IndyCar News

Castroneves confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2023

Meyer Shank Racing has announced that its 2021 Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be returning to the team next year, rejoining Simon Pagenaud.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Castroneves confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2023

Former Penske driver Castroneves first joined MSR for a six-race campaign last year, and opened his account with victory in the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 to become the fourth four-time Indy 500 winner in history, joining AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears in the pantheon of the Speedway greats.

The win was also the first-ever IndyCar win for MSR and the 31st for Castroneves, who was re-signed for 2022 as the team went full-time with two cars for the first time.

“Keeping Helio onboard wasn’t really a question for us,” said team founder and co-owner Michael Shank. “We’ve built a really strong relationship with him over these last two race seasons.

“He brings so much to the table, on and off the track. He’s been able to help us grow as a team and we've been able to learn from his years of experience. It’s truly a mutually beneficial relationship. And of course he’s a perfect face of the sport and has such an infectious personality, so to have him on our team is an honour.”

Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Castroneves himself added: “I’m so excited that myself and Meyer Shank Racing have renewed for 2023. I’m super optimistic for an amazing season because of everything that we have built this season – all the positive data and positive energy.

“I can’t thank Mike and Jim enough and of course all of our partners. There is no question that we are all super excited to continue this amazing partnership. Simon and I are going to do everything we can to finish this season strong, and then have a good start to 2023 and some even better results.”

Castroneves has also won the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona for MSR Acura’s IMSA SportsCar Championship this year, and is believed likely to rejoin Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist in the Acura ARX-05 for its final race, as the British pair attempt to win the IMSA Prototype title.

Will Power has achieved his long-held dream of matching Mario Andretti’s all-time IndyCar pole position record after topping qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Meyer Shank Racing has announced that its 2021 Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be returning to the team next year, rejoining Simon Pagenaud.

