Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season
IndyCar News

Hinchcliffe “stepping away” from full-time IndyCar racing

By:

James Hinchcliffe has announced his full-time IndyCar career is over, but insists he’s not retiring from racing.

Hinchcliffe “stepping away” from full-time IndyCar racing

Hinchcliffe, 35, scored six wins across his 11-year career at this level, putting together three in the space of just 10 races in 2013 driving for Andretti Autosport.

Yet arguably his most memorable moment was scoring pole for what was then the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team at the 2016 Indianapolis 500, just a year after a life-threatening accident at the Speedway sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Now, off the back of a largely disappointing spell with Andretti Autosport, in which he nonetheless appeared to rally in the final third of 2021 and scored a podium in Nashville, Hinchcliffe has announced he is stepping down from full-time competition.

The personable Canadian’s six wins came in 161 starts, and after spending his rookie season with Newman/Haas Racing which shuttered at the end of the year, the remainder of his career was spent at just two teams – Andretti Autosport and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

 

Quoting Jim Carrey as Lloyd Christmas in Dumb and Dumber, Hinchcliffe tweeted, “I’m going to hang by the bar, put out the vibe…”.

His message to IndyCar fans read:

“In 2011 I realized a lifelong goal of becoming an IndyCar driver. I remember almost every minute of the journey getting there. There were many ups, and many downs. Though all the challenges and uncertainty there were two constants; my unabated desire to make it to IndyCar and my family’s unwavering support.

“In the 11 years that followed, I lived out my dream in a way that a nine-year-old kid, sitting in a kart for the first time, could never have imagined.

“With a decade plus of incredible memories in the bank, I am happy to announce I am stepping away from full-time IndyCar competition. This was not a decision taken lightly, and it was one made with the full support of my family and closest supporters. There were many factors, both personal and professional, that led me to this decision, but it truly felt like the time was right.

“This is by no means a retirement from racing! If anything, this decision has freed me up to dip my toes into other forms of motorsport and explore other interests and opportunities. More on that coming soon!

“I want to thank my teams, teammates, competitors, the IndyCar Series officials, staff and volunteers, sponsors, supporters, of course my family, and last but certainly not least, the fans of IndyCar racing. Without any one of these groups of people, my time in IndyCar would not have been possible.

“Thanks for the memories and I hope to see you all at the track”

Hinchcliffe’s other opportunities are believed to include joining NBC’s IndyCar commentary team, given his eloquence and up-to-date experience. His compatriot and former hero Paul Tracy announced last week that he was departing the booth, leaving a vacancy alongside Leigh Diffey and Townsend Bell.

shares
comments
Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season
Previous article

Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season
IndyCar

Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season

Westbrook joins Vautier at JDC-Miller, Duval set for IMSA enduros
IMSA

Westbrook joins Vautier at JDC-Miller, Duval set for IMSA enduros

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

James Hinchcliffe More
James Hinchcliffe
Hinchcliffe never had doubts over full-time IndyCar return
IndyCar

Hinchcliffe never had doubts over full-time IndyCar return

Hinchcliffe: Andretti team will be fast from start of IndyCar season
IndyCar

Hinchcliffe: Andretti team will be fast from start of IndyCar season

Hinchcliffe secures Andretti Autosport return on full-time deal
IndyCar

Hinchcliffe secures Andretti Autosport return on full-time deal

Latest news

Hinchcliffe “stepping away” from full-time IndyCar racing
IndyCar IndyCar

Hinchcliffe “stepping away” from full-time IndyCar racing

Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson to enter Indy 500 as he tackles full IndyCar season

Al Unser Sr obituary: Four-time Indy 500 winner dies aged 82
IndyCar IndyCar

Al Unser Sr obituary: Four-time Indy 500 winner dies aged 82

Four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Sr dies aged 82
IndyCar IndyCar

Four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Sr dies aged 82

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.