Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Newgarden blames Gateway IndyCar Pagenaud contact on "miscommunication"
IndyCar / Gateway News

Grosjean ready to tackle other IndyCar ovals after strong debut

By:

Romain Grosjean’s sparkling oval race debut in IndyCar at Gateway has proven the ex-Formula 1 driver can run the full 2022 season, says his engineer Olivier Boisson.

Grosjean ready to tackle other IndyCar ovals after strong debut

Although he finished only 14th, partly due to the unfortunate timing of a yellow flag and a strategy switch, Grosjean kept the #51 Dale Coyne Racing car off the SAFER barriers at the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway.

This was despite a couple of moments where he drifted into the marbles and lost speed as he cleaned off his tires.

He pulled off several memorable passes on the inside and outside of rivals, climbing from his already impressive 14th spot on the grid [he qualified 15th but Alex Palou suffered a grid penalty] to run a legitimate ninth.

“We tried a strategy that didn’t quite go our way, so the end result isn’t as good as our race, but we had a fast car, we learned a lot," Grosjean said.

“I made a couple of mistakes on cold tires and got into the marbles, but I was able to save it and I managed to make some good passes.

“I’m happy with this first oval race, I’m a little dizzy right now but tomorrow should be better.”

Now Boisson has told Autosport that his driver’s on-track progress, along with the way he worked his in-cockpit tools to finesse the car’s handling has convinced him that Grosjean can also take on the Indianapolis 500, Texas Motor Speedway and the returning Iowa Speedway event next year.

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Asked if he would feel confident about tackling all the oval tracks with Grosjean next year, Boisson responded, “Oh definitely, yeah.

Read Also:

“You never know if a guy from Europe is going to have it for the ovals or not. Santino [Ferrucci] was a good surprise for us because the ovals seem to come naturally to him.

“Romain is a little like that. When you saw the passes he did inside and outside, and how he got stronger on the restarts, and was really going for it and having a good time, yeah, I’m definitely not worried about him racing any ovals.

"There’s no question he can do it.”

Boisson said he suspected Grosjean would be strong on ovals, based on his left-turn-only initiation at the 11-car Gateway test he ran at the end of July, but his progress still surprised him.

“He didn’t take long to get comfortable on the oval, so he is definitely a quick learner," added Boisson, who reckons Grosjean could have cracked the top nine with a better strategy.

"There’s no doubt about that. But racing an oval is quite different so there was a little bit of apprehension on his side and our side before this weekend.

"I didn’t know he was going to be so comfortable so soon into the race and would be confident enough to make all those passes on people: that was impressive.”

shares
comments

Related video

Newgarden blames Gateway IndyCar Pagenaud contact on "miscommunication"

Previous article

Newgarden blames Gateway IndyCar Pagenaud contact on "miscommunication"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

What could have been: The failed F1 bid that ensnared Le Mans' newest victor

4 h
2
Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

9 h
3
Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

11 h
4
Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

1 d
5
Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

12 h
Latest news
Grosjean ready to tackle other IndyCar ovals after strong debut
INDY

Grosjean ready to tackle other IndyCar ovals after strong debut

1 h
Newgarden blames Gateway IndyCar Pagenaud contact on "miscommunication"
INDY

Newgarden blames Gateway IndyCar Pagenaud contact on "miscommunication"

6 h
Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins attritional race, O'Ward assumes points lead
INDY

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins attritional race, O'Ward assumes points lead

Aug 22, 2021
Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta for first pole of 2021
INDY

Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta for first pole of 2021

Aug 21, 2021
Gateway IndyCar: Penske 1-2 as Newgarden leads McLaughlin in practice
INDY

Gateway IndyCar: Penske 1-2 as Newgarden leads McLaughlin in practice

Aug 21, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Le Mans 24h: Toyotas lead after 16 hours, Ferrari edging GTE Pro 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyotas lead after 16 hours, Ferrari edging GTE Pro

Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta for first pole of 2021 Gateway
IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta for first pole of 2021

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus
IndyCar

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

Romain Grosjean More
Romain Grosjean
Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumours mount
IndyCar

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumours mount

Grosjean: People who think IndyCar ovals are easy are wrong Gateway
IndyCar

Grosjean: People who think IndyCar ovals are easy are wrong

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Dale Coyne Racing More
Dale Coyne Racing
Albon “interested” in IndyCar after Grosjean success - Coyne
IndyCar

Albon “interested” in IndyCar after Grosjean success - Coyne

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump
IndyCar

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump

Cody Ware to make IndyCar race debut at Road America Road America
IndyCar

Cody Ware to make IndyCar race debut at Road America

Trending Today

What could have been: The failed F1 bid that ensnared Le Mans' newest victor
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: The failed F1 bid that ensnared Le Mans' newest victor

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar

Grosjean ready to tackle other IndyCar ovals after strong debut
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean ready to tackle other IndyCar ovals after strong debut

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Latest news

Grosjean ready to tackle other IndyCar ovals after strong debut
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean ready to tackle other IndyCar ovals after strong debut

Newgarden blames Gateway IndyCar Pagenaud contact on "miscommunication"
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden blames Gateway IndyCar Pagenaud contact on "miscommunication"

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins attritional race, O'Ward assumes points lead
IndyCar IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins attritional race, O'Ward assumes points lead

Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta for first pole of 2021
IndyCar IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Power edges Herta for first pole of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.