Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Autosport Podcast: Al Unser Jr on his ups and downs and IndyCar 2022
IndyCar News

Ganassi’s Palou, Dixon frustrated by only one day of IndyCar testing

Chip Ganassi Racing’s reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou and six-time title winner Scott Dixon have been irritated by the dearth of pre-season test days available.

Ganassi’s Palou, Dixon frustrated by only one day of IndyCar testing
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Co-author:
Charles Bradley

Like most series veterans, the pair spent just a single day of testing at Sebring Raceway last week, before heading to St. Petersburg for this weekend’s opening round of the campaign.

Asked about his offseason, Palou quipped: “We were so busy, it was so tiring.

“It feels weird that we only got one day of testing. I don’t think it’s the right choice, I understand we’re getting a new car next year but we’re making the championship smaller for ourselves, which doesn’t help. 

“Still, we’re doing great things on the race events side, so if we lose a bit of testing, it’s alright.”

Asked how much he and the team had learned from their tests, Palou responded: “Nothing. Coming to a road course with a street set-up on the first day of your season – OK, it’s good for you to wake up yourself, you start to understand the car, and then the day is over.

“We still got some stuff that we thought was good at Sebring, so we need to see that at St Pete.”

Dixon was similarly disappointed by the lack of track time for IndyCar drivers over the past five months.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: IndyCar Series

“It’s somewhat frustrating with the lack of testing that we have for such a high level of racing,” said the 41-year-old. “The money still gets spent.

“I imagine with the hybrid side of things [2.4-litre hybrid engines coming for 2023] we’ll get back to the track a little bit more and I think we all understood how the schedule was reduced with COVID, but it’s time to get back to reality and crack on with having IndyCars on track. 

“The one day that we did, I think we almost accomplished what we needed to do. It’s a road course and it’s the only place we get to test the street course tyre.

“It has different elements to it, so it’s always a big unknown, but if you go too fast you risk veering off into a Sebring-esque set-up that compliments the lap times.”

Palou said he was happy to start the season at St. Petersburg, which he pointed out was “not a good race for us last year”.

He explained: “I think it’s good to start with hard ones, so I can get them out of the way, but at the same time I want to improve on what we did last year.

“We improved our street course set-up and my performance through the season. So I’m looking forward to starting at the track where we lacked the most last year. We can improve quite a lot here.

“As a team we didn’t have any particular car that was good, and myself, I was not at the performance of the car I’d say.

“It was my fifth or sixth street course race, so it takes time to get used to the car and tracks. But after two races at Detroit, one at Long Beach, I just feel a little bit better.” 

shares
comments
Autosport Podcast: Al Unser Jr on his ups and downs and IndyCar 2022
Previous article

Autosport Podcast: Al Unser Jr on his ups and downs and IndyCar 2022
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Five IndyCar subplots to follow in 2022
IndyCar

Five IndyCar subplots to follow in 2022

Graham Rahal expects to take over RLL IndyCar team “someday”
IndyCar

Graham Rahal expects to take over RLL IndyCar team “someday”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

More
Alex Palou
IndyCar champion Palou targets first oval win in 2022
IndyCar

IndyCar champion Palou targets first oval win in 2022

What made Palou’s IndyCar championship charge so special
IndyCar

What made Palou’s IndyCar championship charge so special

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Long Beach Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Magnussen to continue with Ganassi IMSA team for Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Magnussen to continue with Ganassi IMSA team for Sebring 12 Hours

Dixon has "more fight" after losing IndyCar title in 2021
IndyCar

Dixon has "more fight" after losing IndyCar title in 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Ganassi’s Palou, Dixon frustrated by only one day of IndyCar testing
IndyCar IndyCar

Ganassi’s Palou, Dixon frustrated by only one day of IndyCar testing

Autosport Podcast: Al Unser Jr on his ups and downs and IndyCar 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Autosport Podcast: Al Unser Jr on his ups and downs and IndyCar 2022

Five IndyCar subplots to follow in 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Five IndyCar subplots to follow in 2022

Graham Rahal expects to take over RLL IndyCar team “someday”
IndyCar IndyCar

Graham Rahal expects to take over RLL IndyCar team “someday”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.