD stated that “Dixon and the Ganassi team completed the full list of opening-day test items prepared by HPD engineers without any issues.

"A second day of running is planned for tomorrow (Tuesday), with slightly warmer temperatures in the forecast for Indianapolis.”

shares
comments
First IndyCar 2.4-litre test to be held on Indy road course
Previous article

First IndyCar 2.4-litre test to be held on Indy road course
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
First IndyCar 2.4-litre test to be held on Indy road course
IndyCar

First IndyCar 2.4-litre test to be held on Indy road course

Why 'the Ganassi effect' will prove crucial in IMSA’s DPi swan song Sebring
IMSA

Why 'the Ganassi effect' will prove crucial in IMSA’s DPi swan song

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Team Penske More
Team Penske
Newgarden: Last-gasp victory was “coolest win I’ve ever had” Texas
IndyCar

Newgarden: Last-gasp victory was “coolest win I’ve ever had”

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Sebring II Plus
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

How Supercars king McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star
IndyCar

How Supercars king McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star

Latest news

2024-spec 2.4-litre IndyCar engines given track debut at Indianapolis
IndyCar IndyCar

2024-spec 2.4-litre IndyCar engines given track debut at Indianapolis

First IndyCar 2.4-litre test to be held on Indy road course
IndyCar IndyCar

First IndyCar 2.4-litre test to be held on Indy road course

Kirkwood encouraged by “amazing” Foyt car, despite crash
IndyCar IndyCar

Kirkwood encouraged by “amazing” Foyt car, despite crash

Ferrucci went from “racing his couch” to top 10 at Texas IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci went from “racing his couch” to top 10 at Texas IndyCar

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.