IndyCar / Gateway Practice report
IndyCar / Gateway Practice report

IndyCar Gateway: Power tops Palou in first practice

IndyCar championship leader Will Power led the way in opening practice at World Wide Technology Raceway, ahead of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar Gateway: Power tops Palou in first practice

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD rookie David Malukas was the first driver into the 175s, before Team Penske’s Will Power was the first into the 176s in practice for round 15 of the 2022 season.

Devlin De Francesco then sent his Andretti Autosport-run car around in 177mph before Josef Newgarden – a three-time winner at World Wide Technology Raceway – put everyone in perspective with a 179.660mph effort on his ninth lap.

Scott McLaughlin, who finished fourth here last year, got close to his team-mate, with a 179.172mph lap, and at that time the pair of them were the only drivers to hit 195mph through the Turn 1 speed trap.

But it was a driver who ran ‘only’ 194 into Turn 1, Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren SP, who hit the top spot with 12 minutes to go, with the first 180mph lap of the weekend.

Soon after, Graham Rahal moved into second with a 179.713mph effort for Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

Then Pato O’Ward made it an AMSP 1-2, just 0.0074sec/0.052mph slower than his team-mate.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Both were pushed down by Alex Palou’s qualifying simulation, a 180.208mph lap, before McLaughlin joined them in the 180mph bracket, and then Will Power went fastest with a 180.539 with six minutes to go.

That remained the top speed of the session, although it ended with six drivers north of 180mph, and several drivers had their qualifying sim runs ruined by traffic.

Chip Ganassi Racing will be content to have two cars in the top five at what has become regarded as ‘a Penske track’.

Andretti Autosport was disappointing overall, even though De Francesco – who tested here along with his fellow rookies last week – did himself great credit by being fastest of the quartet in 11th, fractionally ahead of Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi.

Takuma Sato and Malukas were ninth and 13th for Dale Coyne Racing, Malukas turning the most laps at 57.

Qualifying begins at 3.15pm local (Central) time.

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap Mph
1 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 47   180.539
2 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 51 0.0458 180.208
3 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 43 0.0656 180.065
4 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 42 0.0681 180.047
5 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 42 0.0688 180.042
6 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 36 0.0730 180.012
7 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 42 0.1145 179.713
8 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 42 0.1219 179.660
9 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 46 0.1403 179.528
10 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 41 0.1490 179.466
11 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 30 0.2020 179.087
12 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 38 0.2958 178.421
13 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 57 0.2973 178.411
14 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 40 0.3131 178.299
15 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 48 0.3185 178.261
16 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 47 0.3703 177.896
17 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 41 0.3963 177.713
18 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 46 0.4407 177.402
19 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 54 0.5162 176.876
20 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 47 0.5945 176.333
21 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 47 0.5950 176.330
22 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 51 0.6349 176.054
23 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 47 0.7921 174.978
24 United States Ed Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter Racing 35 0.9089 174.187
25 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 52 0.9526 173.893
26 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 53 1.0499 173.242
View full results

 

