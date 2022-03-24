First IndyCar 2.4-litre test to be held on Indy road course

When it was revealed early in March that the 2.4-litre’s race debut had been delayed until 2024, IndyCar stated its intention that the first test of the engines would be held 30-31 March on the Sebring International Raceway’s short course.

However, since around 20 cars are expected for a group test at Indy on those dates, it made financial and logistical sense to run the 2.4-litre cars at the same venue but earlier in the week.

Thus the joint private test for Chevrolet and Honda will be held on Monday and Tuesday, 28-29 March, on the 14-turn 2.439-mile track that utilises parts of Turns 1 and 2 of the iconic Speedway, as well as the majority of the front straight, albeit in the opposite direction to the oval.

Team Penske will run the Chevy-powered 2.4-litre car while Chip Ganassi Racing will operate the Honda. Neither engine will use the hybrid component, but will instead run an alternator converted from the current-spec 2.2-litre engines.

Switching up to 2.4-litre engines is set to send IndyCar power output to 800hp, with the hybrid system expected to add a further 100hp.

Honda Performance Development and Chevrolet-Ilmor were originally working to a deadline of having 2.4-litre engines ready to race from the start of the 2023 season, but supply-chain problems for Mahle, the German company building the spec hybrid components, meant the sensible solution for IndyCar was to push back the introduction of its next-era engines by 12 months.

Consequently, the 2.2-litre era will be continuing for a 12th year.

In the 10 complete seasons of this era, Chevrolet-powered drivers have won six IndyCar championships, although Honda drivers have won the last two. Chip Ganassi Racing has won five titles – four with Honda, one with Chevrolet – while Team Penske has won its four titles with Chevy, and Andretti Autosport also scored its sole turbocharged IndyCar title with Chevrolet.

In terms of Indianapolis 500 victories over the same period, Honda has the 6-4 edge. Honda’s Indy 500 wins in the last 10 years have come courtesy of Andretti Autosport (3), Ganassi, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Meyer Shank Racing. Chevy’s four have been delivered by Team Penske (3) and KV Racing Technology.